Charlotte, NC

lakenormanpublications.com

East Lincoln High School home to Regional Teacher of the Year

DENVER – East Lincoln High School English teacher Rachel Frye recently became the first Lincoln County Schools educator to be recognized as the Burroughs Wellcome Fund NC Teacher of the Year for the southwest region. Frye, who was named Lincoln County Schools Teacher of the Year in May, is...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Investigation into Charlotte City Councilmember sent to DA’s Office

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The investigation into a Charlotte City Councilmember’s potential conflict of interest has completed by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Now it’s up to the District Attorney to decide if a crime is being committed. James “Smuggie” Mitchell stepped down from Charlotte City...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Duke requests delaying unnecessary energy usage

Project Bolt gives back to the Charlotte community for Christmas. With the temperature sitting at 20 degrees during kickoff, Carolina set a franchise record in rushing yards and total yards to defeat Detroit. Man shot and killed at southwest Charlotte motel, person of interest in custody. Updated: Dec. 25, 2022...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Mooresville obituaries – Week of Dec. 19

TROUTMAN – Pamela L. Torrence Turner, 61, of Troutman died Dec. 14, 2022. She was born May 12, 1961, in Iredell County to the late John L. Torrence and Ruby R. Williams Torrence. She had a career at Burlington Industries. Preceding her in death, along with her parents, were...
MOORESVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Denver-Lincoln County obituaries – Week of Dec. 19

DENVER – Terry Joe Childress, 88, of Denver died Dec. 17, 2022. He was born July 14, 1934, in West Virginia to the late Gladys and Ted Childress. He worked as a welder, electrician, carpenter, EMT, mechanic and a pilot/flight instructor serving as Captain of the Mercer County Civil Air Patrol.
DENVER, NC
WCNC

1 dies in Christmas morning homicide in University City area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in the University City area. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. On Sunday around 8 a.m., CMPD responded to a call to assist Medic on Beard Road near...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Residents evacuated from Matthews senior living center after flooding

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Residents who live at a Matthews senior apartment community are relocating Saturday night after an apparent water main break tied to freezing temperatures. Family members reached out to WCNC Charlotte earlier in the evening to share loved ones at the Holiday Willow Grove off Idlewild Road were evacuated from the complex due to flooding. A spokesperson for Holiday by Atria, which manages the community, confirmed further details.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 killed in crash on I-85 in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte Friday morning, officials confirmed. The right shoulder on the southbound side of I-85 is closed in the area near Glenwood Drive (Exit 35) due to the crash, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Union County Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 16-22)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants Dec. 16 to 22:. • 7-Eleven Store, 304 Unionville-Indian Trail Road – 93 • Apostle 'que, 1210 Langdon Terrace Drive – 98.5. • Athenian Grill, 614 South Indian Trail Road – 97.5. • Biscuitville, 13703 U.S. 74 – 100...
UNION COUNTY, NC

