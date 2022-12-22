Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
Thousands without power in Charlotte thanks to Arctic blastMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Oldest Charlotte, NC Restaurant Is For SaleMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Related
Copycat King's College website encouraging students to apply, pay fee and share personal information
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — King's College closed its doors for good in Charlotte more than four years ago, but that hasn't stopped someone from creating a copycat website that's encouraging potential "students" to apply, pay a fee and hand over their personal information. The college, which dissolved in 2018 due...
lakenormanpublications.com
East Lincoln High School home to Regional Teacher of the Year
DENVER – East Lincoln High School English teacher Rachel Frye recently became the first Lincoln County Schools educator to be recognized as the Burroughs Wellcome Fund NC Teacher of the Year for the southwest region. Frye, who was named Lincoln County Schools Teacher of the Year in May, is...
mynews13.com
'Debt Payoff Queen': Mooresville woman teaching millennials how to pay off student loans
DAVIDSON, N.C. — The Student Loan Debt Relief Plan is currently in limbo, leaving many to wonder if any of their student loans will be canceled at all. Courts recently blocked the Federal Loan Forgiveness Plan. SCOTUS will hear arguments in Feb. 2023. A Moorseville woman who racked up...
WBTV
Investigation into Charlotte City Councilmember sent to DA’s Office
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The investigation into a Charlotte City Councilmember’s potential conflict of interest has completed by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Now it’s up to the District Attorney to decide if a crime is being committed. James “Smuggie” Mitchell stepped down from Charlotte City...
WBTV
Duke requests delaying unnecessary energy usage
Project Bolt gives back to the Charlotte community for Christmas. With the temperature sitting at 20 degrees during kickoff, Carolina set a franchise record in rushing yards and total yards to defeat Detroit. Man shot and killed at southwest Charlotte motel, person of interest in custody. Updated: Dec. 25, 2022...
Plaza Midwood could get first CLT social district designation
Charlotte's first "social district" could be in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood, according to city officials.
Over 9,000 without power in Mecklenburg County, Duke Energy reports
CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy is reporting over 9,000 customers are without power in Mecklenburg County. According to the company’s outages map. they are working to repair 213 active outages in the area. Repairs and damage assessment are underway, according to Duke Energy. This is a developing story. Check...
lakenormanpublications.com
Mooresville obituaries – Week of Dec. 19
TROUTMAN – Pamela L. Torrence Turner, 61, of Troutman died Dec. 14, 2022. She was born May 12, 1961, in Iredell County to the late John L. Torrence and Ruby R. Williams Torrence. She had a career at Burlington Industries. Preceding her in death, along with her parents, were...
lakenormanpublications.com
Denver-Lincoln County obituaries – Week of Dec. 19
DENVER – Terry Joe Childress, 88, of Denver died Dec. 17, 2022. He was born July 14, 1934, in West Virginia to the late Gladys and Ted Childress. He worked as a welder, electrician, carpenter, EMT, mechanic and a pilot/flight instructor serving as Captain of the Mercer County Civil Air Patrol.
WBTV
Former FBI assistant director offers perspective on missing 11-year-old case
Expanded access to shelter and care in Mecklenburg County will be made available ahead of sub-freezing temperatures. Duke Energy preparing for threat of bad weather as the holidays inch closer. Updated: 8 hours ago. While the threat for severe weather isn't major in the Charlotte area, Duke Energy crews are...
1 dies in Christmas morning homicide in University City area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in the University City area. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. On Sunday around 8 a.m., CMPD responded to a call to assist Medic on Beard Road near...
Residents evacuated from Matthews senior living center after flooding
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Residents who live at a Matthews senior apartment community are relocating Saturday night after an apparent water main break tied to freezing temperatures. Family members reached out to WCNC Charlotte earlier in the evening to share loved ones at the Holiday Willow Grove off Idlewild Road were evacuated from the complex due to flooding. A spokesperson for Holiday by Atria, which manages the community, confirmed further details.
WBTV
Duke Energy holding temporary power outages for thousands due to frigid temperatures
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 100,00 customers were without power in the Charlotte area due to outages and high energy demand, Duke Power says. As of 10:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve, there were over 6,000 active outages more than 400,000 customers were without power throughout the Carolinas. There are more than 70,000 without power in Mecklenburg County.
Upscale steakhouse lands prime space at Rock Hill project
ROCK HILL, S.C. — An upscale steakhouse will serve as the anchor tenant at The Power House in Rock Hill. Epic Prime — a new concept for restaurateur Elliott Close and the team behind Epic Chophouse — should make its debut in early to mid-summer. “It’ll be...
These Mecklenburg County luxury homes notched top dollar in November
CHARLOTTE — The Lake Norman-area town of Cornelius was a hot spot for high-end home sales in November. Six of the 10 most expensive residential sales in Mecklenburg County that month were recorded there. At the top of the list was a newly built home on Island Forest Drive,...
Mecklenburg County extends hours at multiple shelters for cold holiday weekend
CHARLOTTE — Shelters throughout Mecklenburg County have adjusted their hours and capacity in response to the power outage and freezing temperatures expected this holiday weekend. Mecklenburg County, the City of Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office (CMEMO), Roof Above and the Salvation Army Center of Hope are collaborating to...
Several traffic signals out due to power outages throughout Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — Several traffic signals are in and out around the Charlotte area due to power outages, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says. Police said many outages have been reported in SouthPark along Sharon Road, Fairview Road and Park Road. Another outage affecting traffic signals has also been reported along Brookshire...
1 killed in crash on I-85 in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte Friday morning, officials confirmed. The right shoulder on the southbound side of I-85 is closed in the area near Glenwood Drive (Exit 35) due to the crash, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Church fire may take entire night to control, Gastonia fire says
GASTONIA, N.C. — Firefighters with the Gastonia Fire Department responded to a church fire on the 4700 block of York Road on Sunday. Pictures shared by the fire department show the exterior damage to Place Church off York Highway. Gastonia firefighters are still on the scene and are expected...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Union County Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 16-22)
The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants Dec. 16 to 22:. • 7-Eleven Store, 304 Unionville-Indian Trail Road – 93 • Apostle 'que, 1210 Langdon Terrace Drive – 98.5. • Athenian Grill, 614 South Indian Trail Road – 97.5. • Biscuitville, 13703 U.S. 74 – 100...
Comments / 1