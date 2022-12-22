Orlando Health plans to build new emergency room in east Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando Health just announced plans to build a new emergency room in east Orange County.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The new location will be on Lake Underhill Road just west of Alafaya Trail.

This is where a Harley Davidson dealership was located before it was closed.

Officials released a rendering of what the new emergency room should look like.

Orlando Health said it picked this area, because of the rapid growth seen in east Orange County.

An opening date has not been set.

©2022 Cox Media Group