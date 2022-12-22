Read full article on original website
super sport
1d ago
I actually know somebody who ran into her in an airport a couple of years ago ,she said she is one of the most ignorant ,rude people she had ever met.
Reply
4
Related
Cameron Diaz says she no longer thinks about her appearance since quitting acting
Hollywood star Cameron Diaz says she no longer thinks about her appearance since taking the decision to quit acting. The Mask actor, who announced that she was taking a step back from the acting scene in 2014, is set to make her on-screen return alongside Jamie Foxx for upcoming Netflix comedy Back in Action.
Tim Robbins, 64, Gets Cozy With Reed Morano 2 Years After Divorcing Wife, 33: Rare Photos
Tim Robbins — who was previously in a long-term relationship with Susan Sarandon — was spotted out on a date to the theater in London on Thursday, Dec. 16 with director partner Reed Morano, 45. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the 64-year-old actor and filmmaker appeared to be enjoying his time with Reed as he walked arm-in-arm with her with a huge grin displayed on his face. The photos mark the first time the Shawshank Redemption actor and Reed were spotted out in public together.
EW.com
Sally Field reveals that Burt Reynolds was her worst onscreen kiss: 'Just a lot of drooling'
Turns out, Sally Field didn't exactly have a field day when it came time to kiss her Smokey and the Bandit costar Burt Reynolds. The Spoiler Alert star revealed that Reynolds, who died in 2018, gave her the worst onscreen kiss of her entire career while answering a fan question on Thursday's episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live.
Dax Shepard Claps Back After Tabloid Refers To Him And Ben Affleck As ‘Hollywood’s Most Henpecked Husbands’
Dax Shepard is calling out a tabloid headline on behalf of himself and a couple other high profile celebrity husbands.
Matt Damon calls out George Clooney for defecating in another star's kitty litter box as a prank
Matt Damon spills George Clooney's secrets during his speech at the Kennedy Center Honors, joking about how the "Ticket to Paradise" star once "defecated" in a litter box.
toofab.com
Leah Remini Breaks Her Silence on Kirstie Alley's Death After Years Long Scientology Feud
"Although Scientologists don't believe in prayers, my prayers do go out to her two children, who are now without their mom" Leah Remini is sending well wishes to Kirstie Alley's family following the news of her death -- despite their Scientology feud that goes back years. "The news of Kirstie...
Waterboy’s Adam Sandler Reveals Kathy Bates’ Reaction After Hearing Critics Probably Wouldn’t Like The Comedy
Adam Sandler recalls how Kathy Bates reacted to his prediction that critics wouldn't like The Waterboy.
Kelly Osbourne Rocks Matching Christmas Sweater With Dad Ozzy After Giving Birth To 1st Child
Kelly Osbourne just gave birth to her first child so the holidays are looking extra special for her this year. The 38-year-old posed with her dad, Ozzy Osbourne, when they wore matching ugly Christmas sweaters while posing by the tree with a friend, Billy Morrison. Ozzy posted the photo with...
toofab.com
Hoda Kotb Reveals 'Grenade' Kathie Lee Gifford Dropped About Divorce On-Air: 'That Wasn't for Out Here'
While Jenna Bush Hager shares White House walk of shame story during hilarious 'Watch What Happens Live' episode. Hoda Kobt is revealing the on-air bomb she did not appreciate while filming the "Today Show." While appearing on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," alongside Jenna Bush Hager, the journalist...
Lonely Matt Lauer ‘Really Upset’ With Ex-Friend Katie Couric For Leaking Their Private Texts
Disgraced ex-Today show host Matt Lauer has slowly been cutting out friends from his life as he deals with trust issues after his ex-friend Katie Couric spilled about him in her tell-all, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation revealed that Lauer, 64, has been “kind of withdrawn from several friendships in the last year.” The insider said it all started after Couric’s memoir, Going There. In the book and during her press tour, Couric said it was “really, really hard” to process everything after hearing about the sexual assault allegations against Lauer. She said she felt “shocked” after...
Michelle Pfeiffer stuns with new blunt bob haircut: 'A long overdue chop'
Michelle Pfeiffer is trading in her long, blonde locks for a blunt, bob hairstyle. The actress debuted her look in an Instagram post on Monday, and received a lot of praise from fans.
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Wants This Country Singer to Replace Him in Season 24
Blake Shelton recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on who could replace him when he leaves 'The Voice.'
'I'm on the left!': Bette Midler, 77, jokes about resemblance to her lookalike daughter Sophie, 36, as they attend Some Like It Hot play in New York City
Bette Midler fans may be been doing a double take on the red carpet for the opening of Broadway's Some Like It Hot on Sunday evening in New York City. The Tony winning artist brought a date along to the debut - her lookalike daughter, Sophie Von Haselberg. Bette, 77,...
Jamie Lee Curtis Tears Up Talking About Why Being Sober Is The ‘Single Greatest Thing’ She Can Do
Jamie Lee Curtis gets emotional while talking about her 22 years of sobriety and the legacy she hopes to leave behind.
buzzfeednews.com
Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”
Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies
Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
Matt Lauer Was Fired From ‘Today’ 5 Years Ago: Here’s What He’s Doing Today
It's been five years since Lauer was axed from the Today show. Lauer has kept a relatively low profile since getting the boot from the morning show he had helmed since 1997. Currently living in upstate New York, the 64-year-old has reportedly prioritized his relationship with his children over the past five years.
Catherine Zeta-Jones feared she gave husband Michael Douglas 'a heart attack' after surprising him
Catherine Zeta-Jones feared she gave husband Michael Douglas a "heart attack" when the "Wednesday" actress and her children surprised him in France for Thanksgiving.
Bridget Moynahan’s Son Said She Was ‘Wild’ After Watching Her in ‘Coyote Ugly’
'Blue Bloods' star Bridget Moynahan's young son had an intense reaction to seeing his mom dance on the titular bar in the film.
'That's Not Right!': 'The View' Fans Slam Whoopi Goldberg For Majorly Snubbing Joy Behar On-Air
The View fans were left furious with Whoopi Goldberg after she failed to acknowledge her cohost's absence on the Monday, December 6, episode.As the filming began, it became visibly clear to audience members and viewers at home that there were four hosts at the table rather than the usual five. While the show's moderator, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin sat at the table ready to go, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar were MIA — thought Goldberg notably forgot about her longtime cohost."Hello hello, welcome to The View! Sara and Sunny are not here today, as you can...
Comments / 8