Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have several reasons to be happy about following their Week 16 clash with the Philadelphia Eagles. Not only did Dak Prescott and co. hand the Eagles their second loss of the year and denied them of clinching the NFC East, but they were also able to stay healthy throughout the game. Jones revealed as much following the 40-34 victory, noting that there is no notable injury to report for Dallas, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO