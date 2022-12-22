Read full article on original website
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
One confirmed fatality after shooting at Mall of AmericaLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Two rob Vermillion State Bank in Inver Grove Heights, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
If you live in Missouri and have a craving for a fresh White Castle burger, you have to drive to Columbia or St. LouisCJ CoombsMinneapolis, MN
Myles Garrett benching draws brief statement from Browns HC Kevin Stefanski
Many Cleveland Browns fans were likely wondering why star pass-rusher Myles Garrett was benched on the team’s first defensive series Saturday in a loss to the New Orleans Saints, which eliminated them from playoff contention. Head coach Kevin Stefanski clarified on Monday why Garrett found himself watching from the sidelines for a brief period. Via […] The post Myles Garrett benching draws brief statement from Browns HC Kevin Stefanski appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lamar Jackson gets murky injury update from John Harbaugh for Ravens’ Week 17 game vs. Steelers
With a win in Week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons, the Baltimore Ravens have clinched a playoff spot even without Lamar Jackson. The star quarterback has been absent for the last few games due to a knee injury. With that in mind, many are wondering if the Ravens will continue to sit Lamar Jackson and […] The post Lamar Jackson gets murky injury update from John Harbaugh for Ravens’ Week 17 game vs. Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 Eagles most to blame for Week 16 loss vs. Cowboys
After running the show over the past five weeks against a murder’s row, including the Green Bay Packers, the Tennessee Titans, the Indianapolis Colts, the New York Giants, and the Chicago Bears – okay, maybe it wasn’t that tough of a schedule – the Philadelphia Eagles dropped a nail-biter to the Dallas Cowboys on the road, recording only their second loss of the season while keeping their division rivals alive for the NFC East pennant.
RUMOR: Eagles’ Jalen Hurts gets concerning loose injury timeline for return
Jalen Hurts might not be back on the field until the postseason after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 15, according to one medical source. The star quarterback was having an incredible campaign in 2022, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 13-1 record in a competitive NFC East Division. The Eagles will head to Dallas to play the Cowboys on Christmas Eve, with a chance to lock up the division and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Jerry Jones makes Cowboys’ Christmas eve brighter with perfect update after beating Eagles
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have several reasons to be happy about following their Week 16 clash with the Philadelphia Eagles. Not only did Dak Prescott and co. hand the Eagles their second loss of the year and denied them of clinching the NFC East, but they were also able to stay healthy throughout the game. Jones revealed as much following the 40-34 victory, noting that there is no notable injury to report for Dallas, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.
Ex-49ers coach drops bold Brock Purdy-Jimmy Garoppolo playoff take
The San Francisco 49ers are one of the best teams in the league with a 10-4 record, despite third-string quarterback Brock Purdy running the show after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Recent reports indicate the team is hoping Jimmy G could potentially return for the playoffs, but according to ex-Niners HC Steve Mariucci, […] The post Ex-49ers coach drops bold Brock Purdy-Jimmy Garoppolo playoff take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dak Prescott brutally makes Eagles pay for ill-advised defensive tactic
Dak Prescott didn’t have the smoothest of stat lines overall in Saturday night’s Week 16 game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles, but boy did he make Philly pay for relentlessly throwing him zone defense looks (h/t Sheil Kapadia of The Ringer). Per @NextGenStats, Dak Prescott...
The 1 major reason Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett
The Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday amid their 4-11 2022 season. The majority of the NFL world was not surprised to learn that Hackett was fired. However, there was reportedly one major reason that led Denver to cut ties with the coach, per Ian Rapoport. “The sideline skirmish yesterday, that was […] The post The 1 major reason Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike McDaniel reacts to Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins’ collapse vs. Packers
Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins were in good shape when they went up 20-10 on the Green Bay Packers in the first half on Christmas, with the Dolphins’ offense looking explosive. Unfortunately for the Dolphins, Tagovailoa completely melted down in the second half, throwing three consecutive interceptions to blow the game and suffer a crushing 26-20 loss.
Texans Aiming For Winning Record vs. AFC South
Despite another losing season, Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith has his eyes set on ending the 2022 campaign with a winning record against the AFC South.
Why Bills-Bengals saves Week 17 from being worst in NFL history
Normally, Week 17 of the NFL season features teams battling it out for the final playoff spots; but not this season. Outside of the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Buffalo Bills, this year’s Week 17 is shaping up to be one of the worst in NFL history. The 11-4...
Philly’s defense hit with brutal injury update, but there’s one silver lining
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox will be out indefinitely after suffering a significant toe injury, according to multiple sources. The 26-year-old cornerback underwent an MRI to confirm the diagnosis on Monday morning. Avonte Maddox logged 24 solo tackles, three forced fumbles, one sack and one interception on the season in...
Cowboys Pro Bowl snubs: Terence Steele, 2 others who could have made roster
The Dallas Cowboys are extremely well represented at this year’s Pro Bowl. Seven players will wear the star in Las Vegas this year, tying Dallas with Kansas City for second-most selections behind the Philadelphia Eagles’ eight. Future first-ballot Hall of Famer Zack Martin makes his near-annual appearance on the Pro Bowl roster for the eighth time in 2023. DeMarcus Lawrence appears to be finally getting some credit for his run-stopping ability, earning his third career selection. Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, and CeeDee Lamb have each bagged their second selection, and Tony Pollard and KaVontae Turpin are each Pro Bowlers for the first time in their careers.
Packers’ Christian Watson, Keisean Nixon dealt brutal injury updates vs. Dolphins
The Green Bay Packers were hit with a brutal injury update to a pair of key weapons in the first half against the Miami Dolphins. Kick return specialist Keisean Nixon has been ruled out for the game with a groin injury, via Lily Zhao. Additionally, rookie wide receiver Christian Watson has been ruled out for the game. Watson is reportedly dealing with a hip injury, according to the team, who announced his status via Twitter.
Randy Gregory, Oday Aboushi suspended after Broncos-Rams postgame punches
The Los Angeles Rams absolutely spanked the Denver Broncos on Christmas by a score of 51-14 and after the game, tensions were clearly running high. Broncos veteran Randy Gregory and Rams guard Oday Aboushi exchanged punches and as a result, have been suspended by the NFL without pay, per Jordan Rodrigue. NFL vice president of […] The post Randy Gregory, Oday Aboushi suspended after Broncos-Rams postgame punches appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots QB Mac Jones’ dirty hit on Eli Apple gets punishment update
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones might be facing some discipline for a hit he made on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback in Saturday’s loss. Jones will be reviewed for a possible fine, but not a suspension, on the hit he placed on Apple, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.
Mac Jones dirty hit on Eli Apple draws swift action from NFL
As the losses pile up for Mac Jones and the New England Patriots, the frustration continues to boil over. Jones appeared to throw an illegal low block on Eli Apple while the Cincinnati Bengals defensive back was trying to clear a path for teammate Germaine Pratt, who was running to the end zone with a fumble […] The post Mac Jones dirty hit on Eli Apple draws swift action from NFL appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Panthers’ Jaycee Horn to undergo surgery, Josh Norman to work out for roster spot
The Carolina Panthers could be without cornerback Jaycee Horn for the foreseeable future. The team is turning to a familiar face as a possible solution.
T.Y. Hilton fires message at his doubters after game-changing catch vs. Eagles
T.Y. Hilton had just one catch in his Dallas Cowboys debut – and that was all he needed to make a huge impact. With the Cowboys trailing 34-27 in the fourth quarter against the juggernaut Philadelphia Eagles, they found themselves in a 3rd-and-30 situation with a last-gasp effort to make magic happen. Hilton and Prescott happened to pull the rabbit out of a hat with a wild 52-yard connection that saved the drive and resulted in a touchdown.
Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke gets brutally honest on being benched for Carson Wentz vs. 49ers
A couple of weeks ago, it seemed like Taylor Heinicke had the Washington Commanders’ QB1 role locked up. After a string of solid performances, the team announced that he’d be the starting QB even after Carson Wentz’ return. However, in Week 16, Heinicke was benched by the Commanders in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers. When asked about it after the game, Heinicke was, as always, pure class, per Bryan Manning.
