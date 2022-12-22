Read full article on original website
The Greek
4d ago
Just make the headline Bloom is interested in everybody. Then the next day let him state that they were so close and barely lost out
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Rent In Boston Is Too Expensive. Many People Can't Afford ItMatt LillywhiteBoston, MA
A New PetWellClinic Location Is Opening In Methuen Spring 2023MadocMethuen, MA
Red Sox Listening To Offers On Star PlayerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CambridgeTed RiversCambridge, MA
Dog-Friendly New Year's Eve Party Promises Tail-Wagging Fun!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
Related
Red Sox World Series Champion Pitcher Reportedly Signs With Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski saw up close what Craig Kimbrel could provide a bullpen when they won a World Series title with the Boston Red Sox in 2018. Now, Dombrowski hopes the veteran right-hander can make a similar impact for the Phillies next season. Philadelphia reportedly...
What Carlos Correa must do if Mets deal falls through after Giants debacle
The New York Mets reportedly have concerns about Carlos Correa’s surgically repaired leg. Although the leg hasn’t given Correa much trouble during his big league career, teams are weary to dish out a long-term contract to the star shortstop. It was the primary reason for Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants falling apart. So what should Carlos Correa’s next course of action be if his Mets’ deal falls through as well?
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly No Longer Favorites To Sign Fireballer As New Teams Emerge
The Boston Red Sox are in need of a new starting pitcher. Where things stand right now Boston would enter the 2023 season with a rotation consisting of some combination of Chris Sale, James Paxton, Brayan Bello, Tanner Houck, Garrett Whitlock, and Nick Pivetta. The Red Sox reportedly have been looking into adding hurlers to the mix and Nathan Eovaldi still is on the open market, but it starting to sound like a reunion may be less likely, according to WEEI's Rob Bradford.
J.D. Martinez Says Goodbye To Red Sox Nation On Instagram
The J.D. Martinez era with the Red Sox officially has come to a close. The designated hitter signed a five-year deal with Boston ahead of the 2018 season and likely will go down as Dave Dombrowski’s best offseason signing. Martinez did everything and more that was asked of him and played a big role in the Red Sox’s 2018 run to their fourth World Series title since 2004.
Kiké Hernández Addresses Red Sox’s Promise Before Offseason
Kiké Hernández chimed in on one pre-offseason promise made by the Boston Red Sox front office. With Boston finishing dead last in the American League East to end their year in 2022, Hernández was reassured the front office would take a progressive approach. Now, with several additions made by the Red Sox thus far, Hernández chimed in about how that guarantee has held up.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets
The New York Mets are the second team to have concerns about signing Carlos Correa after the star shortstop underwent a physical exam, but they may wind up stuck with the original agreement because of the way Steve Cohen handled it. Correa’s 13-year, $350 million agreement with the San Francisco Giants was nixed due to... The post Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
What Now as Cubs Target Signs With Giants?
One of the Chicago Cubs outfield targets has just signed with the San Francisco Giants, who do they turn to now?
Yardbarker
Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With The Yankees
The New York Yankees picked up a former Cleveland pitcher as they continue to make move after move this offseason. The pitcher that the Guardians lost and the Yankees picked up is Tanner Tully. Tully was a 26th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and has spent his entire career...
Yardbarker
MLB Teams Reportedly Trying To Convince Red Sox To Trade All-Star Pitcher
The Boston Red Sox reportedly are receiving calls regarding the most decorated member of the roster as the Major League Baseball trade market begins to heat up. By most accounts, the Red Sox's rotation is not an area of strength, but that has stopped opponents from checking in to see if Boston would consider dealing a prominent member of the group.
Predicting Red Sox top prospect Marcelo Mayer’s timeline to the majors
Outlining a possible timeline for Marcelo Mayer’s Boston Red Sox debut. The Boston Red Sox have made some moves this offseason, but not all of them went over well with the fans. This free agency period has given us a good idea of top prospect Marcelo Mayer’s timeline to the Major Leagues.
Red Sox Reportedly Contacted Former Fan Favorite About Reunion To Open Free Agency
Should the Red Sox have made a move?
Yardbarker
Yankees are taking a big risk with latest bullpen signing
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and managing partner Hal Steinbrenner made it apparent that the bullpen was a priority this off-season. Signing Aaron Judge to a lucrative contract and inking Carlos Rodon to feature as the team’s secondary ace are certainly prominent moves, but the team hasn’t done nearly enough to bolster the bullpen, especially after losing several arms this offseason.
NBC Sports
Chris Sale trade? Red Sox reportedly 'willing to listen' to offers
The Boston Red Sox need to get creative if they want to improve their roster this offseason. Might that include trading their oft-injured ace?. Teams are "checking on" the availability of left-hander Chris Sale, and the Red Sox "are at least willing to listen and consider" their offers, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Sunday.
With the Trade Market Starting to Heat Up, Could the Astros Make a Splash?
The MLB trade market hot stove is heating up! Which players could the Houston Astros make a splash for?
Yardbarker
Red Sox Wish List; How Boston Can Successfully Build Out Roster
The Boston Red Sox offseason has not gone to plan. Some would say it's gone about as bad as it could so far. That said, there still is plenty of talent on the roster and a path to success -- maybe even postseason success should a few more pieces fall into place.
Pedro Martinez ‘Putting In Work’ With Red Sox’s Brayan Bello
Brayan Bello has been compared to Pedro Martinez in the past, especially when it comes to his changeup, and the Red Sox legend wants to make sure he lives up to the hype. Bello made his Major League Baseball debut last season with Boston and struggled at first to find a groove. Manager Alex Cora began to use him in a long reliever role and Bello looked to have figured it out.
Dodgers Come to Terms with Former Cubs Farm Hand
The Dodgers continue looking at cheaper options to bolster their pitching unit
Bucks Coach Has Apt Description For Robert Williams’ Role On Celtics
BOSTON — Robert Williams III has played a number of roles for the Celtics over his five seasons in Boston, making it a difficult task to label him with a single positional designation. At least when it comes to the ones in basketball. Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer went...
MLB Rumors: Mets Concerned About Carlos Correa’s Physical
The next chapter of the Carlos Correa has begun, and it doesn’t sound like it’s good news. The All-Star shortstop agreed to a 12-year deal with the New York Mets after his 13-year, $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants fell apart. The Giants postponed Correa’s introductory...
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
51K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 1