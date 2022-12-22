Read full article on original website
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
Black Panther Director Confirms Major MCU Character Was Present in Every Version of Sequel
Marvel Studios tried to culminate their Phase Four storyline with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it pretty much succeeded. The film showed us that Shuri (Letitia Wright) took over the mantle of Black Panther after the death of Chadwick Boseman. We also get introduced to some new characters like Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) and Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta). The latter of the two is the films main antagonist and was an integral part of the sequel. People were wondering if the characters was in the previous script that was written before Boseman's passing and now writer / director Ryan Coogler has revealed that Namor was indeed always intended to be the villain of the film. During a recent interview with The New York Times, the director confirmed that both Namor and Valentine Allegra De Fontaine.
Hugh Jackman Confirms When Deadpool 3 Takes Place in Comparison to Logan, Reveals James Mangold's Reaction
Earlier this year, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman nearly broke the internet with the revelation that Jackman would reprise his iconic role as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool 3, something that most Marvel fans thought they'd never see and not just because Jackman had been pretty adamant that he wasn't returning to the role. After all, 2017's Logan saw a pretty definitive end for Wolverine so the idea of the character's return left a lot of questions for fans about how exactly the character and Jackman would return. Now, Jackman is opening up about his return to the role and confirms when Deadpool 3 takes places in the general timeline — and reveals Logan filmmaker James Mangold's reaction to it as well.
Doctor Who Teases Christmas Surprise With New Footage
In an unexpected move, the BBC's Doctor Who has revealed that a surprise...something will drop tomorrow, posting an ominous tweet that simply reads "Tomorrow. #DoctorWho" and included a short snippet of footage with Neil Patrick Harris. The short video that accompanied the social media post featured Harris in a festive accent simply saying, "Worldwide premiere!" With no Christmas Special previously announced as being in the works, the tweet from the Doctor Who account very quickly caused some confusion among fans. One user wrote. "Hang on? You mean a trailer right? Not an actual episode??" with others simply responding with an all-caps "WHAT?"
Rick Astley Lets James Gunn Know He's Ready to Play Superman
DC Studios is getting ready to start a new slate of projects after James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-CEOs and they have been creating some interesting new plans. Fans thought that Henry Cavill would return as Superman after his appearance in Black Adam, but we found out very quickly that he wouldn't. Cavill announced his return back in November, but Gunn quickly revealed that they would be casting a different version of the character very soon. Gunn's Superman will be coming to Metropolis for the first time and meeting all of his amazing friends. Now, someone has thrown their name in the ring for the role. Rick Astley has tweeted the co-CEO a piece of fan art that shows him as Superman. You can check out the interaction below.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Original Plot With T'Challa Revealed by Director
The tragic and unexpected passing of Chadwick Boseman in 2020 left a huge impact in countless ways across the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, not only on the emotions of the cast and crew who bring the films to life, as well as its millions of fans, but also on the overall narrative of the entire franchise. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler recently recalled how the original plans for the film's sequel were entirely upended and, rather than focusing on characters attempting to cope with the passing of T'Challa, would have focused on the character's struggles with adapting to the fallout of Thanos' "Blip."
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Featured a Well-Known Actor in a Surprising Role
Even with an all-star cast assembled for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, director Rian Johnson was still able to sneak in a surprising role for Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The new Knives Out brought back Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc to help solve another murder mystery, set on an island owned by a billionaire played by Ed Norton. One of the many extravagant displays of wealth on the island was an hourly dong, which would sound periodically throughout Glass Onion. Instead of the dong being a simple sound effect, Joseph Gordon-Levitt was recruited to be the "hourly dong."
'A Christmas Story' star Zack Ward said he and costar Yano Anaya were separated from the other child actors during filming
According to Ward, who played Scut, he and costar Yano Anaya were kept separate in order to create a sense of "nervousness" in the other child actors.
After Splitting With His Record Label & Management, Morrissey Now Says Miley Cyrus Wants Her Guest Shot Removed From His “Next “Hidden” Album
Heaven knows he’s miserable now. Again. In a brief post on his official website that was headlined ‘Roll On 2023,” the Smiths expat Morrissey said he has “voluntarily parted company” with his label, Capitol Records, and with his managers at Maverick and Quest Artist Management. As if that weren’t enough to get the singer’s legions of fans stirring, he later posted — under the headline “Miley Cyrus Is a Punk Rocker” — that the “Wrecking Ball” and “Midnight Sky” singer wants to be taken off a song on which they collaborated for his forthcoming “hidden” album Bonfire of Teenagers. “Miley Cyrus now wants...
Hugh Jackman's Home Is Infiltrated by Ryan Reynolds for the Holidays
It was announced back in September that Hugh Jackman would be returning to the role of Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Jackman broke the news in a hilarious video with Ryan Reynolds, and Marvel fans cannot wait for them to star in the movie together. Over the years, the duo has perfected their faux feud which has included some funny pranks on each other, but it's no secret how much they love really love each other. In honor of Reynolds' new Christmas movie, Spirited, Jackman took to Instagram today to reveal his home has been infiltrated by his Marvel co-star.
Blue's Clues Star Steve Burns Reunites With Make-A-Wish Patient After 22 Years
Steve Burns may no longer be the star of Blue's Clues, but that doesn't mean some of the people he's interacted with have forgotten about him. A cancer survivor is recalling how his recent interaction with Blue's Clues' Steve Burns comes 22 years after they originally met. Burns starred alongside Josh Dela Cruz in Paramount+'s live-action Blue's Big City Adventure movie, which was released on the streaming platform on November 18th. As for the actor's reunion with cancer survivor Brandon Ragland, that took place at Pennsylvania's Steel City Con.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Releases Season 2 Trailer
The time has come! Today marks the end of the Bleach's fall comeback, but do not despair just yet. Studio Pierrot has a lot more planned for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, alright? A second cour is in the works already, and now, we have been given the trailer for this new season ahead of its 2023 drop.
Cocaine Bear Gets a White Christmas Motion Poster
Today might be Christmas day, but that doesn't mean horror movies and thrillers can't be celebrated. Earlier, Scream fans got a glimpse at a new holiday-themed poster, and that's not the only non-Christmasy movie that was promoted on this holiday. The folks behind Cocaine Bear are dreaming of a white Christmas with their new motion poster. In case you missed it, the upcoming film is based on a real story about, well, a bear who accidentally ingests a whole bunch of cocaine.
Top Gun: Maverick Director Reveals Darkstar Sequence May Have Resulted in International Espionage
'Tis the season for Top Gun! Top Gun: Maverick hit Paramount+ yesterday so now more people can enjoy 2022's biggest movie from the comfort of their own homes. In honor of the film's release, Paramount has dropped some fun content, and many of the people involved with making the film are sharing some interesting behind-the-scenes information about the Tom Cruise-led sequel. In an interview with Collider, director Joseph Kosinski was asked if there was anything in the movie they had to fight to use.
Avatar 2 Riding Another Box Office Wave After Second Thursday in Theaters
Avatar: The Way of Water has officially crossed $600 million worldwide at the box office thanks to Wednesday showings, but it turns out that Thursday was a great day for James Cameron's Avatar sequel, as well. Reports are in that Avatar 2 earned another $37.1M internationally and $14.5 domestically from Thursday showings, bringing the film's cumulative total to $464M internationally and just shy of $200 million domestically, for a cumulative total of $661.4M, one week after The Way of Water started screening in theaters.
My Hero Academia Season 6 Return Promo Teases the War's Fallout
My Hero Academia Season 6 has reached the end of its first arc, as the All-Out War between heroes and villains came to a bloody end. However, as the preview for the My Hero Academia Season 6's second half clearly shows, the "victory" the heroes achieved in the battle may not be as complete as they would've hoped. Many heroes are shown to be either dead, maimed, or discouraged, while the Japanese citizenry looks to be teetering on the verge of losing faith in the entire pro-hero system.
Who’s your favorite Prince Philip on ‘The Crown’: Matt Smith, Tobias Menzies or Jonathan Pryce? [POLL]
At the time of his death in April 2021, Prince Philip had served as British monarch Elizabeth II’s royal consort for 69 years. Their rock solid marriage, which was a source of inspiration and comfort for millions worldwide, has now been dramatized on Netflix’s “The Crown” for five seasons, with just one more to go. Matt Smith, Tobias Menzies and Jonathan Pryce have all stepped into the dependable Duke of Edinburgh’s shoes, but which of their performances is the best? Vote for your favorite Prince Philip in our poll below and then defend your choice in the comments section. SEE Editors’ slugfest:...
Black Panther's Ryan Coogler Hints at Future Wakanda Stories in the MCU
Marvel Studios recently wrapped up their Phase Four slate of projects with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it definitely was a great send-off. Wakanda Forever revealed that Shuri (Letitia Wright) succeeds T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) as Black Panther after the actor tragically passed away. We also get introduced to some new characters like Riri Williams / Iron Heart (Dominique Thorne) and Namor (Tenoch Huerta) as the films main antagonist. The film ends in a way that could set up several different stories for the future of Wakanda and the Black Panther, but there haven't been any announcements about a third movie. Ryan Coogler hasn't said anything about doing a third film and he is developing a Wakanda-based series for Disney+, but now the director is hinting at future Wakanda stories in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During a recent interview with the New York Times, Coogler revealed that he would love to continue doing these stories.
Marvel Teases a Frankenstein Monster Made From the X-Men
Marvel's current generation of X-Men stories have had some pretty weird things going on – but weird is about to get taken to a whole new level! The latest Marvel Comics previews include X-Force #38, a book whose cover ominously teases a new kind of monster a Frankenstein monster that's made from pieces of various X-Men!
Dragon Ball Super Team Addresses the Anime's CG Future
Dragon Ball is gearing up for the new year, and of course, that means fans are looking back at what the series did in 2022. Aside from the recent return of its manga, Dragon Ball went off earlier this year when its anime returned to theaters. The release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero ushered in a new era for the anime, and now, its team is addressing how the film's CG animation could carry on.
