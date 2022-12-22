Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Doctor Who Teases Christmas Surprise With New Footage
In an unexpected move, the BBC's Doctor Who has revealed that a surprise...something will drop tomorrow, posting an ominous tweet that simply reads "Tomorrow. #DoctorWho" and included a short snippet of footage with Neil Patrick Harris. The short video that accompanied the social media post featured Harris in a festive accent simply saying, "Worldwide premiere!" With no Christmas Special previously announced as being in the works, the tweet from the Doctor Who account very quickly caused some confusion among fans. One user wrote. "Hang on? You mean a trailer right? Not an actual episode??" with others simply responding with an all-caps "WHAT?"
ComicBook
Star Trek Brings Back Deep Space Nine's Defiant
The USS Defiant from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine just made its first appearance in Star Trek canon since the show went off the air in 1999. SPOILERS for the Star Trek: Prodigy episode "Supernova, Part 1" follow. In "Supernova, Part 1," the first half of Star Trek: Prodigy's first season finale, the Diviner's plan comes to fruition. The USS Protostar has returned to the United Federation of Planets space with the booby trap placed aboard by the Vau N'Akat still intact. A contingent of Starfleet vessels arrives to meet the ship, playing right into the Diviner's hands, as well as the Vindicator's hands.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Titan Theme Clip Released
Star Trek: Picard Season 3's hero ship is not a new version of the USS Enterprise, though at least one version of the Starfleet flagship does appear in the show. Instead, most of the season's action occurs aboard or around the USS Titan-A, a new ship that bears the name of William Riker's first command. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 also has a different composer, with Stephen Barton replacing Jeff Russo and providing a more traditional Star Trek sound. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas offered fans a preview of Barton's theme for the Titan-A, releasing a clip on Instagram. You can listen below.
ComicBook
Doctor Who Trailer for 60th Anniversary Special Released
Doctor Who has parted ways with Jodie Whittaker, and now, the countdown has started for the show's big return. The Fourteenth Doctor is on the horizon, and we already know the good Doctor is someone we've met once already. David Tennant, the actor behind the Tenth Doctor, will return to Doctor Who as the Fourteenth Doctor. And today, we have been given a new look at the comeback!
ComicBook
Glass Onion Dominates Netflix Top 10, But A Surprise Horror Movie is Closing In
After just two days of being on Netflix, Rian Johnson's new movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is dominating the Netflix Top 10 and is currently the #1 movie on the streamer. Official viewership numbers for the film won't be released until Tuesday, but a big debut seems to be in the cards for the murder-mystery ensemble. Perhaps the least surprising thing about Netflix's current Top 10 is that five of the ten titles are Christmas movies, and only some of them Netflix originals. The most surprising thing about the Top 10 is what's nipping at the heels of Glass Onion, none other than Sony's 2022 horror movie The Invitation.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Releases Season 2 Trailer
The time has come! Today marks the end of the Bleach's fall comeback, but do not despair just yet. Studio Pierrot has a lot more planned for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, alright? A second cour is in the works already, and now, we have been given the trailer for this new season ahead of its 2023 drop.
'A Christmas Story' star Zack Ward said he and costar Yano Anaya were separated from the other child actors during filming
According to Ward, who played Scut, he and costar Yano Anaya were kept separate in order to create a sense of "nervousness" in the other child actors.
ComicBook
Blue's Clues Star Steve Burns Reunites With Make-A-Wish Patient After 22 Years
Steve Burns may no longer be the star of Blue's Clues, but that doesn't mean some of the people he's interacted with have forgotten about him. A cancer survivor is recalling how his recent interaction with Blue's Clues' Steve Burns comes 22 years after they originally met. Burns starred alongside Josh Dela Cruz in Paramount+'s live-action Blue's Big City Adventure movie, which was released on the streaming platform on November 18th. As for the actor's reunion with cancer survivor Brandon Ragland, that took place at Pennsylvania's Steel City Con.
ComicBook
Jackie Brown's Pam Grier Reveals Why Working With Quentin Tarantino Left Her "Exhausted"
Some movie fans consider Quentin Tarantino's Jackie Brown to be the filmmaker's crowning achievement, thanks in large part to the complex and commanding performance of Pam Grier in the title role, though bringing the narrative to life wasn't without its challenges. In honor of the film's 25th anniversary, Grier recently reflected on the experience and the various nuances required to authentically realize the figure, which made for an exhausting experience, at times. More specifically, the challenge came from having to shift styles from when she shared scenes with Samuel L. Jackson as opposed to filming alongside Robert Forster.
ComicBook
Top Gun: Maverick Director Reveals Darkstar Sequence May Have Resulted in International Espionage
'Tis the season for Top Gun! Top Gun: Maverick hit Paramount+ yesterday so now more people can enjoy 2022's biggest movie from the comfort of their own homes. In honor of the film's release, Paramount has dropped some fun content, and many of the people involved with making the film are sharing some interesting behind-the-scenes information about the Tom Cruise-led sequel. In an interview with Collider, director Joseph Kosinski was asked if there was anything in the movie they had to fight to use.
ComicBook
Cocaine Bear Gets a White Christmas Motion Poster
Today might be Christmas day, but that doesn't mean horror movies and thrillers can't be celebrated. Earlier, Scream fans got a glimpse at a new holiday-themed poster, and that's not the only non-Christmasy movie that was promoted on this holiday. The folks behind Cocaine Bear are dreaming of a white Christmas with their new motion poster. In case you missed it, the upcoming film is based on a real story about, well, a bear who accidentally ingests a whole bunch of cocaine.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat 2 Movie Gets Exciting Update
The Mortal Kombat movie sequel, which we will simply call Mortal Kombat 2, has gotten an exciting update. The Mortal Kombat franchise is one of the biggest gaming franchises out there, which has always made it ripe for a film adaptation. Hollywood took a crack at it in the 90s and while it's not... great. it's better than a lot of other video game-to-movie adaptations. It has all of the characters wearing the right costumes, they're killing each other quite violently, and it's a bit hokey. It hasn't aged gracefully, but it is something that was at least relatively appreciated. However, fans wanted something with a bit more edge, a bigger budget, and WB decided to do it. It also wasn't great, but it was brutal and bloody, so it was on the right track.
ComicBook
Rick Astley Lets James Gunn Know He's Ready to Play Superman
DC Studios is getting ready to start a new slate of projects after James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-CEOs and they have been creating some interesting new plans. Fans thought that Henry Cavill would return as Superman after his appearance in Black Adam, but we found out very quickly that he wouldn't. Cavill announced his return back in November, but Gunn quickly revealed that they would be casting a different version of the character very soon. Gunn's Superman will be coming to Metropolis for the first time and meeting all of his amazing friends. Now, someone has thrown their name in the ring for the role. Rick Astley has tweeted the co-CEO a piece of fan art that shows him as Superman. You can check out the interaction below.
ComicBook
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Featured a Well-Known Actor in a Surprising Role
Even with an all-star cast assembled for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, director Rian Johnson was still able to sneak in a surprising role for Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The new Knives Out brought back Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc to help solve another murder mystery, set on an island owned by a billionaire played by Ed Norton. One of the many extravagant displays of wealth on the island was an hourly dong, which would sound periodically throughout Glass Onion. Instead of the dong being a simple sound effect, Joseph Gordon-Levitt was recruited to be the "hourly dong."
ComicBook
Black Panther Director Confirms Major MCU Character Was Present in Every Version of Sequel
Marvel Studios tried to culminate their Phase Four storyline with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it pretty much succeeded. The film showed us that Shuri (Letitia Wright) took over the mantle of Black Panther after the death of Chadwick Boseman. We also get introduced to some new characters like Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) and Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta). The latter of the two is the films main antagonist and was an integral part of the sequel. People were wondering if the characters was in the previous script that was written before Boseman's passing and now writer / director Ryan Coogler has revealed that Namor was indeed always intended to be the villain of the film. During a recent interview with The New York Times, the director confirmed that both Namor and Valentine Allegra De Fontaine.
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman Confirms When Deadpool 3 Takes Place in Comparison to Logan, Reveals James Mangold's Reaction
Earlier this year, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman nearly broke the internet with the revelation that Jackman would reprise his iconic role as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool 3, something that most Marvel fans thought they'd never see and not just because Jackman had been pretty adamant that he wasn't returning to the role. After all, 2017's Logan saw a pretty definitive end for Wolverine so the idea of the character's return left a lot of questions for fans about how exactly the character and Jackman would return. Now, Jackman is opening up about his return to the role and confirms when Deadpool 3 takes places in the general timeline — and reveals Logan filmmaker James Mangold's reaction to it as well.
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman's Home Is Infiltrated by Ryan Reynolds for the Holidays
It was announced back in September that Hugh Jackman would be returning to the role of Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Jackman broke the news in a hilarious video with Ryan Reynolds, and Marvel fans cannot wait for them to star in the movie together. Over the years, the duo has perfected their faux feud which has included some funny pranks on each other, but it's no secret how much they love really love each other. In honor of Reynolds' new Christmas movie, Spirited, Jackman took to Instagram today to reveal his home has been infiltrated by his Marvel co-star.
ComicBook
Marvel Teases a Frankenstein Monster Made From the X-Men
Marvel's current generation of X-Men stories have had some pretty weird things going on – but weird is about to get taken to a whole new level! The latest Marvel Comics previews include X-Force #38, a book whose cover ominously teases a new kind of monster a Frankenstein monster that's made from pieces of various X-Men!
ComicBook
Avatar 2 Riding Another Box Office Wave After Second Thursday in Theaters
Avatar: The Way of Water has officially crossed $600 million worldwide at the box office thanks to Wednesday showings, but it turns out that Thursday was a great day for James Cameron's Avatar sequel, as well. Reports are in that Avatar 2 earned another $37.1M internationally and $14.5 domestically from Thursday showings, bringing the film's cumulative total to $464M internationally and just shy of $200 million domestically, for a cumulative total of $661.4M, one week after The Way of Water started screening in theaters.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Weighs in on Deadpool as a Christmas Movie
As it turns out, Deadpool may be the next Christmas classic. While franchise lead Ryan Reynolds isn't confirming the genre shift himself, he's pointing towards the guidance of K-pop sensation and Twitter heartthrob Bang Chan. Throughout the day Saturday, Reynolds reminded those following him on Twitter Chan was watching Deadpool and suggesting the picture is, in fact, a Christmas movie.
Comments / 0