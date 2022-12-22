Read full article on original website
Social Security payment increases coming for recipients in Illinois
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidays
Carolyn Palmer Sworn In As Matteson, IL Trustee
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In Alabama
Chicago's Vegan Soft Serve Shop Vaca's Creamery to Open Second Location Next Year
Dodgers sign former hated rival
The Los Angeles Dodgers are not afraid to fraternize with some old enemies. Dodgers writer Blake Harris reported on Friday that the team has signed outfielder Steven Duggar. The deal is reportedly a minor-league contract. Duggar, 29, spent four seasons with the hated San Francisco Giants from 2018 to 2021. He hit .257 with a... The post Dodgers sign former hated rival appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
What Carlos Correa must do if Mets deal falls through after Giants debacle
The New York Mets reportedly have concerns about Carlos Correa’s surgically repaired leg. Although the leg hasn’t given Correa much trouble during his big league career, teams are weary to dish out a long-term contract to the star shortstop. It was the primary reason for Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants falling apart. So what should Carlos Correa’s next course of action be if his Mets’ deal falls through as well?
Predicting Yankees-Diamondbacks LF trade package after Ken Rosenthal update
It’s not just the New York Yankees sinking themselves in molasses as 2022 comes to a close. The trade market right now is dead as a doornail. Frozen. Stuck. It is an ex-market. According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal’s latest notes column, no trades were expected to be consummated...
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets
The New York Mets are the second team to have concerns about signing Carlos Correa after the star shortstop underwent a physical exam, but they may wind up stuck with the original agreement because of the way Steve Cohen handled it. Correa’s 13-year, $350 million agreement with the San Francisco Giants was nixed due to... The post Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Craig Kimbrel signs with World Series team
Craig Kimbrel has signed with a new team. Kimbrel reached a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies that will pay him $10 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Kimbrel joins a team that made it to the World Series last season while using several different relievers for saves. The 34-year-old had a disappointing season with... The post Craig Kimbrel signs with World Series team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
What Now as Cubs Target Signs With Giants?
One of the Chicago Cubs outfield targets has just signed with the San Francisco Giants, who do they turn to now?
Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With The Yankees
The New York Yankees picked up a former Cleveland pitcher as they continue to make move after move this offseason. The pitcher that the Guardians lost and the Yankees picked up is Tanner Tully. Tully was a 26th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and has spent his entire career...
Yankees are taking a big risk with latest bullpen signing
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and managing partner Hal Steinbrenner made it apparent that the bullpen was a priority this off-season. Signing Aaron Judge to a lucrative contract and inking Carlos Rodon to feature as the team’s secondary ace are certainly prominent moves, but the team hasn’t done nearly enough to bolster the bullpen, especially after losing several arms this offseason.
Red Sox Reportedly Contacted Former Fan Favorite About Reunion To Open Free Agency
Should the Red Sox have made a move?
Diamondbacks trade slugging outfielder to Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays have added a big bat to their lineup. The Blue Jays on Friday acquired slugging outfielder Daulton Varsho in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. Arizona landed top catching prospect Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel in the deal. Moreno is Toronto’s best prospect and one of... The post Diamondbacks trade slugging outfielder to Blue Jays appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
2 reasons Freddie Freeman is MLB’s best first baseman despite Paul Goldschmidt winning MVP
With the 2023 season right around the corner, MLB rankings are beginning to be released. One hot topic will be MLB’s best first baseman. It is difficult to refute the fact that reigning NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt was the best first baseman in 2022. But does the award automatically make him the best player at […] The post 2 reasons Freddie Freeman is MLB’s best first baseman despite Paul Goldschmidt winning MVP appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former SF Giants outfielder inks one-year deal with LG Twins
After a short stint with the SF Giants, corner bat Austin Dean is heading to Korea after signing a one-year deal with the LG Twins.
Yankees sign 2 versatile infielders to round out depth
The New York Yankees have plenty of infielders heading into the 2023 season, especially with Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson still on the roster. Donaldson is set to earn $21 million next season, but the Yankees have been looking to offload his contract and save a bit to reallocate. Kiner-Falefa signed a new one-year deal worth $6 million, but he’s also been rumored to be on the trade block.
Red Sox Reportedly No Longer Favorites To Sign Fireballer As New Teams Emerge
A familiar face may be on the move for Boston
Giants, Scott Boras still on good basis despite Correa fiasco
The San Francisco Giants may have backed out of their deal with Carlos Correa, but there apparently aren’t too many hard feelings between them and Scott Boras. Boras, who represents Correa, reached a deal with the Giants for another one of his clients. On Friday, the Giants reached an agreement with outfielder Michael Conforto on... The post Giants, Scott Boras still on good basis despite Correa fiasco appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dodgers Come to Terms with Former Cubs Farm Hand
The Dodgers continue looking at cheaper options to bolster their pitching unit
From Dansby Swanson to Cody Bellinger: Grading Cubs’ MLB free agency moves
The Chicago Cubs made a number of interesting free agency moves this offseason. They notably brought in SS Dansby Swanson and OF Cody Bellinger. But they made other moves which will impact the 2023 team as well. Chicago has been in a rebuilding state over the past few seasons. They traded stars such as Kris […] The post From Dansby Swanson to Cody Bellinger: Grading Cubs’ MLB free agency moves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-Red Sox Star Joins Dave Dombrowski's Phillies To Bolster Impressive Bullpen
A contingent of former Boston Red Sox players are teaming up in the National League, spearheaded by a notable executive. The Red Sox have added a pair of notable aging veterans in Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen to the bullpen, but chose not to bring back a flamethrower on a Hall-of-Fame career path.
Padres Sign Aaron Brooks To Minor League Deal
The Padres have added some pitching depth, signing right hander Aaron Brooks to a minor league deal, per Chris Hilburn-Treckle of Baseball America. Brooks was a free agent after being released by the Cardinals at the end of the season. The 32-year-old pitched 9 1/3 innings for St Louis last...
