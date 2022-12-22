With the 2023 season right around the corner, MLB rankings are beginning to be released. One hot topic will be MLB’s best first baseman. It is difficult to refute the fact that reigning NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt was the best first baseman in 2022. But does the award automatically make him the best player at […] The post 2 reasons Freddie Freeman is MLB’s best first baseman despite Paul Goldschmidt winning MVP appeared first on ClutchPoints.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO