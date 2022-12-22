ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers sign former hated rival

The Los Angeles Dodgers are not afraid to fraternize with some old enemies. Dodgers writer Blake Harris reported on Friday that the team has signed outfielder Steven Duggar. The deal is reportedly a minor-league contract. Duggar, 29, spent four seasons with the hated San Francisco Giants from 2018 to 2021. He hit .257 with a... The post Dodgers sign former hated rival appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

What Carlos Correa must do if Mets deal falls through after Giants debacle

The New York Mets reportedly have concerns about Carlos Correa’s surgically repaired leg. Although the leg hasn’t given Correa much trouble during his big league career, teams are weary to dish out a long-term contract to the star shortstop. It was the primary reason for Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants falling apart. So what should Carlos Correa’s next course of action be if his Mets’ deal falls through as well?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
QUEENS, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets

The New York Mets are the second team to have concerns about signing Carlos Correa after the star shortstop underwent a physical exam, but they may wind up stuck with the original agreement because of the way Steve Cohen handled it. Correa’s 13-year, $350 million agreement with the San Francisco Giants was nixed due to... The post Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Craig Kimbrel signs with World Series team

Craig Kimbrel has signed with a new team. Kimbrel reached a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies that will pay him $10 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Kimbrel joins a team that made it to the World Series last season while using several different relievers for saves. The 34-year-old had a disappointing season with... The post Craig Kimbrel signs with World Series team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees are taking a big risk with latest bullpen signing

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and managing partner Hal Steinbrenner made it apparent that the bullpen was a priority this off-season. Signing Aaron Judge to a lucrative contract and inking Carlos Rodon to feature as the team’s secondary ace are certainly prominent moves, but the team hasn’t done nearly enough to bolster the bullpen, especially after losing several arms this offseason.
Larry Brown Sports

Diamondbacks trade slugging outfielder to Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have added a big bat to their lineup. The Blue Jays on Friday acquired slugging outfielder Daulton Varsho in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. Arizona landed top catching prospect Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel in the deal. Moreno is Toronto’s best prospect and one of... The post Diamondbacks trade slugging outfielder to Blue Jays appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Freddie Freeman is MLB’s best first baseman despite Paul Goldschmidt winning MVP

With the 2023 season right around the corner, MLB rankings are beginning to be released. One hot topic will be MLB’s best first baseman. It is difficult to refute the fact that reigning NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt was the best first baseman in 2022. But does the award automatically make him the best player at […] The post 2 reasons Freddie Freeman is MLB’s best first baseman despite Paul Goldschmidt winning MVP appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees sign 2 versatile infielders to round out depth

The New York Yankees have plenty of infielders heading into the 2023 season, especially with Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson still on the roster. Donaldson is set to earn $21 million next season, but the Yankees have been looking to offload his contract and save a bit to reallocate. Kiner-Falefa signed a new one-year deal worth $6 million, but he’s also been rumored to be on the trade block.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Giants, Scott Boras still on good basis despite Correa fiasco

The San Francisco Giants may have backed out of their deal with Carlos Correa, but there apparently aren’t too many hard feelings between them and Scott Boras. Boras, who represents Correa, reached a deal with the Giants for another one of his clients. On Friday, the Giants reached an agreement with outfielder Michael Conforto on... The post Giants, Scott Boras still on good basis despite Correa fiasco appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

From Dansby Swanson to Cody Bellinger: Grading Cubs’ MLB free agency moves

The Chicago Cubs made a number of interesting free agency moves this offseason. They notably brought in SS Dansby Swanson and OF Cody Bellinger. But they made other moves which will impact the 2023 team as well.  Chicago has been in a rebuilding state over the past few seasons. They traded stars such as Kris […] The post From Dansby Swanson to Cody Bellinger: Grading Cubs’ MLB free agency moves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres Sign Aaron Brooks To Minor League Deal

The Padres have added some pitching depth, signing right hander Aaron Brooks to a minor league deal, per Chris Hilburn-Treckle of Baseball America. Brooks was a free agent after being released by the Cardinals at the end of the season. The 32-year-old pitched 9 1/3 innings for St Louis last...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

