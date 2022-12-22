Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee, Mississippi by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 01:47:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Greene; Lee; Mississippi; Poinsett; St. Francis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 02:47:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Perry; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne One More Round of Light Accumulating Snowfall Expected Light to moderate snowfall will taper off through midday. Temperatures are expected to approach and rise just above freezing through this afternoon. In the late afternoon another cold front will sweep through the region, lowering temperatures back into the mid to lower 20s. This front will likely be accompanied by another round of snowfall. Current indications is this round will be lighter than this mornings snowfall, with accumulations up to around one inch expected. Travelers should be prepared to exercise caution and monitor for forecast updates through the day.
