Washington, DC

2022 IN REVIEW | Top 10 YouTube videos of the year

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Many people get their news on YouTube. Here are our Top 10 YouTube videos from 2022. 10. UVA student, former football player in custody following deadly campus shooting: Police. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the suspect in a shooting on the University of Virginia's campus, is in...
Celebrate Kwanzaa at the Eubie Blake Cultural Arts Center

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Today begins the celebration of Kwanzaa, honoring African American families and cultural history. The Eubie Blake Cultural Arts Center will host its Annual Kwanzaa Celebration focusing on collective work and responsibility, one of the seven principles of the celebration. Chair of the board of Directors at...
Pork N Pine Returns to Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A unique Baltimore tradition is cycling back to Charm City. Pork 'N Pine, run by Todd Coleman and Mike Santoro, has returned to Locust Point after taking last year off due to supply chain issues. What's so unique about them? From October through November, ordering opens...
Hon's Honey Doing More than Sweet Holiday Gifts

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Hon's Honey has called Curtis Bay home since 2018. They make and sell everything from novelty honey samplers, soaps, and candles, all in-house and with locally sourced honey, but it's what goes on inside the facility that has made them a pillar in the community, and a bright light for women all over the Baltimore region.
Extreme cold in Baltimore for Christmas weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. December 24 — Maryland is bracing for dangerously cold temperatures over the Christmas holiday weekend. Saturday is sunny, blustery, and frigid with highs only in the low 20s this afternoon with wind chill temperatures below 10 degrees. Bundle up if you're going to M&T Bank Stadium for the Ravens' game this afternoon.
Winter storm leaves trail of damage, power problems across Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A dangerous weather-maker is blasting its way through Maryland causing damage that has left one person dead. A driver was killed when a tree fell over in Thurmont, Md. Trees and tree limbs knocked down by strong, sustained winds damaged electric distribution equipment throughout BGE’s service...
Frustration from Baltimore city residents after days without power

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's not the Christmas Baltimore resident "Riggs" would have preferred. “Thanks, Mr. Grinch, you’ve ruined Christmas," said Riggs. However, he is not referring to the green one who came to steal Christmas. Riggs is referring to Baltimore Gas and Electric after he says he's gone without power for days.
Woman shot on Christmas night in Bowleys Quarters, say police

BOWLEYS QUARTERS, Md. (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot Christmas night in Bowleys Quarters, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the unit block of Joggins Court. When officers arrived to the scene, police said...
Travel friendly workout

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We're all traveling for the holidays, but that doesn't mean to skip your workouts. Work your muscles with easy movements while waiting for your plane to board or if your flight is delayed. National Lead Trainer with Planet Fitness Teddy Savage shares some moves.
3 seperate homes go up in flames overnight in Baltimore, officials say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734 responded to three separate overnight fires in Baltimore. The first fire was a second alarm fire that happened around 2 a.m. in the 2200 block of Cedley Street in Westport. When firefighters arrived to the scene, they said they found...
Bethlehem rebounds from pandemic, lifting Christmas spirits

BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — The biblical town of Bethlehem marked a merry Christmas on Saturday, with thousands of visitors descending upon the traditional birthplace of Jesus as it rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic. Tourism is the economic lifeblood of this town in the occupied West Bank, and for...
