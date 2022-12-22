Read full article on original website
2022 IN REVIEW | Top 10 YouTube videos of the year
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Many people get their news on YouTube. Here are our Top 10 YouTube videos from 2022. 10. UVA student, former football player in custody following deadly campus shooting: Police. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the suspect in a shooting on the University of Virginia's campus, is in...
Relieved but skeptical - After 3 months, Anne Arundel County students finally get bus
SEVERN, Md. (WBFF) — Students in Anne Arundel County who have been walking a dangerous route on busy highways to get to school, finally have a bus. It took months, and a call to Project Baltimore, for this to happen, but some parents still have concerns. The Meade Village...
Celebrate Kwanzaa at the Eubie Blake Cultural Arts Center
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Today begins the celebration of Kwanzaa, honoring African American families and cultural history. The Eubie Blake Cultural Arts Center will host its Annual Kwanzaa Celebration focusing on collective work and responsibility, one of the seven principles of the celebration. Chair of the board of Directors at...
Nick Mosby's Ethics Board violation could cost him nearly $200,000 in fines
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Money donated to Nick Mosby’s embattled legal defense fund could now cost him a fortune. It all started when a Baltimore City Ethics Board violation was issued back in May. The board ordered Council President Nick Mosby to shut down his embattled legal defense fund and identify its donors.
Pork N Pine Returns to Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A unique Baltimore tradition is cycling back to Charm City. Pork 'N Pine, run by Todd Coleman and Mike Santoro, has returned to Locust Point after taking last year off due to supply chain issues. What's so unique about them? From October through November, ordering opens...
Movie Producer is Putting Baltimore and the DMV on the Map
Tarek "Terk" Stevens had a dynamic 2022 with the release of "The Best Man: The Final Chapters" and other projects. He says 2023 will be even bigger.
Faith leader says Mayor Scott needs to do more to curb Baltimore's city crime problem
BALTIMORE (WBFF)- — Robert turner is a man of the cloth who gives a strong message to city leaders about crime. “This approach has produced some promising results," says Turner. That the time for talking is over. And other times you have situations that warrant actions.”. Baltimore sits at...
Hon's Honey Doing More than Sweet Holiday Gifts
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Hon's Honey has called Curtis Bay home since 2018. They make and sell everything from novelty honey samplers, soaps, and candles, all in-house and with locally sourced honey, but it's what goes on inside the facility that has made them a pillar in the community, and a bright light for women all over the Baltimore region.
Extreme cold in Baltimore for Christmas weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. December 24 — Maryland is bracing for dangerously cold temperatures over the Christmas holiday weekend. Saturday is sunny, blustery, and frigid with highs only in the low 20s this afternoon with wind chill temperatures below 10 degrees. Bundle up if you're going to M&T Bank Stadium for the Ravens' game this afternoon.
Mayor Scott announces opening of warming centers across Baltimore city due to extreme cold
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott announces that warming centers in Baltimore city will be open to help protect citizens who are experiencing power outages during the extreme cold. The city has released information on the five active centers to help keep residents warm, access charging stations, and to...
Attorney's demand dismissal after defendant is jailed three years without trial
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Attorneys representing a Baltimore woman charged with the child abuse death of 4-year-old Malachi Lawson are demanding the defendant be released from jail. Shatika Lawson has been locked up and awaiting trial for more than three years and her attorney insists her right to a speedy...
Winter storm leaves trail of damage, power problems across Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A dangerous weather-maker is blasting its way through Maryland causing damage that has left one person dead. A driver was killed when a tree fell over in Thurmont, Md. Trees and tree limbs knocked down by strong, sustained winds damaged electric distribution equipment throughout BGE’s service...
Baltimore County Police gives life-saving info for mental health crisis during holidays
BALTIMORE CO (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police Department is sharing life-saving information for those who are experiencing a mental health crisis during the holiday season. The department says that if you or someone you know is faced with a mental health issue contact suicide-prevention and crisis counselor by dialing 988.
Frustration from Baltimore city residents after days without power
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's not the Christmas Baltimore resident "Riggs" would have preferred. “Thanks, Mr. Grinch, you’ve ruined Christmas," said Riggs. However, he is not referring to the green one who came to steal Christmas. Riggs is referring to Baltimore Gas and Electric after he says he's gone without power for days.
Woman shot on Christmas night in Bowleys Quarters, say police
BOWLEYS QUARTERS, Md. (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot Christmas night in Bowleys Quarters, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the unit block of Joggins Court. When officers arrived to the scene, police said...
Travel friendly workout
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We're all traveling for the holidays, but that doesn't mean to skip your workouts. Work your muscles with easy movements while waiting for your plane to board or if your flight is delayed. National Lead Trainer with Planet Fitness Teddy Savage shares some moves.
3 seperate homes go up in flames overnight in Baltimore, officials say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734 responded to three separate overnight fires in Baltimore. The first fire was a second alarm fire that happened around 2 a.m. in the 2200 block of Cedley Street in Westport. When firefighters arrived to the scene, they said they found...
1 dead after large tree falls, crushes car in Frederick County, police say
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A driver died Friday after a large tree fell onto a car west of Thurmont, as heavy winds brought by a winter storm continue to impact the region. John K. Little, 55, of Thurmont, was the man behind the wheel, police said. The incident...
Baltimore City Fire emergency vehicle driver retires after 49 years of service
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore city emergency vehicle driver retires from his position after 49 years on the job, according to the department. Charles Young of AirFLEX 2 completed his last shift in Baltimore City Fire Department on Christmas Eve. Young began work with the department on December 3,...
Bethlehem rebounds from pandemic, lifting Christmas spirits
BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — The biblical town of Bethlehem marked a merry Christmas on Saturday, with thousands of visitors descending upon the traditional birthplace of Jesus as it rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic. Tourism is the economic lifeblood of this town in the occupied West Bank, and for...
