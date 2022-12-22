Tickets available for Westfield International Air Show parking and VIP

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield International Air Show announced parking passes and VIP tickets available for the 2023 event at Barnes Air National Guard Base.

The Air Show is scheduled for Saturday, May 13th and Sunday, May 14th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the Air Show is free, however, a $20 parking pass is needed to attend each day, and it is first come, first serve. If you want to get closer parking, tickets for VIP parking are $50 per day. Parking opens at 7 a.m.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Staff Sergeant Randy Burlingame at Barnes ANGB, VIP tickets are available for $180 for adults and $95 for children each day which gives you access to The Eagle’s Nest Chalet. This includes an upgraded air show experience with an exclusive lounge and private seating.

The VIP ticket comes with coffee and light breakfast snacks from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., a private bar including complimentary beer and wine from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., a full lunch buffet, afternoon snacks, and activities for children. There are also private restrooms. This ticket includes VIP parking.

Performers an F-35A Lightning II demo team, the U.S. Army Golden Knights, an F-18 demo team, P-51, B-52, C-47m Rob Holland a pilot and record-breaking aerobatic champion, and more will be announced at a later date.

The air show was canceled in 2021 over COVID-19, and organizers said the unpredictability of COVID-19 was a factor in the decision.

