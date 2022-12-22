Read full article on original website
Tragic final texts from nurse who froze to death in her car reveal she thought emergency crews ‘didn’t care’
THE nurse who was found dead in her car in the Buffalo snowstorm revealed in her final text messages that she thought emergency crews "didn't care." Anndel Taylor's body was found in a snow-covered car on Christmas Eve, about 30 hours after she initially got stuck in the historic snowstorm.
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wall
Police and medical staff document America's real-life possession: Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wall.Photo byDaily Mail. This story may sound like something out of a movie, but it is 100% true.
Chicago mother-of-four dies from plastic surgery in the Dominican Republic
Chicago resident Sucretta Tolliver, a mother-of-four, died in the Dominican Republic two days after undergoing plastic surgery.
5-year-old saved 1-year-old brother in deadly crash that killed their parents
KONDININ, Australia — Three children were rescued days after a deadly crash that killed their parents on Christmas. The family had been driving in a rural part of Western Australia on Christmas when their red Land Rover Discovery flipped and crashed, according to Perth Now. The wreckage was not found until shortly before noon on Tuesday.
Woman, 36, almost passed out while walking. She was in heart failure due to COVID-19
When Jamie Waddell tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time in August, she was much sicker than she expected. After 10 days, she felt better and returned to school and work. But a few weeks later, she noticed she struggled to walk down the street without feeling faint. Soon, she couldn’t talk without getting winded. By Labor Day, she was so sick that she visited the emergency room, where she learned she had sepsis, pneumonia and heart failure.
