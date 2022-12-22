Read full article on original website
As artic temps hit the region, these local fire halls, churches are open for warming stations
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The combination of the freezing air and high-speed winds is creating outages all across the region. First Energy is reporting almost 900 affected homes in Clearfield County, but there’s hope for those left in the cold. Clearfield Borough’s Mayor Mason Strouse said he knew he had to do something to help […]
Cambria County home destroyed in Christmas Eve fire
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A family’s mobile home was completely destroyed following a fire in Susquehanna Township on Dec. 24. First responders were called out around 6:40 p.m. to the mobile home along the 1000 block of Old Miller Road in Susquehanna Township. There were no injuries, but the home was a total loss, […]
wccsradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS CALLED OUT FOR OTHER INCIDENTS OVER CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY
First responders had other calls to deal with over the weekend, including two other fires and multiple fire alarm activations. Indiana County 911 reported six automatic fire alarm activations between 6:08 pm on Christmas Eve and 1107 p.m. Christmas day. The bulk of those calls were in White Township, but there were others reported in Blairsville Borough and Montgomery township.
CBS News
Firefighters battle house fire in Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - The Clymer Volunteer Fire Company, along with several other departments, battled a house fire Friday afternoon. Due to the harsh weather conditions, several departments were called in to assist with the blaze. Crews operated on the scene for just about three hours, the department shared...
wtae.com
Sixteen caught by state police for underage drinking at Seven Springs ski resort
CHAMPION, Pa. — State police cited over a dozen people after they were caught with alcohol in the parking lot areas of Seven Springs Mountain Resort. WTAJ reports troopers cited 16 people with underage possession or consumption of alcohol. The outlet reports the citations were handed out between Dec. 14 and Dec. 17.
Cruising toward Christmas: Latrobe woman gifted car during holiday season
A 70-year-old Latrobe woman who went five years without a car after a failed inspection now has one after her longtime friend, Joseph Lanatovich, gifted her a 2000 Lincoln Town Car. For years, Angie Bush had to rely on public transit, car services and the kindness of her friends to...
Facing cancer, Philipsburg man decorates his home into the ‘tackiest’ in Centre County
Dozens of people from across central Pennsylvania and as far away as Pittsburgh responded to Fran Gray’s request for donated lights and decorations.
Warming shelter closed after power restored in Cambria County borough
UPDATE — Power has been restored to Brownstown Borough after an outage that lasted for hours. The warming center has been closed, according to the West Hills Regional Fire Department. Anyone who experiences any issues is asked to contact the Cambria County 911 non-emergency number at (814) 421-2100. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A warming […]
wccsradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS BUSY ON FRIDAY
First responders were kept busy yesterday with multiple calls. Since noon on Friday, four calls for utility lines down were reported by Indiana County 911. The first was at 1:18 p.m. on hemlock Lane in pine Township. Another was reported at 2:42 in the same area. At 7:26 p.m., utility lines were reported down on Haslett Church Road in Montgomery Township. And utility lines were reported down at 8:41 p.m. on Caroline Street in West Wheatfield Township. Nanty-Glo, Spangler, Cherry Tree and Bolivar fire departments were dispatched respectively.
WJAC TV
Christmas Day fire damages home in Huntingdon Borough
Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Huntingdon Regional Fire & Rescue department say a Christmas Day fire left a Huntingdon Borough home badly damaged. Officials say crews were dispatched to the home, located along Oneida Street, around 2 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters say the blaze began on the...
WJAC TV
PSP: Indiana Co. woman charged, accused of leaving two dogs outside in frigid temps
Indiana County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Punxsutawney say an Indiana County woman is facing animal cruelty-related charges, accused of leaving two dogs tied outside during Friday's frigid winter weather. Investigators say on Friday morning, troopers were dispatched to residence along Hemlock Lake Road for a report of...
WJAC TV
House fire displaces family on Christmas Eve
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. — A fire that broke out at 1000 Old Miller Road in Cambria County displaced a family of four last evening, officials say. According to emergency officials, the call came in at 6:40 p.m. and the scene was cleared before 9 p.m. Officials say they are...
wtae.com
Giant Eagle Secret Santa surprises customers with $100 bills
BRADDOCK HILLS, Pa. — A shopping surprise for a local couple at giant eagle Thursday night. A Secret Santa walked out of the store at Ardmore and Yost Boulevard in Braddock Hills and started handing out $100 dollar bills to strangers. After that, he just kept walking. "I have...
explorejeffersonpa.com
WEATHER ALERT: Wind Chills As Low As 30 Below Zero Forecasted for Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Chill Warning is still in effect for Jefferson County and surrounding areas. Weather Alerts are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:29 a.m. on Saturday, December...
Man buying breakfast for Denny’s customers on Christmas Eve
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking to score a free breakfast over Christmas weekend you’re in luck, all thanks to one man’s generosity. Resident Victor Ruggery is paying for the meals of the first 100 customers at the Altoona Denny’s in Park Hills Plaza on Saturday, Dec. 24 starting at 7 a.m. This isn’t […]
Gas outage reported in Westmoreland County
About 50 Jeannette residents are experiencing a natural gas outage this morning. Columbia gas reports customers are affected on parts of High Brow Lane, Penn High Park Road, Sunview Avenue, and Western Avenue. Working with the Westmoreland County Red Cross, the company has made arrangements with the Courtyard by Marriott...
Vehicle crashes into river in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver in Blair County was left cold and wet after their vehicle crashed into a river. Emergency crews were sent to East Loop Road and Locke Mountain Road in Frankstown Township on Thursday, Dec. 22 after the vehicle ended up in the water along the roadway. EMS at the […]
WJAC TV
Power outages spur warming shelters to pop up
(WJAC) — As of Friday evening, there are a number of places across our region reporting power outages, which has spurred some communities to open up warming shelters. In Clearfield County, Treasure Lake Church in Sandy Township is now a warming shelter. Then there's Trinity United Methodist Church in...
State College
Centre County Still at Low COVID-19 Community Level
Although statewide cases saw an uptick, Centre County remained at the low community level for COVID-19 for the 14th consecutive week, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. At the low level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask if symptomatic, if an individual has...
Meals on Wheels driver delivers more than meals
CURWENSVILLE, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Inside the Mature Resources Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging’s Curwensville office, you’ll find workers preparing hundreds of fresh meals for the agency’s Meals on Wheels and More program. The meals are then loaded into vans every Monday through Friday. “Everyone gets a cold pack and everyone gets a […]
