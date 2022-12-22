ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Flash freezing, howling winds are major concerns for NWS Memphis amid cold snap

By Lucas Finton, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfiKY_0jrZGa6s00

The National Weather Service in Memphis is asking residents to be wary of the wind and roads as a cold front rolls into the Bluff City Thursday evening.

Along with temperatures dropping to four or five degrees overnight, the weather service said there will be strong winds that could bring the wind chill temperature to between -15 and -20 degrees.

"These gradient winds behind the front are going to be howling," said meteorologist Caitlin Dirkes. "With these northwest winds around 30 to 35 miles per hour, we're going to see wind chills probably around minus 15 or even approaching minus 20."

Although the weather is shaping up to be cold heading into the weekend, Dirkes said it will be far from the record-setting cold snap from the 1980s.

Snow accumulation is likely to stay at around a half inch, but there is the potential for about an inch to be on the ground in some areas. A dusting of snow started falling in Memphis at around 4:30 p.m., as wind gusts picked up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eg9VY_0jrZGa6s00

"With how fast the system is moving, [the snow] is really not going to have a lot of time to accumulate," Dirkes said. "Unless the snow comes down in particularly heavy bands, we're not expecting much more than a half inch or so. Areas north of I-40, in Northwest Tennessee, will probably see a little bit more accumulation because they'll have more time in those snow bands."

NWS Memphis' biggest concern with the cold front rolling in will be the cold wind chills and the potential for flash freezing. The light rainfall throughout the day Thursday, coupled with the cold air that will sweep through Memphis, could cause the moisture on the roads to freeze rapidly.

"That could create really dangerous travel conditions for people who are not used to driving in these slippery and icy conditions," Dirkes said.

If possible, NWS Memphis would like Memphians to stay inside and off the roads as the front passes. They also are asking residents to stay inside but bundle up with lightweight layers if they must go out.

The city announced that libraries would close at 6 p.m. Thursday due to the weather. And city officials said snow and ice operations would continue through Friday afternoon with six brine trucks and 16 sand and salt trucks available.

Inclement Weather Crash Policies

Around 8 p.m. Thursday, the Memphis Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff's Office declared Inclement Weather policies. Both departments said officers and deputies will not respond to most crashes that occur during the icy conditions. They advise that drivers should exchange names, addresses, phone numbers, insurance information and tag numbers. They also recommend taking a photo of the damage and tag number of the venicles involved. Both drivers should then call the nearest Memphis police station or the Memphis Police Traffic Office to report the accident, within five working days. For SCSO, both drivers would arrange a time to meet at the Sheriff's Office Substation in Arlington, within 10 working days.

Warming centers are slated to open across Mid-South

For those who need a warm place to stay, the City of Memphis and Southaven, Mississippi, have opened warming centers.

The City of Memphis' warming center will open at 7 p.m. and is located at 590 Washington Avenue. If Memphians need transportation to the center, the Memphis Fire Department is asking them to call the Hospitality Hub at (901)297-1680 to get a ride via the Memphis Area Transit Authority.

The Southaven Community Safe Room will open at noon Thursday for those seeking shelter. It will stay open until temperatures are above freezing and is located at 7312 Highway 51 North.

And Memphis Light, Gas and Water said it expects the infrastructure to be able to withstand the frigid temperatures without major service interruptions.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Flash freezing, howling winds are major concerns for NWS Memphis amid cold snap

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
desotocountynews.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Monday

The National Weather Service in Memphis Sunday evening issued a Winter Weather Advisory for an area that includes DeSoto County. The advisory is to start at 12 midnight and last until 3 p.m. Monday afternoon. The Weather Service reported that wet snow accumulations will range from a trace to an...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
desotocountynewsroom.com

Not as Cold Today, Snow Flurries Monday Morning ?

A blanket of clouds has drifted across the area holding our temperatures in the middle 20’s for most of the night. Today will begin mostly cloudy, then partly cloudy with winds from the NW at about 5 mph. Our high today will be 31. I expect clouds to increase again tonight with a low of 26.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WREG

Memphis woman faced power outage for nearly two days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Despite the progress MLGW made in restoring power, Kayla Watson was without power for almost two full days. Watson expressed a sense of frustration as she prepared to endure another night in this weather. “16 hours, five hours, even a couple minutes– you should not have to live like that,” said Watson. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Pipes at Bartlett Kroger burst on Christmas Eve

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Bartlett Kroger located at 7615 US-70 was flooded with water after pipes in the store bursted due to harsh weather and low temperatures. The Bartlett Fire Department responded to the incident Saturday, Dec. 24 at 3:43 p.m. According to MLGW, the recent inclement weather has...
BARTLETT, TN
WREG

Memphis wakes up to icy roads, wind chill below zero

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This is the kind of cold we haven’t experienced since 1989 and 1996. The temperature in Memphis this morning was 1 degree, with a wind chill of -19. We’re in a prolonged sub-freezing event, with wind chills staying below zero from this morning into Saturday afternoon, and we only warm above freezing […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MLGW: Memphis Outage Map

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With winter weather in full swing, WREG is here to keep you aware of the changing condition, and that includes power outages. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

State of Emergency declared in Memphis due to extreme cold, icy conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A State of Emergency has been delcared in the City of Memphis, Mayor Jim Strickland announced Friday morning. Mayor Strickland announced the emergency was due to the weather conditions presenting a significant danger to public safety, including flash freezing on stationary objects, property damage, widespread power outages, significantly icy roads and its impact on the operation of public transportation and emergency vehicles.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphians struggle to navigate icy road conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers across Memphis didn’t have it easy Friday morning as they navigated the icy roads. Road conditions remain frozen amid dangerously cold temperatures. On Walnut Grove near Hope Presbyterian Church, FOX13′s crew saw dozens of cars having a tough time on the slick streets.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MLGW distributing bottled water Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Given the recent water boil advisory, MLGW will be distributing water to those in need at different locations. MLGW issued the following news release: Memphis Light, Gas and Water is accepting donations of unopened cases of bottled water Monday, December 26, from 8 – 11 a.m. at the Lamar Avenue Community Office, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MLGW issues boil water notice for customers

UPDATE: MLGW says the boil water advisory excludes Germantown, Bartlett and Collierville. The advisory is in effect for all other MLGW water customers until further notice. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water on Saturday night issued a boil water notice for all customers. The precaution is due to low water pressure caused by […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

MEM canceled flights due to weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Internation Airport canceled multiple flights Friday morning. MEM canceled Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, and two New York flights due to the weather. Memphis International Airport expected the next couple of days to be the busiest Christmas holiday travel season. Download airline apps to stay up to...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MLGW says it’s working to fix water outages, low pressure

UPDATE, NOON MONDAY: MLGW CEO Doug McGowen said the utility has addressed 22 water main breaks that are causing low water pressure across the city, and have fixed 19 of them. Another big problem are fire main breaks. McGowen warns as temperatures heat up they expect more breaks. This is an “all hands on deck […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

TN road crews get ready for icy weather with salt, potato juice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is gearing up Thursday for what they call a rare weather event. With temperatures dropping and snow and ice expected, trucks at the Arlington lot were getting ready to keep roads clear. TDOT Spokesperson Nichole Lawrence says crews are prepared. “We have around 25,000 tons of salt […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Hundreds left with low, no gas pressure in DeSoto Co.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The life-threatening weather is creating high energy demands for those in DeSoto County who receive gas from ATMOS Energy. According to reports, a few hundred customers reported no gas or very low gas pressure Friday morning. “I think it’s ridiculous. It’s not natural for the South to be this cold. It’s […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Senior citizen home left cold, bus riders stranded

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The historic freeze has caused power outages, forced businesses to close and left citizens dealing with rough conditions. With subzero temperatures across the Mid-South, Memphians are doing all they can to stay warm. This degree of cold has not been felt in decades. It has resulted in rolling blackouts, businesses closing and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy