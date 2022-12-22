ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

wkdzradio.com

Post Christmas Snow Leaving Covered Roadways

A post Christmas snow is leaving roads and streets with a new coating of snow today, with some of the snow covering patches of ice and packed snow left over from the previous storm. Although no advisories, watches, or warnings have been issued for the southern Pennyrile, Caldwell, Lyon and...
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Winter Weather Advisory Issued From Midnight To Noon Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from midnight Sunday to noon Monday for a portion of western Kentucky, including the counties of Caldwell, Crittenden and Lyon. The advisory extends along and north of a line from Cape Girardeau, Missouri to Princeton and Greenville. The...
LYON COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Duck hunters in stalled boat retrieved from frigid Kentucky Lake

Dozens of motorists had to be pulled out of ditches this Christmas weekend, but the Marshall County Rescue Squad had a different task on Christmas Eve. They were called out onto frigid Kentucky Lake on Saturday during one of the coldest days in 20 years to bring back some duck hunters whose boat had lost power and were stranded on a small island in the lake.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

KYTC District 1 Reports ‘A Routes’ 95 Percent Clear

According to spokesman Keith Todd, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 crews ramped down snow-fighting efforts around 4 PM Saturday — having battled 35 mile-per-hour winds, low temperatures and a minus-30 wind chill for most of the afternoon. All District 1 crews made a final pass, spreading salt where needed...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

First Responders working in the frigid temps and inclement weather

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - While many people are staying inside during the cold and inclement weather, first responders are still working to protect the public. Some local departments discussed what it’s really like to work in that kind of weather. As you get out this weekend, think of the...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Lyon Co., Ky. Sheriff’s Office responds to slide-offs, crashes

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple slide-offs and crashes during a winter storm. By noon on Friday, December 23, deputies reported nine slide-offs and five minor crashes due to the weather. They said road conditions are not expected to improve until temperatures...
LYON COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Power companies call for reduced power use as they work to restore outages, may call for blackouts

Tennessee Valley Authority may possibly call for rolling blackouts tonight and again in the morning, Murray Electric System said in a social media post on Friday. Conserving power could help avoid this. Murray Electric—along with Tennessee Valley Authority and other local power companies—asks customers to do what you can to lower your energy consumption within reason.
MURRAY, KY
radionwtn.com

wpsdlocal6.com

Benton, Kentucky house fire displaces family

BENTON, KY — Firefighting crews in Benton are responding to a house fire, the Benton Police Department posted on Friday. Police say the family in the fire has been displaced. Any injuries and the full extent of the damage are unknown at this time. "Thoughts and prayers for our...
BENTON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

West KY Rural Electric urging members to conserve electricity, says rolling blackouts possible

MAYFIELD, KY — West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation is urging members to conserve electricity in the wake of the TVA's rolling blackout request. In a Friday release, the co-op explained there were no immediate plans to use blackouts, but said they could be implemented due to high energy demand across the TVA's generation and transmission system.
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Two-vehicle crash cleared on KY 80 in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A two-vehicle crash involving a semi is blocking the eastbound lanes of KY 80 near the entrance to Kenlake State Resort Park. This is along KY 80 near mile point 1.4, about halfway between the KY 94 intersection and the U.S. 68 intersection at Aurora.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Traffic stop leads to Christmas Eve drug arrest

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Christmas Eve, most people are spending time with family or out with friends. However, one Kentucky man spent his holiday behind bars. On December 24th, at approximately 10:00 p.m., a Deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Pool Rd. near Bechtold Rd. The vehicle was driven by 40-year-old Don Brelsford of Paducah, Ky.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Local hospitals treat patients for cold-related ailments

PADUCAH — With temperatures this low, it only takes minutes for cold-related conditions to set in. Local emergency doctors say they're worried people will face serious health risks if they don't stay warm, like frostbite and hypothermia. Mild hypothermia often starts with shivering, the inability to speak clearly, as...
PADUCAH, KY
radionwtn.com

TVA Requiring More Rolling Blackouts Today

The Tennessee Valley Authority contacted Gibson Electric Membership Corporation, Benton County Energy, Paris Board of Utilities, Union City Energy Authority and other area energy companies this morning and required them to begin rolling blackouts at 4:51 AM. They must interrupt power for 15 minutes in an area, restore power and interrupt power to another area. We must continue rotating blackouts until TVA informs us that we can stop.
wpsdlocal6.com

Shoppers head to Kentucky Oaks Mall for last minute Christmas presents

PADUCAH — Santa Claus isn't the only one gearing up for Christmas. Many of you were out Friday afternoon to get Christmas presents for your family. Despite the extreme cold, people still made their way to Kentucky Oaks Mall to grab their last minute gifts. Marilyn Dassing was working...
PADUCAH, KY

