wkdzradio.com
Post Christmas Snow Leaving Covered Roadways
A post Christmas snow is leaving roads and streets with a new coating of snow today, with some of the snow covering patches of ice and packed snow left over from the previous storm. Although no advisories, watches, or warnings have been issued for the southern Pennyrile, Caldwell, Lyon and...
wkdzradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued From Midnight To Noon Monday
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from midnight Sunday to noon Monday for a portion of western Kentucky, including the counties of Caldwell, Crittenden and Lyon. The advisory extends along and north of a line from Cape Girardeau, Missouri to Princeton and Greenville. The...
westkentuckystar.com
Duck hunters in stalled boat retrieved from frigid Kentucky Lake
Dozens of motorists had to be pulled out of ditches this Christmas weekend, but the Marshall County Rescue Squad had a different task on Christmas Eve. They were called out onto frigid Kentucky Lake on Saturday during one of the coldest days in 20 years to bring back some duck hunters whose boat had lost power and were stranded on a small island in the lake.
wpsdlocal6.com
Local HVAC responds to several calls on Christmas Eve, due to recent winter storm
PADUCAH-- This Christmas Eve, you may be huddled around the fire, in your home with friends and family. That's not the case for some local plumbing and HVAC companies. The recent weather caused frozen pipes and loss of heat in many homes and businesses. Now, they are working through the...
wkdzradio.com
KYTC District 1 Reports ‘A Routes’ 95 Percent Clear
According to spokesman Keith Todd, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 crews ramped down snow-fighting efforts around 4 PM Saturday — having battled 35 mile-per-hour winds, low temperatures and a minus-30 wind chill for most of the afternoon. All District 1 crews made a final pass, spreading salt where needed...
Tri-State residents left without power during dangerous winter storm
(WEHT) - Over 1,000 power outages across the Tri-State were reported during a winter storm Thursday night and early Friday morning.
KFVS12
First Responders working in the frigid temps and inclement weather
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - While many people are staying inside during the cold and inclement weather, first responders are still working to protect the public. Some local departments discussed what it’s really like to work in that kind of weather. As you get out this weekend, think of the...
KFVS12
Lyon Co., Ky. Sheriff’s Office responds to slide-offs, crashes
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple slide-offs and crashes during a winter storm. By noon on Friday, December 23, deputies reported nine slide-offs and five minor crashes due to the weather. They said road conditions are not expected to improve until temperatures...
Child’s tongue gets stuck on pole in southern Illinois
Like a famous scene out of "A Christmas Story," a young child in southern Illinois learned the hard way not to place their tongue on a frozen pole.
wpsdlocal6.com
Power companies call for reduced power use as they work to restore outages, may call for blackouts
Tennessee Valley Authority may possibly call for rolling blackouts tonight and again in the morning, Murray Electric System said in a social media post on Friday. Conserving power could help avoid this. Murray Electric—along with Tennessee Valley Authority and other local power companies—asks customers to do what you can to lower your energy consumption within reason.
radionwtn.com
Duck Hunters Rescued On Kentucky Lake
Marshall County, Ky.–Duck hunters stranded on a small island on Kentucky Lake were rescued earlier today by the Marshall County Rescue Squad. The Rescue Squad was paged out to provide assistance to duck hunters who had lost power on their boat and were stranded on a small island. Rescue...
KFVS12
Power outage continues in Cape Girardeau after substation fire, downed power line
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As of 8:45 p.m., almost 200 Ameren customers are still without power in Cape Girardeau. As of noon on Friday, the city of Cape Girardeau said Ameren crews were still working to restore power, hoping to have it fixed by 8:00 p.m. According to the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Benton, Kentucky house fire displaces family
BENTON, KY — Firefighting crews in Benton are responding to a house fire, the Benton Police Department posted on Friday. Police say the family in the fire has been displaced. Any injuries and the full extent of the damage are unknown at this time. "Thoughts and prayers for our...
wpsdlocal6.com
West KY Rural Electric urging members to conserve electricity, says rolling blackouts possible
MAYFIELD, KY — West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation is urging members to conserve electricity in the wake of the TVA's rolling blackout request. In a Friday release, the co-op explained there were no immediate plans to use blackouts, but said they could be implemented due to high energy demand across the TVA's generation and transmission system.
wpsdlocal6.com
Two-vehicle crash cleared on KY 80 in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A two-vehicle crash involving a semi is blocking the eastbound lanes of KY 80 near the entrance to Kenlake State Resort Park. This is along KY 80 near mile point 1.4, about halfway between the KY 94 intersection and the U.S. 68 intersection at Aurora.
KFVS12
Traffic stop leads to Christmas Eve drug arrest
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Christmas Eve, most people are spending time with family or out with friends. However, one Kentucky man spent his holiday behind bars. On December 24th, at approximately 10:00 p.m., a Deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Pool Rd. near Bechtold Rd. The vehicle was driven by 40-year-old Don Brelsford of Paducah, Ky.
wpsdlocal6.com
Local hospitals treat patients for cold-related ailments
PADUCAH — With temperatures this low, it only takes minutes for cold-related conditions to set in. Local emergency doctors say they're worried people will face serious health risks if they don't stay warm, like frostbite and hypothermia. Mild hypothermia often starts with shivering, the inability to speak clearly, as...
wpsdlocal6.com
Bridge Street, Irvin Cobb railroad tracks intentionally on fire to prevent freeze
PADUCAH — Have you noticed the railroad tracks on fire near Bridge Street and Irvin Cobb Drive?. Paducah police say there is no need to worry—the tracks are intentionally on fire. This is a technique the companies use to keep the tracks from freezing over. They are closely...
radionwtn.com
TVA Requiring More Rolling Blackouts Today
The Tennessee Valley Authority contacted Gibson Electric Membership Corporation, Benton County Energy, Paris Board of Utilities, Union City Energy Authority and other area energy companies this morning and required them to begin rolling blackouts at 4:51 AM. They must interrupt power for 15 minutes in an area, restore power and interrupt power to another area. We must continue rotating blackouts until TVA informs us that we can stop.
wpsdlocal6.com
Shoppers head to Kentucky Oaks Mall for last minute Christmas presents
PADUCAH — Santa Claus isn't the only one gearing up for Christmas. Many of you were out Friday afternoon to get Christmas presents for your family. Despite the extreme cold, people still made their way to Kentucky Oaks Mall to grab their last minute gifts. Marilyn Dassing was working...
