Read full article on original website
Related
Massive Southwest Airlines disruption leaves customers stranded and call centers swamped
Last week's winter weather travel mess is lingering like a hangover into this week -- and the headaches are migraine-proportioned for Southwest Airlines and its frustrated passengers on Monday.
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane ‘with their guns’
Flight attendants of Delta Airlines threaten a wheelchair passenger that TSA (Transportation Security Administration) will deboard him off the plane with guns. Cory Lee, an award-winning travel blogger, was looking forward to deplaning after a long flight from Santiago, Chile, to Atlanta, Georgia on November 13th.
Winter Storm Elliott death toll climbs to 50 as thousands still without power in -40 temperatures
The death toll from an “epic, once-in-a-lifetime” storm that has wrought havoc across the United States rose to at least 50 on Monday, with the Buffalo area of New York State, at the edge of Lake Erie near the Canadian border, one of the hardest-hit places.Winter Storm Elliott has brought temperatures as low as -50F (-45C) across a vast swathe of North America, from the Great Lakes near Canada to Arizona.More than a million households were without power on Christmas Day according to poweroutage.us, while the travel plans of tens of thousands of people were disrupted by cancelled flights...
Western NY death toll rises to 27 from cold, storm chaos
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The death toll from a Buffalo-area blizzard rose to 27 in western New York, authorities said Monday, as the region reeled from one of the worst weather-related disasters in its history. Much of the rest of the United States was hit by ferocious winter conditions. Those who lost their lives around Buffalo were found in cars, homes and snowbanks. Some died while shoveling snow, others when emergency crews could not respond in time to medical crises. The storm is blamed for at least 50 deaths nationwide, with rescue and recovery efforts ongoing Monday. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz described the blizzard as “the worst storm probably in our lifetime” and warned there may be more dead. Some people, he noted, were stranded in their cars for more than two days. “It’s just a horrible situation that we can see sort of the light at the end of the tunnel. But this is not the end yet,” he said Monday. The National Weather Service said Monday that up to 9 more inches of snow (23 centimeters) could fall in some areas through Tuesday.
Business partners turn on Sam Bankman-Fried
The stunning collapse of one of crypto's most prominent firms has quickly morphed into a legal battle pitting former executives and ex-romantic partners against one another.
Best Life
New York City, NY
120K+
Followers
12K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!https://bestlifeonline.com/
Comments / 0