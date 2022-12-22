ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Larry Brown Sports

Micah Parsons explained his Jalen Hurts remarks to Eagles

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons did some damage control with the Philadelphia Eagles after Saturday’s game stemming from some comments he made two weeks ago. Parsons appeared on Von Miller’s podcast and chalked the Eagles’ success up to “system and team,” which was taken by some to be a shot at quarterback Jalen Hurts.... The post Micah Parsons explained his Jalen Hurts remarks to Eagles appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player

Randy Gregory got into a physical altercation with Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi following Sunday’s game, and we may now know what led to the incident. Gregory and Aboushi traded punches on the field as Baker Mayfield was being interviewed by CBS (video here). Gregory threw the first swing. The Denver Broncos linebacker... The post Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Nathaniel Hackett Fired as Broncos HC After 51-14 Loss to Rams, 4-11 Record

The Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday amid a disastrous first season with the team. We have parted ways with Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett.<br><br>A statement from Broncos Owner & CEO Greg Penner: <a href="https://t.co/1tWMjHv6em">pic.twitter.com/1tWMjHv6em</a>. Denver fell to 4-11 on the season following Sunday's calamitous 51-14 loss to...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Packers' Christian Watson Says He'll Be 'All Right' After Hip Injury vs. Dolphins

The Green Bay Packers were without star rookie wide receiver Christian Watson for the conclusion of Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins. Green Bay announced in the third quarter that Watson was ruled out with a hip injury. But that didn't stop Aaron Rodgers and Co. from marching down the field on the opening possession of the second half to tie the game after a slow start and eventually winning the game.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23: Wild Card Picture, Postseason Bracket After Saturday

After Saturday's slate of Week 16 games, the 2022 NFL playoff picture is coming into more focus with eight teams in the dance. Seven of the 14 playoff spots were already locked up coming into this weekend. The Buffalo Bills joined the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers as division champions thanks to their 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears.
Bleacher Report

Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order Following Week 16 Saturday Results

Every late-season NFL result is looked at through two lenses: How does it affect the playoff picture and draft order?. Week 16 has mostly held true to expectations, save for two results. While the Carolina Panthers put a damper on the Detroit Lions' simmering playoff hopes, the Houston Texans bounced the reeling Tennessee Titans from the top of the AFC North.
Bleacher Report

DJ Uiagalelei Reportedly Expected to Transfer to Oregon State from Clemson

Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who announced Dec. 5 that he was entering the NCAA transfer portal, is expected to leave the Tigers for Oregon State, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. Uiagalelei completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 2,521 yards (6.8 yards per attempt), 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions for...
CORVALLIS, OR
Bleacher Report

NFL Week 16 Takeaways: Biggest Takeaways from 2022 Christmas Day Games

The NFL gifted everyone with a Christmas Day triple-header as the 2022 regular season winds to a close. After a near-full slate of Saturday play, the Miami Dolphins hosted the Green Bay Packers, the Denver Broncos traveled to sunny Los Angeles to face the Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found their way to the desert in search of the Arizona Cardinals.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Worst No. 1 Overall NFL Picks Since 2000

No matter whether it's a bad team aiming to rebuild or a franchise that made a blockbuster trade, the excitement of holding the No. 1 overall draft pick is seen in the visions of a more promising future. Unfortunately, however, the draft pick doesn't always work out as planned—or, frankly,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Top 2023 Uncommitted Recruits After Early Signing Day

Although the overwhelming majority of college football prospects ink a letter of intent in the early signing period, a handful of key players remain on the board. In the 2023 recruiting cycle, only six top-150 talents are still uncommitted. While a couple of them might actually have signed in December—more on that shortly—they've exited the early window publicly unattached.
GEORGIA STATE

