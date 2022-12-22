Read full article on original website
Get Your Tickets To Ohio State's College Football Playoff Matchup With Georgia
Tickets for the most in-demand game of bowl season are still available through SI Tickets.
Wisconsin, Oklahoma State bowling after inconsistent seasons
PHOENIX (AP) — Wisconsin (6-6, Big Ten) vs Oklahoma State (7-5, Big 12), Dec. 27, 10:15 p.m. EST (ESPN) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Wisconsin by 3 1/2. Series record: First meeting. WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Wilks' Panthers banking on run game to lead them to playoffs
Steve Wilks believed the only chance the Carolina Panthers had to be competitive when took over as interim coach in Week 6 was to dedicate themselves to running the football given the strength of the offensive line and the instability at quarterback
Micah Parsons explained his Jalen Hurts remarks to Eagles
Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons did some damage control with the Philadelphia Eagles after Saturday’s game stemming from some comments he made two weeks ago. Parsons appeared on Von Miller’s podcast and chalked the Eagles’ success up to “system and team,” which was taken by some to be a shot at quarterback Jalen Hurts.... The post Micah Parsons explained his Jalen Hurts remarks to Eagles appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player
Randy Gregory got into a physical altercation with Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi following Sunday’s game, and we may now know what led to the incident. Gregory and Aboushi traded punches on the field as Baker Mayfield was being interviewed by CBS (video here). Gregory threw the first swing. The Denver Broncos linebacker... The post Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ABC4
Denver Broncos ‘sack’ Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett
The Denver Broncos have sacked Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett, as announced on Monday, Dec. 26. The announcement comes after a brutal Christmas Day game that saw the Broncos lose 51-14 to the Los Angeles Rams.
Panthers courting CB Norman with Horn having wrist surgery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers worked out 35-year-old cornerback Josh Norman on Monday because starter Jaycee Horn’s status for Sunday’s crucial game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is up in the air. Horn broke his left wrist in Carolina’s 37-23 win over the Detroit Lions...
Bleacher Report
Jets Rumors: Mike White to Start vs. Seahawks over Zach Wilson in Return from Injury
Needing to win their final two games to have a chance at making the playoffs, the New York Jets will get Mike White back in Week 17. Per Brian Costello of the New York Post, White was cleared by doctors Monday and will start Sunday's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
Bleacher Report
7 NFL Players Who Deserve Contract Extensions Before the 2022 Season Ends
As the 2022 NFL season enters its final stretch, most of the football world is focused on the impending playoffs. However, many front-office executives are already looking ahead at the looming offseason. Some of those executives will try to lock up players before they get a chance to test free...
Bleacher Report
Nathaniel Hackett Fired as Broncos HC After 51-14 Loss to Rams, 4-11 Record
The Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday amid a disastrous first season with the team. We have parted ways with Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett.<br><br>A statement from Broncos Owner & CEO Greg Penner: <a href="https://t.co/1tWMjHv6em">pic.twitter.com/1tWMjHv6em</a>. Denver fell to 4-11 on the season following Sunday's calamitous 51-14 loss to...
Bleacher Report
Packers' Christian Watson Says He'll Be 'All Right' After Hip Injury vs. Dolphins
The Green Bay Packers were without star rookie wide receiver Christian Watson for the conclusion of Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins. Green Bay announced in the third quarter that Watson was ruled out with a hip injury. But that didn't stop Aaron Rodgers and Co. from marching down the field on the opening possession of the second half to tie the game after a slow start and eventually winning the game.
Bleacher Report
College Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings Post-2022 Early Signing Period
Four teams are in the hunt for the national championship as the College Football Playoff semifinal games loom large. But most teams out of the playoff are turning their attention to the 2023 season. The three-day early signing period wrapped up Friday, and coaching staffs across the country have a...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23: Wild Card Picture, Postseason Bracket After Saturday
After Saturday's slate of Week 16 games, the 2022 NFL playoff picture is coming into more focus with eight teams in the dance. Seven of the 14 playoff spots were already locked up coming into this weekend. The Buffalo Bills joined the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers as division champions thanks to their 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears.
Bleacher Report
Titans' Ryan Tannehill a Long Shot to Play This Season After Surgery on Ankle Injury
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is considered a "long shot" to return to the field this season after undergoing ankle surgery this week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. ESPN's Turron Davenport reported earlier this week that Tannehill would "very likely" be out for the season because of the injury. Tannehill...
Bleacher Report
Bengals' Eli Apple Calls out Patriots' Mac Jones for 'Dirty' Low Block
Mac Jones may be developing a reputation as a dirty player. Bengals cornerback Eli Apple criticized Jones after the Patriots quarterback was called for a low block in Cincinnati's 22-18 win over New England on Saturday. "Of course I did [notice it]. He tripped me," Apple said, per Sean T....
Bleacher Report
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order Following Week 16 Saturday Results
Every late-season NFL result is looked at through two lenses: How does it affect the playoff picture and draft order?. Week 16 has mostly held true to expectations, save for two results. While the Carolina Panthers put a damper on the Detroit Lions' simmering playoff hopes, the Houston Texans bounced the reeling Tennessee Titans from the top of the AFC North.
Bleacher Report
DJ Uiagalelei Reportedly Expected to Transfer to Oregon State from Clemson
Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who announced Dec. 5 that he was entering the NCAA transfer portal, is expected to leave the Tigers for Oregon State, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. Uiagalelei completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 2,521 yards (6.8 yards per attempt), 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions for...
Bleacher Report
NFL Week 16 Takeaways: Biggest Takeaways from 2022 Christmas Day Games
The NFL gifted everyone with a Christmas Day triple-header as the 2022 regular season winds to a close. After a near-full slate of Saturday play, the Miami Dolphins hosted the Green Bay Packers, the Denver Broncos traveled to sunny Los Angeles to face the Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found their way to the desert in search of the Arizona Cardinals.
Bleacher Report
Ranking the Worst No. 1 Overall NFL Picks Since 2000
No matter whether it's a bad team aiming to rebuild or a franchise that made a blockbuster trade, the excitement of holding the No. 1 overall draft pick is seen in the visions of a more promising future. Unfortunately, however, the draft pick doesn't always work out as planned—or, frankly,...
Bleacher Report
Top 2023 Uncommitted Recruits After Early Signing Day
Although the overwhelming majority of college football prospects ink a letter of intent in the early signing period, a handful of key players remain on the board. In the 2023 recruiting cycle, only six top-150 talents are still uncommitted. While a couple of them might actually have signed in December—more on that shortly—they've exited the early window publicly unattached.
