Mesquite, TX

Search continues for gunman accused in fatal road rage shooting in North Texas

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

Mesquite police continued on Thursday to search for a gunman involved in a weekend road rage shooting that left a 27-year-old Farmers Branch man dead.

Authorities believe three vehicles were involved in the incident, which occurred early Sunday on Samuell Boulevard in Mesquite.

Killed in the shooting was Francisco “Jaime” Garcia-Torres, Mesquite police said.

The homicide occurred between 3:15 and 3:45 a.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of Samuell Boulevard between Big Town Boulevard and Buckner Boulevard.

Detectives believe three vehicles were traveling north on Buckner Boulevard from U.S. 175 before arriving at the Samuell Boulevard location.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the vehicles involved is asked to contact Mesquite Detective M. Smith at 972-216-6291 or majorcrimes@cityofmesquite.com .

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
