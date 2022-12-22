ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Tanner Hoang found dead after week-long search, police confirm

AUSTIN, Texas - Tanner Hoang, a Texas A&M student from Flower Mound, was found dead in Austin after a week-long search, College Station police confirm to FOX 4. The 22-year-old Hoang disappeared on Friday, Dec. 16. His family was headed to College Station that weekend to watch his graduation and were supposed to meet Hoang at lunch that afternoon.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Plano home's 75,000 light display puts on a show

A Plano family downsized their home after becoming empty nesters, but their light display kept growing. Check out this 75-thousand light display that is 30+ years in the making. This originally aired as part of FOX 4's Lighting Up Texas holiday special.
PLANO, TX
Dallas weather: Dec. 26 morning forecast

After the freezing temperatures last week the forecast is looking a bit better. FOX 4 meteorologist Evan Andrews has more on what the week will look like, including New Year's Eve.
DALLAS, TX
Early morning crash on I-20 in Dallas leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a crash on I-20 that left one person dead and another person in critical condition early Saturday morning. The wreck happened just before 4 a.m. in Southeast Oak Cliff, and involved three vehicles. Some eastbound lanes had to be closed near Houston School Road.
DALLAS, TX
Volunteers give gifts, meals ahead of the holidays

DALLAS - North Texas children received early Christmas presents on Friday morning. "It's amazing. It's a good feeling," said mother of three, Ashley Dobbs. Dobbs' 7, 5 and 4-year-olds are a part of 1,200 kids each receiving up to a dozen gifts from Minnie's Food Pantry. "This is a place...
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth police arrest two for alleged human smuggling

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police say they have arrested two people they say were a part of a human smuggling operation. 35-year-old Carlos Plata Ibarra and 33-year-old Gonzalo Ramirez were placed under arrest. Both have been charged with Smuggling of Persons. Fort Worth police did not release many...
FORT WORTH, TX

