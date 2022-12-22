Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
Group brings meals to hundreds of North Texas first responders working on Christmas
LEWISVILLE, Texas - A group is on a mission to bring some holiday spirit to those who sacrificed being with their family on Christmas, bringing food to police departments, fire stations and other first responders. Feed A Hero covers 9 counties, from Fort Worth to Rockwall, and from the state...
fox4news.com
Dallas opening overflow shelters for the homeless on another night of subfreezing temps
DALLAS - The city of Dallas is opening overflow shelters as North Texans brace for a second night of subfreezing temperatures and dangerous wind chills. The J. Erik Jonsson Central Library in Downtown Dallas will house those experiencing homelessness Friday night. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. While there wasn’t much...
fox4news.com
Tanner Hoang found dead after week-long search, police confirm
AUSTIN, Texas - Tanner Hoang, a Texas A&M student from Flower Mound, was found dead in Austin after a week-long search, College Station police confirm to FOX 4. The 22-year-old Hoang disappeared on Friday, Dec. 16. His family was headed to College Station that weekend to watch his graduation and were supposed to meet Hoang at lunch that afternoon.
fox4news.com
Christmas lights at the Fort Worth Arboretum
Lightscape at the Fort Worth Arboretum shined brightly for the holidays. Story originally aired as a part of FOX 4's Lighting Up Texas special.
fox4news.com
Campo Verde in Arlington goes all out for the holidays
The Tex Mex spot does not hold back when it comes to Christmas spirit. This piece originally aired as part of FOX 4's Lighting Up Texas holiday special.
fox4news.com
Burst pipes from arctic blast causing Christmas issues for people across North Texas
DALLAS - Thawing out from the arctic blast has a way of revealing just how cold it got. First responders were busy Saturday helping cut off water at homes and businesses where pipes have burst. It had some people out of their homes for the holidays. Saturday was a slight...
fox4news.com
Plano home's 75,000 light display puts on a show
A Plano family downsized their home after becoming empty nesters, but their light display kept growing. Check out this 75-thousand light display that is 30+ years in the making. This originally aired as part of FOX 4's Lighting Up Texas holiday special.
fox4news.com
Man dressed as woman allegedly took photos of women in restroom, pulled pepper ball gun at Hulen Mall
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police have released more information about an incident at Hulen Mall on Christmas Eve that ended with a man being arrested. 45-year-old Douglas Egan is facing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and improper photo/video in a bathroom charges in connection to the incident.
fox4news.com
Southwest Airlines flight cancellations leave Christmas travelers stranded at Love Field
DALLAS - There are a lot of frustrated travelers at Dallas Love Field on Monday morning. Many people just trying to get home from a holiday trip are struggling to get flights back home after severe weather led to many canceled flights and flight crews out of position. On Sunday,...
fox4news.com
Areas of North Texas having issues with natural gas due to arctic blast
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Most Texans have their eyes on the power grid as the states continues to deal with the arctic blast, but there have been spotty issues across the state with natural gas. A neighborhood in Grand Prairie went without adequate supply to heat their homes for most...
fox4news.com
Dallas police seek driver who fled crash that seriously injured pedestrian
DALLAS - Police are seeking help from the public to identify the driver who fled after hitting a pedestrian in Dallas late Friday night. The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m., in the 3100 block of S. Great Trinity Forest Way. Police said a pedestrian was struck by a gold...
fox4news.com
Christmas Day shooting suspects arrested following foot chase with Plano police
PLANO, Texas - Plano police arrested a man and a juvenile accused of shooting two people early Christmas morning. Neighbors in the area of Kingston Drive in Plano reported hearing gunshots around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. Two people were found hit by gunfire at the scene with non-life threatening injuries.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Dec. 26 morning forecast
After the freezing temperatures last week the forecast is looking a bit better. FOX 4 meteorologist Evan Andrews has more on what the week will look like, including New Year's Eve.
fox4news.com
Dallas flight attendant pleads guilty to drug charges after taping fentanyl to body before flight
DALLAS - A flight attendant from Dallas pleaded guilty to drug charges after she was caught with fentanyl taped to her body in the San Diego Airport. On Oct. 4, Terese White took the flight from DFW Airport to San Diego while off-duty, according to court documents. She then planned...
fox4news.com
Early morning crash on I-20 in Dallas leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a crash on I-20 that left one person dead and another person in critical condition early Saturday morning. The wreck happened just before 4 a.m. in Southeast Oak Cliff, and involved three vehicles. Some eastbound lanes had to be closed near Houston School Road.
fox4news.com
Carrollton homeowner's extravagant Christmas display has warmed hearts for years
Gordy Johnson has been lighting up Christmas for 30 years, but this is the final year to check out his display at the corner of High Sierra and Timberline Drive in Carrollton. This story was originally part of FOX 4's Lighting Up Texas holiday special.
fox4news.com
Dallas security guard shoots man who attacked him with a hammer, police say
DALLAS - A security guard shot a man who attacked him with a hammer on Cedar Springs Road in Dallas, according to police. Dallas police says that the guard was escorting the man off of the property when the man pulled out a hammer and hit the security guard. Investigators...
fox4news.com
Reward offered for deadly shooting in early morning hours of Christmas Day in Pleasant Grove
DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for information about a deadly shooting in the early morning hours of Christmas Day. Around 1:45 a.m. on Christmas, Dallas police were told about two shooting victims that arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds. One victim died of their injuries, the other was...
fox4news.com
Volunteers give gifts, meals ahead of the holidays
DALLAS - North Texas children received early Christmas presents on Friday morning. "It's amazing. It's a good feeling," said mother of three, Ashley Dobbs. Dobbs' 7, 5 and 4-year-olds are a part of 1,200 kids each receiving up to a dozen gifts from Minnie's Food Pantry. "This is a place...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police arrest two for alleged human smuggling
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police say they have arrested two people they say were a part of a human smuggling operation. 35-year-old Carlos Plata Ibarra and 33-year-old Gonzalo Ramirez were placed under arrest. Both have been charged with Smuggling of Persons. Fort Worth police did not release many...
