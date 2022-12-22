Daily on Energy: News from Alaska, Keystone restart delayed, and Japan’s about-face on nuclear

Read full article on original website
Why we must curb natural gas exports to Europe
This opinion column was submitted by Albert Lin, executive director with Pearl Street Station Finance Lab. When it comes to making public policy decisions, there is almost always a debate over what is prudent in the long run versus what is expedient in the short run. This winter, the issue of who should receive...
Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute
Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in...
The latest JFK document release: A smoking gun, or did Oswald act alone?
The reticence of successive presidents to release classified JFK-assassination documents has fed conspiracy theories.
Oregon Investments: Significant federal funding expected in 2023
Funding included the U.S. Congress’s annual omnibus appropriations package will boost affordable housing, health care, mental health, education, transportation services and more in Oregon, according toOregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden. The legislation passed in the U.S. Senate and was expected to clear the U.S. House of Representatives before being signed into law by President Biden. “At a time when Oregon’s working families are struggling with the high...
Washington Examiner
White House says Abbott 'abandoned children' in latest immigrant drop off
The White House condemned Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) for dropping the latest busload of immigrants, which includes children, outside of Vice President Kamala Harris's residence on Christmas Eve. The White House claimed that the move was a "cruel, dangerous, and shameful stunt,” according to CNN, after three more busloads of...
Parkites Erickson, Greiner top 10 German Jr. World Cup Luge
ALTENBURG, Germany — According to USA Luge, the American duo of Marcus Mueller and Ansel Haugsjaa extended their Junior World Cup podium streak to four medals in as many races […]
They put their lives on the line for America - then got deported. Now 94,000 veterans could finally come home
For Hector Barajas, it was a long and winding journey to become a full US citizen. Even a stint in the military didn’t seem to promise any guarantees. He came to the US with his family at the age of 7 from Zacatecas, Mexico, and was a US permanent resident. As a teenager, he joined the Army as soon as he could, seeking new opportunities.“I wanted to be a GI Joe, but also I wanted to serve my country,” he tells The Independent. “I wanted to get away from the environment I was growing up in. Compton, California, was...
Washington Examiner
As another Christmas arrives, Hindu extremists are targeting Indian Christians
For decades, Christmas has meant trouble for Indian Christians. During the holiday, Hindu extremists ramp up attacks on Christian churches and organizations, always with the same accusations of forced and fraudulent conversions. These extremists cannot understand or accept that there are Indians of various backgrounds, castes, and religions who find...
Business partners turn on Sam Bankman-Fried
The stunning collapse of one of crypto's most prominent firms has quickly morphed into a legal battle pitting former executives and ex-romantic partners against one another.
Washington Examiner
China is a minefield for international creditors
This month in China, a rumor spread that the founder and chairman of Chinese real estate developer Evergrande had jumped off a building to take his own life. Subsequent reports indicate that Hui Ka Yan’s “suicide” was staged. Either way, it would not be surprising if the “death news” were true. Evergrande, once China’s largest developer by sales volume, has been in free fall all year. Its Hong Kong-listed stock is below a dime (as of Dec 9, 2022), down from $4 at its peak. Hui’s personal wealth has shrunk from $36 billion to $3 billion.
Washington Examiner
Census: New York lost more people than any other state
(The Center Square) – Data from the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday showed New York has lost a greater percentage of its population over the last two years than any other state. The state’s population estimate as of July 1, 2020, was 20.1 million people, a nearly 100,000 decline...
Washington Examiner
Year in Review: Six of the biggest crime stories in 2022
Mass shootings and widely publicized murders have consistently made headlines and sparked conversations throughout 2022. Shootings everywhere — from a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, to the recent attack on a Colorado LGBT club and the murders of four university students in Moscow, Idaho — have continued to invoke outrage among activists and fear throughout communities while also encouraging change at every political level.
Washington Examiner
Year three of the Biden border crisis will be the worst yet
Sometime next year, the Department of Homeland Security will finally be forced to stop using Title 42 to stop some immigrants from illegally entering the United States. When it happens, it will ensure that year three of the Biden presidency will be the worst year ever for illegal immigration. As...
Washington Examiner
Bethlehem rebounds from pandemic, lifting Christmas spirits
The biblical town of Bethlehem marked a merry Christmas on Saturday, with thousands of visitors descending upon the traditional birthplace of Jesus as it rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic. Tourism is the economic lifeblood of this town in the occupied West Bank, and for the past two years, the pandemic...
