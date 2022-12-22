Read full article on original website
Bonnie and Clyde Sought in Christmas Killing in Bronx
3 Great Pizza Places In Huntington That You Should Try
3 Great Pizza Places In Babylon You Should Try
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.
Man Fatally Shot in Chest - Multiple Bullets Fired
News 12
Officers seriously injured after being stabbed in Medford
At least three Suffolk police officers were injured, two of them seriously, after being stabbed during a Wednesday incident that ended with a suspect being fatally shot. Investigators were at the scene for more than 12 hours processing evidence. Officers had apparently been called to a residence on Birchwood Road...
News 12
Police: 1 injured in Yonkers shooting
Yonkers police say they’re investigating a shooting that injured one person. They say they responded to the area around 125 Yonkers Ave. just before 8:30 p.m. right alongside the Nodine Hill section of the city. Police say one person was shot in the leg and suffered non-life threatening injuries....
Police arrest transit authority employee for domestic dispute
A New York city employee is now facing several charges after a domestic dispute, according to the NYPD.
NYPD: 17-year-old girl arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Bronx teen
Police have made an arrest in connection to the fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy in the Bronx back in November.
Child's 911 Call Lands Milton Mother In Handcuffs
A New York mother is facing child abandonment and drunk driving charges after allegedly leaving her children alone for hours, authorities said. State Police in Saratoga County responded to a home in Milton at around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, after a child called 911 saying their mother was missing.
Man, 62, indicted for throwing 15-year-old through Westchester storefront window
A grand jury indicted a Dobbs Ferry man on Wednesday for assaulting two 15-year-olds — one of whom was severely injured and had to be hospitalized, according to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.
Easton man charged with breaking into state police cruisers
The incident was reported Tuesday night when state police noticed Arash Kani, 30 of Easton. He told troopers he was looking for his dog whom he believed was stolen and being used as state police detection or companion K-9.
NYC Man Caught Driving Slain Doctor’s Mercedes Charged with Multiple Murders During ‘Violent Spree’: NYPD
A 35-year-old New York man with a lengthy rap sheet has been arrested after he allegedly went on a violent crime spree last week that left at least two men dead. Roland Codrington was taken into custody on Christmas Eve and charged with several felonies, including two counts of murder, authorities announced.
Police seek individual in connection to fatal Bronx shooting
WEST FARMS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police on Tuesday released a surveillance image of a person sought in connection to a fatal shooting in West Farms, asking for the public’s help solving the slaying. Carlos Gonzalez, 26, was found by police near East Tremont and Marmion avenues with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest around […]
Norwalk man sentenced to 12 years in prison for drug offenses
Authorities say Tajh Wiley, 27, distributed quantities of fentanyl, cocaine and cannabis throughout the state.
Fairfield County Man Charged After Making Threats To 'Shooting Up' A Bar, Police Say
A Connecticut man angry over being told to stop vaping inside a bar allegedly attacked two people and made threats about "shooting up" the place. The incident took place in New Haven County around 12:40 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27, at My Bar & Grille at 12 Broad St., in Milford.According to Mil…
NYC cops searching for couple connected to fatal shooting of Bronx man
Police are looking to question a couple in connection to the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in the Bronx earlier this week, cops said Wednesday. Terrence Williams was walking with a friend in Van Nest just after 9 p.m. Monday when he and the unidentified pair — a man and woman in their 20s — got into an argument, cops said. The man pulled out a gun and shot Williams in the chest before he and his gal pal ran off. Williams was found near the corner of Melville Street and Van Nest Avenue. He was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center but could not be saved. Cops released surveillance photos of the couple from inside what appears to be a deli and asked for the public’s help to identify them. The man can be seen wearing a green hoodie under a black jacket, gray jeans, green sneakers, a black face mask and a white hat. His female friend had on a white jacket, black and white pants and red UGG boots.
darientimes.com
Woman assaulted, robbed while pumping gas, Ansonia police say
ANSONIA — A woman pumping gas was injured Tuesday during an armed robbery, police said. The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries after the pre-dawn holdup, police said in a Facebook post Wednesday. It happened at the Cumberland Farms on Pershing Drive about 4 a.m. The...
Headlines: Body of missing New Rochelle man found, Yorktown woman charged, Yonkers armed robbery
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Police: Burglars pose as delivery drivers again in Rockland County
They say they’ve been working with Stony Point police to see if the two incidents involve the same subjects or if there’s a connection to the victims.
'Unruly' Passenger Breaks Glass Door Of Bus In Riverside, Police Say
A 43-year-old woman is facing a felony criminal mischief charge after police said she broke the door of a bus on Long Island. The Southampton Town Police Department said officers responded to a bus stop in front of the County Center in Riverside at about 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
NBC Connecticut
Victim of Derby Hit-and-Run Has Died: Police
The man who was hit while crossing Division Street in Derby nearly two weeks ago has died, according to police. Police identified the victim Monday as 61-year-old John Jepson. Jepson was crossing Division Street near the railroad crossing around 9:20 p.m. December 15 when he was hit by a car that took off.
Stamford Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk In New Canaan
A 62-year-old woman is facing charges after police said she drove drunk in New Canaan. An officer was on patrol on Old Stamford Road at about 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, when he pulled over a vehicle for failure to obey a traffic control signal, the New Canaan Police Department reported.
Bergen County Prosecutor's Office investigates shooting at Elmwood Park home
As of Tuesday night, investigators were still at the scene of the shooting. It was not clear if any arrests were made.
News 12
Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in Brooklyn home invasion stabbing
A father is dead and his two daughters were injured in a Thursday morning home invasion robbery in Bensonhurst, according to police. The NYPD say they found the 61-year-old father dead inside the home of 8208 17th Ave. around 6 a.m. Police found two other victims at the scene: the...
