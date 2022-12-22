ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

News 12

Officers seriously injured after being stabbed in Medford

At least three Suffolk police officers were injured, two of them seriously, after being stabbed during a Wednesday incident that ended with a suspect being fatally shot. Investigators were at the scene for more than 12 hours processing evidence. Officers had apparently been called to a residence on Birchwood Road...
MEDFORD, NY
News 12

Police: 1 injured in Yonkers shooting

Yonkers police say they’re investigating a shooting that injured one person. They say they responded to the area around 125 Yonkers Ave. just before 8:30 p.m. right alongside the Nodine Hill section of the city. Police say one person was shot in the leg and suffered non-life threatening injuries....
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

Child's 911 Call Lands Milton Mother In Handcuffs

A New York mother is facing child abandonment and drunk driving charges after allegedly leaving her children alone for hours, authorities said. State Police in Saratoga County responded to a home in Milton at around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, after a child called 911 saying their mother was missing.
MILTON, NY
PIX11

Police seek individual in connection to fatal Bronx shooting

WEST FARMS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police on Tuesday released a surveillance image of a person sought in connection to a fatal shooting in West Farms, asking for the public’s help solving the slaying. Carlos Gonzalez, 26, was found by police near East Tremont and Marmion avenues with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest around […]
BRONX, NY
New York Post

NYC cops searching for couple connected to fatal shooting of Bronx man

Police are looking to question a couple in connection to the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in the Bronx earlier this week, cops said Wednesday. Terrence Williams was walking with a friend in Van Nest just after 9 p.m. Monday when he and the unidentified pair — a man and woman in their 20s — got into an argument, cops said. The man pulled out a gun and shot Williams in the chest before he and his gal pal ran off. Williams was found near the corner of Melville Street and Van Nest Avenue. He was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center but could not be saved. Cops released surveillance photos of the couple from inside what appears to be a deli and asked for the public’s help to identify them. The man can be seen wearing a green hoodie under a black jacket, gray jeans, green sneakers, a black face mask and a white hat. His female friend had on a white jacket, black and white pants and red UGG boots.
BRONX, NY
darientimes.com

Woman assaulted, robbed while pumping gas, Ansonia police say

ANSONIA — A woman pumping gas was injured Tuesday during an armed robbery, police said. The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries after the pre-dawn holdup, police said in a Facebook post Wednesday. It happened at the Cumberland Farms on Pershing Drive about 4 a.m. The...
ANSONIA, CT
NBC Connecticut

Victim of Derby Hit-and-Run Has Died: Police

The man who was hit while crossing Division Street in Derby nearly two weeks ago has died, according to police. Police identified the victim Monday as 61-year-old John Jepson. Jepson was crossing Division Street near the railroad crossing around 9:20 p.m. December 15 when he was hit by a car that took off.
DERBY, CT
News 12

Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in Brooklyn home invasion stabbing

A father is dead and his two daughters were injured in a Thursday morning home invasion robbery in Bensonhurst, according to police. The NYPD say they found the 61-year-old father dead inside the home of 8208 17th Ave. around 6 a.m. Police found two other victims at the scene: the...
BROOKLYN, NY

