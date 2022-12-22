ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburg, NY

Hoover Beach residents ordered to evacuate by Thursday night

By Evan Anstey
 4 days ago
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hamburg Town Supervisor Randy Hoak said residents of Hoover Beach must be evacuated by 8 p.m. Thursday night.

Heavy flooding is expected in this area and others along the shores of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. A Lakeshore Flood Warning will be in effect for Erie, Chautauqua and Niagara Counties from Friday at 7 a.m. until Saturday at 7 p.m.

“There’s some very big waves that are anticipated, some very significant flooding, as well as some flash freezing of that flooding that’s going to be impacting the areas along the lakeshore,” Hoak said.

Coinciding with the start of these warnings are a number of blizzard and winter storm warnings expected to affect much of western New York. To see the latest weather alerts and updates, click or tap here.

Hoover Beach is located south of Woodlawn Beach and north of another popular beachfront destination — Hoak’s. It’s not yet clear how long people must remain away from their homes.

With snow being a concern in addition to flooding, Supervisor Hoak said he’s been working on preparations to make sure snow gets pushed off the roads.

“I have been attempting to negotiate a memorandum of understanding with the CSEA, which is the union that represents our workers in our highway department to provide an additional incentive this weekend, to ensure that we have enough plow drivers for public safety, and so that folks can travel throughout the community,” Hoak said.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

