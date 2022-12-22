Read full article on original website
Related
SignalsAZ
17 YC Fire Academy Students Graduate
One of the youngest Yavapai College Fire Academy classes in memory celebrated the successful completion of an intense 16 weeks of training the same way they started the life-changing journey – looking forward to a career in the fire service. The 17 graduates, the youngest teen-aged high school students...
SignalsAZ
Two YC Mentor Teachers Honored for Heroic Actions
Two mentor teachers at the Yavapai College Del E. Webb Family Enrichment Center can add “hero” to their resumes after acting quickly and in tandem to rescue a toddler experiencing a life-threatening emergency. YC Police officials and college leadership, including YC President Dr. Lisa Rhine, honored Karely Rodriguez...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai CASA Hosted a Magical Christmas for Nearly 400 Foster Youth
Earlier this week, and just in time for Christmas, the Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation wrapped up its annual Christmas drive and distributed more than $25,000 in toys and age-appropriate gifts to nearly 400 foster youth in the county. “This organization has really blessed my family at a time when...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Bridal Affaire Expo Returns March 2023!
The annual Prescott Bridal Affaire Expo is taking place on Sunday, March 5, 2023, from 10 am to 4 pm, at the Sam Hill Warehouse in downtown Prescott, located at 232 N Granite Street. This is the LARGEST and longest-running wedding expo in Northern Arizona. On March 5, 2023, we will be celebrating 18 years of this event.
SignalsAZ
Share the Warmth Drive from United Way of Yavapai County a Success
United Way of Yavapai County is proud to share the success and impact of their Share the Warmth Drive! Seven agencies across the county were supported thanks to generous donations from individuals and local businesses. Agencies included:. A Safe Place was given 25 blankets for the homeless. The VA received...
SignalsAZ
Happy Holidays from Local Organizations!
Recently, Talking Glass Media hosted some local businesses and organziations in their Studios to film their holiday wishes! Check out the seasons greetings from Chino Valley Police, Olsen’s Grain, Starstruck! Event Planning, Waiting on a Phonecall Podcast, and Watters Garden Center. Chino Valley Police Department. The Chino Valley Police...
SignalsAZ
Celebrate New Year’s at Cottonwood Rec Center
The City of Cottonwood’s Parks and Recreation Department invites the community to the New Year’s Eve Celebration at the Cottonwood Recreation Center. The celebration will take place on Saturday, December 31, 2022, from 6 to 10 p.m. This free, family-friendly event will have holiday movies, activities, hot cocoa,...
SignalsAZ
Sedona Presents a Magical Winter Play Day
Experience the magic of a crisp winter day in an imaginary Candyland carnival at the Winter Play Day on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Posse Grounds Pavilion. Families and kids of all ages are invited to the city’s first-ever Winter Play Day. Attractions...
helihub.com
Native Air opens new base Yavapai County
Air Methods, the leading air medical service provider in the U.S., is ecstatic to announce a new Native Air emergency medical service location in Cottonwood, AZ. The opening of Native Air 83 will serve Yavapai County and beyond. Nestled along the Verde River, with wide-open ranges, Native Air 83 is...
SignalsAZ
Lisa’s Winter Shrubs: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott teach us about Lisa’s winter shrubs that look better in the cold. Learn about certain plants that perform well in the cold, and more!. Check out more of The Mountain Gardener Podcasts and subscribe to the Watters...
AZFamily
First phase of new theme park in Wickenburg set to open next month
WICKENBURG, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The first part of a new theme park in Wickenburg is scheduled to open in less than two weeks, and investors hope it’s just the beginning of their vast vision. It’s called World of Music, and the initial phase is the Gold Mine Experience. It’s already built and will feature tours of mines and historic buildings, gold panning, a hydroelectric power wheel and a general store. It’ll eventually have jeep rides and horseback riding and ATV rentals. This part of the theme park is set to open on Jan. 4. A camping area will open in February.
SignalsAZ
Winter Drinks for Cold Nights
Baby, it’s cold outside, and having nice hot winter drinks on a cold night is just the ticket. Here are some great recipes to help you stay warm this holiday season!. Brenda Clouston of COLT Grill in Prescott Valley and Prescott loves to make a classic and delicious Hot Toddy when it’s chilly out and now she shares her favorite winter warm-up with you!
theprescotttimes.com
Here are 6 Photos of the Amazing Prescott, AZ
A variety of aerial images of downtown Prescott, AZ courthouse holiday light displays. I hope everyone has a wonderful holiday season! Photos by – TreeRose Photography. To ask for prints go to https://www.facebook.com/treerosephotography.
Arrest Made in Connection to the recent String of Burglaries in Yavapai County
Verde Valley News – On December 21, 2022, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Detectives with the help of Prescott Police Detectives arrested William Chandler (31) of Prescott in connection with the recent string of burglaries that took place throughout Yavapai County. In the early morning of 12/21/22, YCSO Deputies were alerted to another burglary in the [...] This post Arrest Made in Connection to the recent String of Burglaries in Yavapai County originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
prescottenews.com
City of Prescott Christmas and New Years Holidays Hours
City Offices, Library and Solid Waste Collection Schedule. City of Prescott offices and service hours will be changed by the upcoming holidays of Christmas and New Year’s Day. Schedule for City of Prescott Offices. The City of Prescott will be closed on Monday, December 26th, in observance of the...
lazytrips.com
Is the drive from Phoenix to Sedona scary?
Sedona is 115 miles north from Phoenix, in the very heart of Arizona State. Both cities are surrounded by incredible natural surroundings and desert landscapes that attract millions of visitors every year. Although the Arizona region is beautiful, there are long stretches of empty spaces, occasional winter ice, and elevation...
fox10phoenix.com
Off-duty Prescott Valley officer arrested for domestic violence, police say
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. - A sergeant with the Prescott Valley Police Department was arrested in connection to an alleged domestic violence incident at his home. Police responded to the officer's home at 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 22 for reports of a domestic violence incident. "Upon arrival officers learned that a...
