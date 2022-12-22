Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Impact Day: Record cold Christmas Eve
PITTSBURGH — Our cold lingers brutally for one more day. Temperatures look to warm slightly overnight, but wind chills will remain below 0 through about noon Christmas Day. Our warming trend begins in earnest on Monday and will take us all the way into 2023. Highs return above freezing Wednesday with highs in the 50s by Friday. Our next significant chance of precipitation is New Year's Eve with rain showers. Today set the record for coldest Christmas Eve with a high of 6. The previous record was 13 in 1983. The record cold for Christmas Day is 0, so that one is safe. Tonight: Santa-like. Low of 7 with wind chills down to -20. Christmas: Santa leaves his weather. High of 16. Winds gust to 20 mph. Monday: Mostly cloudy. High of 22. Low of 9.
First Alert Weather: Wind Chill Warning remains in place until noon
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is First Alert Weather Day because of the cold temperatures. The Wind Chill Warning goes until noon. Morning lows are below zero but not record-breaking as the record is -11 back in 1983. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosWind chills will be anywhere from 0 to -20 due to the gusty winds around 30-40 mph. Afternoon highs will struggle to make it to the teens, and it'll be cold for the steelers game with temperatures in the single digits then teens around midnight and feeling like -10. If you're going to do that, have numerous layers on and find ways to stay warm as much as possible!Christmas Day will still be cold with wind chills between 0 to -10 and temperatures in the teens for the high. There may be some flurries lingering, but it looks like a White Christmas which is defined as having 1" of snow on the ground on Christmas Day! By Monday we are back in the mid-20s and then 30s Tuesday and Wednesday.Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
wvpublic.org
Winter Storm Brings Dangerous Conditions To The Region
Record cold and winter weather will move into the region over the next several days. Communities across the state are preparing to help the most vulnerable. National Weather Service Meteorologist Fred McMullen said the state is in for a trifecta of wind, snow, and a flash freeze as temperatures drop more than 30 degrees into the single digits overnight into Friday.
butlerradio.com
Wintry Weather Barrels In For Friday Morning
Overnight rain turned into snow early Friday morning causing dangerous driving conditions. Crews had their hands full as temperatures dropped dramatically, meaning wet roadways soon turned icy. In addition to the snow and cold temperatures, wind is also going to be a factor through the weekend according to AccuWeather meteorologist...
High winds/snow causing issues on roads and power outages
The rapid freeze that was predicted came through the Pittsburgh area early Friday morning. Temperatures were close to 40 degrees just before 5 a.m. and just after 7 a.m., it was 10 degrees outside.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Frigid winter storm arrives in region — speed limits reduced, schools closed
PennDOT reduced speed limits on several roadways in Southwestern Pennsylvania on Friday morning as a weather front approached from the west, bringing a rapid drop in temperatures, which are expected to turn slick surfaces icy as rain transitions to snow. As of 6 a.m., speeds were reduced to 45 mph...
Pittsburgh Weather: Wintry mix turns to rain before weekend winter storm
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is the first full day of winter and it will certainly look and feel like it. We start off with a wintry mix then switch all to rain as temperatures get to the upper 30s and low 40s. The Laurel Highlands and ridges could see a light glaze from freezing rain and up to 2" of snowfall. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosThere's a Winter Weather Advisory for those areas going until 3 p.m. Garrett Co., Maryland will be hit the hardest where there's a Winter Storm Warning going until...
Tips for staying safe in case of extended power outage during winter storm
PITTSBURGH — Several people were at Ace Hardware Thursday in Wexford, making preparations ahead of Friday’s storm. “We are so busy. People are prepping, getting ready for the holidays and for an ice storm. It’s crazy,” said the Ace Hardware Wexford owner, Laurie Luitgaarden. “I fueled...
Winter storm brings frigid temps, high winds, snow to Western Pennsylvania
The major winter storm that moved through Western Pennsylvania on Friday, dropping temperature some 40 degrees, will keep the region in a deep freeze on Christmas Eve and on Christmas, the National Weather Service in Moon said. People are likely to wake up Christmas Eve morning to temperatures in the...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Winter Storm Warning: -30° wind chills, 65 mph wind gusts
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Warnings have been issued for Northeast Ohio beginning late Thursday night and early Friday morning. Most of Northeast Ohio is under a Winter Storm Warning from 1 a.m. Friday into 10 a.m. Saturday. A Wind Chill Warning for most of...
WYTV.com
Winter Storm Approaches the Valley
A large winter storm will impact the Valley heading into the end of the week and the holiday weekend. This storm will cause wind, rain, snow and frigid cold temperatures to push across the country just in time for Christmas weekend. This storm will be a powerful system and be capable of producing snow, rain, strong wind and pull very cold air into a big part of the country. Weather delays at several airports are likely to occur across the US as the system develops.
wdadradio.com
SEVERE WINTER WEATHER BRINGS MEDICAL CONCERNS
Indiana County over the next 3 days is expected to see some very strong winter weather. The county is under a winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service until noon today. Wet snow is expected between now and noon, with accumulations up to an inch of snow and up...
Pittsburgh officials urge residents to stay off roads, help neighbors as winter weather approaches
Pittsburgh officials on Thursday said they’re preparing for a weekend of winter weather with warming centers, extended hours at homeless shelters and overnight snow plowing and salting efforts. They urged residents to do their part by staying off the roads Friday if possible. “Our forecast is showing there’s going...
Frigid temperatures believed to be cause of pipe burst in Manchester
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The cold temperatures weren't just causing power outages, they also are causing a plumbing nightmare for some. Craig Morrow with the museum and bike shop "Bike Haven" in the city's Manchester neighborhood said he believes the bitter cold cause the pipes inside the store to burst overnight. Two other businesses in the building, a nail shop and a printing store, were also affected.
LIVE UPDATES: Thousands without power, many roads refreezing, warming centers opened across area
PITTSBURGH — Thousands of people are without power and road conditions are deteriorating as snow falls, winds pick up and temperatures plummet. PennDOT announced speed limit reductions on multiple major roadways in Allegheny, Beaver, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties. First Energy and Duquesne Light are both reporting thousands of...
City of Pittsburgh closing certain roads as precaution ahead of winter storm
PITTSBURGH — Hours before a winter storm could hit our area, city officials are working to finalize their winter plans before the snow begins to fall and the roads start to freeze. Make sure to download our WPXI Weather app for the latest updates on this winter storm. “In...
wtae.com
Thousands of power outages reported as high winds from winter storm impact the area
The winter storm is leading to power outages in some areas. West Penn Power and Duquesne Light say they're ready to respond. The power companies have added extra crews and prepared equipment to respond through Saturday. As of 9:20 a.m. Friday, Duquesne Light has more than 14,000 customers without power....
Pittsburgh Regional Transit preparing for incoming winter weather
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit is preparing for the holiday storm heading our way and making some adjustments. The expected winter forecast of wet snow and freezing rain can potentially cause a lot of issues for the T on Friday, which could impact this rider who relies on it to get to and from work.
Emergency officials say to prepare for power outages
Directors with emergency management in the area are urging residents to prepare themselves and their homes on the chance this week's winter storms leave them without electricity for a long period of time.
WFMJ.com
Cold and windy weather tips for your furnace, car and holiday decorations
Preparing for the big freeze? 21 News has some tips on how to prepare your car, furnace and holiday decorations to be safe during the cold and windy conditions. If you have to venture out in the next couple of days it's important to make sure your car can handle it.
