wtae.com

Impact Day: Record cold Christmas Eve

PITTSBURGH — Our cold lingers brutally for one more day. Temperatures look to warm slightly overnight, but wind chills will remain below 0 through about noon Christmas Day. Our warming trend begins in earnest on Monday and will take us all the way into 2023. Highs return above freezing Wednesday with highs in the 50s by Friday. Our next significant chance of precipitation is New Year's Eve with rain showers. Today set the record for coldest Christmas Eve with a high of 6. The previous record was 13 in 1983. The record cold for Christmas Day is 0, so that one is safe. Tonight: Santa-like. Low of 7 with wind chills down to -20. Christmas: Santa leaves his weather. High of 16. Winds gust to 20 mph. Monday: Mostly cloudy. High of 22. Low of 9.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

First Alert Weather: Wind Chill Warning remains in place until noon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is First Alert Weather Day because of the cold temperatures. The Wind Chill Warning goes until noon. Morning lows are below zero but not record-breaking as the record is -11 back in 1983. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosWind chills will be anywhere from 0 to -20 due to the gusty winds around 30-40 mph. Afternoon highs will struggle to make it to the teens, and it'll be cold for the steelers game with temperatures in the single digits then teens around midnight and feeling like -10. If you're going to do that, have numerous layers on and find ways to stay warm as much as possible!Christmas Day will still be cold with wind chills between 0 to -10 and temperatures in the teens for the high. There may be some flurries lingering, but it looks like a White Christmas which is defined as having 1" of snow on the ground on Christmas Day! By Monday we are back in the mid-20s and then 30s Tuesday and Wednesday.Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
PITTSBURGH, PA
wvpublic.org

Winter Storm Brings Dangerous Conditions To The Region

Record cold and winter weather will move into the region over the next several days. Communities across the state are preparing to help the most vulnerable. National Weather Service Meteorologist Fred McMullen said the state is in for a trifecta of wind, snow, and a flash freeze as temperatures drop more than 30 degrees into the single digits overnight into Friday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
butlerradio.com

Wintry Weather Barrels In For Friday Morning

Overnight rain turned into snow early Friday morning causing dangerous driving conditions. Crews had their hands full as temperatures dropped dramatically, meaning wet roadways soon turned icy. In addition to the snow and cold temperatures, wind is also going to be a factor through the weekend according to AccuWeather meteorologist...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Wintry mix turns to rain before weekend winter storm

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is the first full day of winter and it will certainly look and feel like it. We start off with a wintry mix then switch all to rain as temperatures get to the upper 30s and low 40s. The Laurel Highlands and ridges could see a light glaze from freezing rain and up to 2" of snowfall. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosThere's a Winter Weather Advisory for those areas going until 3 p.m. Garrett Co., Maryland will be hit the hardest where there's a Winter Storm Warning going until...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Winter Storm Warning: -30° wind chills, 65 mph wind gusts

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Warnings have been issued for Northeast Ohio beginning late Thursday night and early Friday morning. Most of Northeast Ohio is under a Winter Storm Warning from 1 a.m. Friday into 10 a.m. Saturday. A Wind Chill Warning for most of...
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Winter Storm Approaches the Valley

A large winter storm will impact the Valley heading into the end of the week and the holiday weekend. This storm will cause wind, rain, snow and frigid cold temperatures to push across the country just in time for Christmas weekend. This storm will be a powerful system and be capable of producing snow, rain, strong wind and pull very cold air into a big part of the country. Weather delays at several airports are likely to occur across the US as the system develops.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
wdadradio.com

SEVERE WINTER WEATHER BRINGS MEDICAL CONCERNS

Indiana County over the next 3 days is expected to see some very strong winter weather. The county is under a winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service until noon today. Wet snow is expected between now and noon, with accumulations up to an inch of snow and up...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Frigid temperatures believed to be cause of pipe burst in Manchester

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The cold temperatures weren't just causing power outages, they also are causing a plumbing nightmare for some. Craig Morrow with the museum and bike shop "Bike Haven" in the city's Manchester neighborhood said he believes the bitter cold cause the pipes inside the store to burst overnight. Two other businesses in the building, a nail shop and a printing store, were also affected. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Thousands of power outages reported as high winds from winter storm impact the area

The winter storm is leading to power outages in some areas. West Penn Power and Duquesne Light say they're ready to respond. The power companies have added extra crews and prepared equipment to respond through Saturday. As of 9:20 a.m. Friday, Duquesne Light has more than 14,000 customers without power....

