ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Man wanted for attempted murder arrested during Upstate traffic stop

By Bethany Fowler
Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R8XvC_0jrZ981r00

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted for attempted murder was arrested Wednesday morning during a traffic stop in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 10:10 a.m. to the 100 block of Walnut Grove Road in an attempt to locate Jacob Ryan Mims, 31, of Spartanburg.

Deputies said there was a vehicle matching the vehicle Mims drives behind the house.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they saw the vehicle attempting to pull out of the driveway.

The sheriff’s office did not engage in pursuit but followed behind Mims in case he decided to get out of the vehicle and run away.

Deputies said Mims approached I-26 and was going westbound in the eastbound lane. Deputies followed Mims but in the westbound lane.

After following Mims, the pursuit came to a stop. Mims complied with commands to get out of the vehicle and He was taken into custody.

Following the arrest, Mims was charged with the following:

  • attempted murder
  • two counts of driving under suspension
  • two counts of habitual traffic offender
  • two counts of blue light violation
  • no turn signal
  • removing, destroying, or circumventing operation of electronic monitoring device
  • two counts of resisting arrested – no assault
  • littering
  • escape
  • hit and run unattended vehicle
  • home detention violation
  • reckless driving
  • use of tag on the wrong vehicle
  • muffler violation
  • window tent reg violation

Mims is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
WYFF4.com

Greenville County deputy involved in crash, dispatcher say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A deputy with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office was involved in a crash. That's according to dispatchers. Dispatchers said the crash happened at about 7:27 p.m. Sunday, on Cedar Lane Road. Dispatcher said the condition of the deputy was unknown at the time. WYFF News...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Man shot to death by neighbor near his Greenville Co. home

Greenville County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested a man early Friday in connection to a shooting that killed his neighbor in Piedmont. Dennis Rodney Ferguson is accused by deputies of killing Fidel Arzate Martinez, 22, early Friday morning. Man shot to death by neighbor near his Greenville …. Greenville County Sheriff's...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Arrest made after woman killed in Greenwood apartment

With temps going below the freezing mark, there are additional preventative steps residents should take. Dispatchers said SWAT officers were on scene serving a warrant on Hunts Bridge Road. Western NC braces for bitter cold temps. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story. Bomb squad...
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Pedestrian dead following collision in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a fatal collision happened Saturday night. Troopers say a Jeep and pedestrian were travelling west on SC Highway 254 (Cokesbury Rd.) when the Jeep struck the pedestrian in the roadway. Officials say the pedestrian is...
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville police investigating after 2 victims shot

With temps going below the freezing mark, there are additional preventative steps residents should take. Dispatchers said SWAT officers were on scene serving a warrant on Hunts Bridge Road. Western NC braces for bitter cold temps. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story. Bomb squad...
GREENVILLE, SC
YAHOO!

Buncombe County Sheriff: 4th person charged in Arden double homicide

ASHEVILLE - A fourth person has been charged in connection to a double homicide Dec. 19 in Arden, where two people were found apparently shot to death in a car outside a Shell gas station and QuikMart, according to a news release from the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. The afternoon...
ARDEN, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find grenade launcher, homemade explosives in Upstate home

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said high-powered weapons were found during a search warrant of a home in Simpsonville just days before Christmas. According to deputies, officials were called to 106 Shefleys Road to serve domestic violence and assault and battery warrants against Bart...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

District responds to allegations from family of school shooting suspect

Fire safety tips for the holiday season. The Salvation Army of Greenville needs your help because of the freezing temperatures they've opened their cold shelter until Monday and they're asking for donations to keep everything running. Protecting Yourself From Cold. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Health experts are giving tips...
GREENVILLE, SC
wnctimes.com

Rutherford Man Charged Connected to Shooting Deaths in Asheville

Buncombe County -- December 23, 2022: At approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday evening Cody Wayne Dockins was. in Rutherford County. Dockins was wanted on multiple open warrants, including one for first-degree murder, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Rutherford worked together to take him into custody.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

69K+
Followers
21K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy