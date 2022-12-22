ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reno-Gazette Journal

Why we must curb natural gas exports to Europe

This opinion column was submitted by Albert Lin, executive director with Pearl Street Station Finance Lab. When it comes to making public policy decisions, there is almost always a debate over what is prudent in the long run versus what is expedient in the short run. This winter, the issue of who should receive...
The Independent

They put their lives on the line for America - then got deported. Now 94,000 veterans could finally come home

For Hector Barajas, it was a long and winding journey to become a full US citizen. Even a stint in the military didn’t seem to promise any guarantees. He came to the US with his family at the age of 7 from Zacatecas, Mexico, and was a US permanent resident. As a teenager, he joined the Army as soon as he could, seeking new opportunities.“I wanted to be a GI Joe, but also I wanted to serve my country,” he tells The Independent. “I wanted to get away from the environment I was growing up in. Compton, California, was...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy