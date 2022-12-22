ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Creative Bloq

Shocking optical illusion road safety poster is a hit online

While you might think it's the likes of movies and brands that produce the most creative print ads, it seems there's another, more surprising sector churning out brilliant designs. Yes, the unsexy but very important world of road safety has offered some brilliant posters of late – and here's one more.
hypebeast.com

Artificial Intelligence Designed These Dainty Nike Sneakers

If artificial intelligence is the future, we’re not mad at it, because the technology has been used to create a variety of would-be Nike sneakers. Designed and debuted online by the Instagram account @AI_ClothingDaily, which is run by @luckynumber.8, the AI-generated Nikes have since taken over TikTok and Instagram design pages with many using the platform to not just share the images, but comment on the designs.
architecturaldigest.com

Tour an “Ironically Traditional” Toronto Home That Uses 35 Different Paint Colors

Before Grandmillennial became a popular design aesthetic, podcast host and food blogger Rivki Rabinowitz described her style as “grandma who likes to party.” She adds: “My design taste is the same as it is with the food I create and the fashion I wear. That is, patterns, flavors, and textures mixed and layered, all with an ironically traditional foundation.”
The Independent

In Pictures: Polar plunges as plucky swimmers mark Christmas with a splash

As Christmas Day traditions go, an outdoor swim is not for the faint-hearted.However, the chilly winter temperatures across the UK did not stop hundreds of people taking the plunge at lakes, ponds and in the sea.In London, the Serpentine Swimming Club held its Peter Pan Cup race, which first began in 1864.Elsewhere, hardy swimmers were sponsored for charity, including at Boscombe Pier in Bournemouth, Dorset, where the White Christmas Dip event raised money for Macmillan Caring Locally.
yankodesign.com

GLARC window cleaner concept looks like an alien creature out to get dirt

Having glass windows is a rather common design in many residential and business structures. They can add a bit of class to a home or building while also helping a bit with the lighting. Few will probably complain about them, at least until it’s time to clean them. You might presume that cleaning glass windows is an easy task, but anyone who has done that chore before will quickly say otherwise. Of course, there are tools that try to make that task a little bit easier, but these are often uninspired and sometimes ineffective anyway. Unfortunately, it’s easy to take the glass window cleaner for granted until you’re faced with the harsh reality of its poor design. Fortunately, this concept does try to address those flaws by taking inspiration from a bird on Earth, though it ends up looking more like a spaceship or alien creature instead.
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Daring $1,075 Bathroom Redo Ditches the Lime Green and Brings the Drama

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Even if your home doesn’t have vintage character, it’s possible to add some. Replace chrome knobs and pulls for antique brass ones, add a bit of moulding, hang a gold-framed mirror, light a candle that makes you nostalgic, add a typewriter or record player or something else analog, put up a peel-and-stick printed wallpaper — the possibilities abound!
yankodesign.com

This graceful coffee table will make you want to wrap yourself up in a comfy blanket

Coffee tables often serve as centerpieces in a living room, providing a visual focal point for anyone entering that space. It may indeed sometimes serve as a table for resting coffee or tea cups, and it’s also a place where homeowners display their favorite books, magazines, or other reading materials, whether or not they’re actually reading them. Given this purpose, coffee tables are designed to be eye-catching or at least visually pleasing to enamor guests without being overbearing. To some extent, this design concept for such a table does capture one’s attention, but it also evokes feelings of coziness and warmth that will almost make you feel like curling up beside it, along with a good book and a hot cup of cocoa.
yankodesign.com

This modern and minimal snaking seating system is inspired by German highways

How often do you pay attention to the seating system in your office cafeteria or any public space for that matter? Not very often, or to be honest not at all. And I don’t blame you, since the seating system seen these days are monotonous, uniform, and quite blah. There is simply no reason for them to grab our attention, or inspire us to compliment their aesthetics. But this is where the Autobahn Seating proves to be different. Created by designer Alexander Lotersztain in collaboration with the Australian brand Derlot, Autobahn Seating is a unique and modern seating system.
yankodesign.com

‘Simple and clever’ slap-band bicycle lock takes inspiration from the fun children’s toy

Locks are useful. They’re also pretty boring. I don’t think I’ve ever come across an actual bicycle lock I’ve liked – they look incredibly archaic and utilitarian, and given the chance, you’d probably hide the lock away in a bag instead of letting it destroy your bicycle’s aesthetic. The Slapstick Smart Bicycle Lock, on the other hand, reinvents the entire bike lock category with its fun, fresh, and fast-deploying design. Inspired by the popular children’s toy, the slap-band, this smart lock literally snaps around your bicycle frame, with a belt-like locking mechanism that adjusts to match the size of your frame and the pole you’re attaching your bicycle to. Affixing the lock is as easy as just snapping it in place and watching the band automatically wrap around your bicycle. The lock’s smart hub helps you secure and remove the Slapstick without needing a key, making the entire process simple, fast, and intuitive!

