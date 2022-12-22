Read full article on original website
Related
This Australian Children’s Author’s Bungalow Is Popping With Colors In Every Room
Freelance photographer, lover of all things vintage and travel. We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Jo Dabrowski, husband Andrew ‘Fish’ Fisher, two boys aged 11 and 13, and...
Shocking optical illusion road safety poster is a hit online
While you might think it's the likes of movies and brands that produce the most creative print ads, it seems there's another, more surprising sector churning out brilliant designs. Yes, the unsexy but very important world of road safety has offered some brilliant posters of late – and here's one more.
hypebeast.com
Artificial Intelligence Designed These Dainty Nike Sneakers
If artificial intelligence is the future, we’re not mad at it, because the technology has been used to create a variety of would-be Nike sneakers. Designed and debuted online by the Instagram account @AI_ClothingDaily, which is run by @luckynumber.8, the AI-generated Nikes have since taken over TikTok and Instagram design pages with many using the platform to not just share the images, but comment on the designs.
livingetc.com
Curved sofas have been THE design trend of the year and these perfect 10 examples show why and how to style them
Once in a while, an interiors shift comes along that feels nothing short of seismic. Forget notoriously capricious color trends – these are ideas that speak to wider notions about the way we live, work and decorate. A case in point? Curves. Just as arched windows and doorways appeared...
architecturaldigest.com
Tour an “Ironically Traditional” Toronto Home That Uses 35 Different Paint Colors
Before Grandmillennial became a popular design aesthetic, podcast host and food blogger Rivki Rabinowitz described her style as “grandma who likes to party.” She adds: “My design taste is the same as it is with the food I create and the fashion I wear. That is, patterns, flavors, and textures mixed and layered, all with an ironically traditional foundation.”
In Pictures: Polar plunges as plucky swimmers mark Christmas with a splash
As Christmas Day traditions go, an outdoor swim is not for the faint-hearted.However, the chilly winter temperatures across the UK did not stop hundreds of people taking the plunge at lakes, ponds and in the sea.In London, the Serpentine Swimming Club held its Peter Pan Cup race, which first began in 1864.Elsewhere, hardy swimmers were sponsored for charity, including at Boscombe Pier in Bournemouth, Dorset, where the White Christmas Dip event raised money for Macmillan Caring Locally.
$7,500 tax credit for EVs start in 2023: How will it work?
Starting Jan. 1, many Americans will qualify for a tax credit of up to $7,500 for buying an electric vehicle. The credit, part of changes enacted in the Inflation Reduction Act, is designed to spur EV sales and reduce greenhouse emissions.
yankodesign.com
This sleek, wireless connected Electrolux HumiTex ensures your garments stay dry for longer
Mildew and mold are the biggest enemies of your clothes in the wardrobe, particularly the ones stored away for a long time. Only when you take them out after a season (to the horrors) unwanted build-ups and smells plague your favorite clothes. This can be utterly irritating and grose, to...
yankodesign.com
GLARC window cleaner concept looks like an alien creature out to get dirt
Having glass windows is a rather common design in many residential and business structures. They can add a bit of class to a home or building while also helping a bit with the lighting. Few will probably complain about them, at least until it’s time to clean them. You might presume that cleaning glass windows is an easy task, but anyone who has done that chore before will quickly say otherwise. Of course, there are tools that try to make that task a little bit easier, but these are often uninspired and sometimes ineffective anyway. Unfortunately, it’s easy to take the glass window cleaner for granted until you’re faced with the harsh reality of its poor design. Fortunately, this concept does try to address those flaws by taking inspiration from a bird on Earth, though it ends up looking more like a spaceship or alien creature instead.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A Daring $1,075 Bathroom Redo Ditches the Lime Green and Brings the Drama
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Even if your home doesn’t have vintage character, it’s possible to add some. Replace chrome knobs and pulls for antique brass ones, add a bit of moulding, hang a gold-framed mirror, light a candle that makes you nostalgic, add a typewriter or record player or something else analog, put up a peel-and-stick printed wallpaper — the possibilities abound!
21 People Who Are Living In 3022, While The Rest Of Us Peasants Are Still In 2022
If we're all playing checkers, then these people are simultaneously playing chess and inventing a whole new board game.
yankodesign.com
This graceful coffee table will make you want to wrap yourself up in a comfy blanket
Coffee tables often serve as centerpieces in a living room, providing a visual focal point for anyone entering that space. It may indeed sometimes serve as a table for resting coffee or tea cups, and it’s also a place where homeowners display their favorite books, magazines, or other reading materials, whether or not they’re actually reading them. Given this purpose, coffee tables are designed to be eye-catching or at least visually pleasing to enamor guests without being overbearing. To some extent, this design concept for such a table does capture one’s attention, but it also evokes feelings of coziness and warmth that will almost make you feel like curling up beside it, along with a good book and a hot cup of cocoa.
yankodesign.com
This modern and minimal snaking seating system is inspired by German highways
How often do you pay attention to the seating system in your office cafeteria or any public space for that matter? Not very often, or to be honest not at all. And I don’t blame you, since the seating system seen these days are monotonous, uniform, and quite blah. There is simply no reason for them to grab our attention, or inspire us to compliment their aesthetics. But this is where the Autobahn Seating proves to be different. Created by designer Alexander Lotersztain in collaboration with the Australian brand Derlot, Autobahn Seating is a unique and modern seating system.
Buying a Used KTM Motorcycle in Mexico Was Pretty Easy. Here’s What I Learned
Robert BaconCurious about buying a motorcycle if you're living in Mexico? This is how I acquired my used KTM Duke 390 while living in Guadalajara.
Why You Should Consider Painting Your Bathroom Sky Blue
There are several reasons why this popular fresh shade makes a splash in bathrooms, from its soothing nature to endless adaptability. Let's dive in!
yankodesign.com
‘Simple and clever’ slap-band bicycle lock takes inspiration from the fun children’s toy
Locks are useful. They’re also pretty boring. I don’t think I’ve ever come across an actual bicycle lock I’ve liked – they look incredibly archaic and utilitarian, and given the chance, you’d probably hide the lock away in a bag instead of letting it destroy your bicycle’s aesthetic. The Slapstick Smart Bicycle Lock, on the other hand, reinvents the entire bike lock category with its fun, fresh, and fast-deploying design. Inspired by the popular children’s toy, the slap-band, this smart lock literally snaps around your bicycle frame, with a belt-like locking mechanism that adjusts to match the size of your frame and the pole you’re attaching your bicycle to. Affixing the lock is as easy as just snapping it in place and watching the band automatically wrap around your bicycle. The lock’s smart hub helps you secure and remove the Slapstick without needing a key, making the entire process simple, fast, and intuitive!
Comments / 0