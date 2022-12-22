ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdowell County, NC

North Carolina: Man accused of infant abuse in McDowell Co.

By Nikolette Miller
 4 days ago

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Monday after an infant was admitted to a hospital for numerous broken bones and a head injury.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 22-year-old David Ochoa Ocampo, of Marion, with felonious intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

Alabama teenager makes first court appearance in fatal Victory Drive hit-and-run

Deputies said on December 6th, the McDowell County Department of Social Services reported a possible child abuse case to the sheriff’s office.

The infant had been admitted to Mission Hospital in Asheville for their injuries.

Investigators arrested Ocampo on December 19th following an investigation.

He is being held in custody on a $100,000 bond.

