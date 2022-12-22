Read full article on original website
Related
Killer on the Loose: Police Searching for Man Who Killed Woman While Working at Popular Car Dealership
An Atlanta woman who was gunned down and killed while working at a used car dealership Friday afternoon has left family, friends and a community in mourning. Gwinnett County police told WSB that 34-year-old Courtney Owens was working at the dealership located on a busy road when a gunman entered the establishment and shot at her.
50-year-old man dies after being struck by stray bullet while sitting in his car at South Side Park
A 50-year-old man was killed by a stray bullet Tuesday night in Marquette Park on the South Side. The man was sitting in a car near 71st and Kedzie when shots were fired from a nearby disturbance, Chicago police said.
Bay Net
Video: Truck Ignores School Bus Stop Sign, Nearly Hits Child
WALDORF, Md. – If you see a stopped school bus, with its red flashing lights activated, you must stop (IN EITHER DIRECTION) unless there is a physical barrier between you and the oncoming bus – not a painted median. There is NEVER an acceptable excuse to pass a...
Comments / 0