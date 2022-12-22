Read full article on original website
Lizzo at home
For years, Grammy-winning superstar Lizzo dreamed of waking up in her own home on Christmas morning. Today, that dream came true. Her new place, in one of the swankier neighborhoods in Los Angeles, is the first house she's ever owned. Just ten years ago, she was sleeping in her car.
Lizzo Gets Emotional About Her $20 Million Mansion After Her Past of Being Homeless
Lizzo is extremely grateful to be able to conduct her first interview from inside her $26 million mansion 10 years after she had to couch surf to survive. In a preview for her upcoming interview on CBS Sunday Morning, Lizzo, 34, was asked about how it feels to be seated inside her Los Angeles mansion one decade after “sleeping in your car,” Daily Mail reports.
tvinsider.com
Al Roker Gives ‘Today’ Fans a Health Update as Weatherman Exits Hospital
Beloved Today Weatherman Al Roker has been off the air for five weeks, but on December 8, he shared a sweet message updating his fans on Instagram about ongoing health struggles. The 68-year-old, who has been at NBC for 45 years, was hospitalized in the first week of November with...
Game Show Icon Steve Harvey Dealing With Own 'Family Feud,' Tension In Blended Brood 'Drives Him Crazy': Sources
Longtime TV personality Steve Harvey can always anticipate the top answers on the board when it comes to hosting his game show Family Feud, but when he is dealing with his own sparring loved ones at home, insiders say it has been an issue. RadarOnline.com has learned the talkative star has his hands full with his blended brood and former flames behind closed doors."Steve's got four biological kids with two previous wives and three stepkids with [his current wife] Marjorie," an insider shared about their family dynamic, adding, "They're driving him crazy!" The Act Like A Lady, Think Like A...
musictimes.com
Stephen Boss Died Due to THIS? New Theory Suggests Dancer Lost His Lifetime Fortune Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss faced a huge problem before his death, a theory claimed. Police have since confirmed that tWitch died of a gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Police said that it responded to the area after receiving a call for an "ambulance death investigation" at 11:20 a.m. local time.
Billionaire Oprah Shocked To Discover $100 Is Too Expensive To Spend On A Christmas Gift
Mogul Oprah Winfrey, whose net worth is estimated to be $2.5 billion, was shocked to discover that $100 is too much for some people to spend on a single Christmas gift, RadarOnline.com has learned. Oprah, 68, was left speechless when a photographer approached the star and sought out her wisdom on gift giving. The photographer who captured the viral clip can be heard on the video, asking the former talk show host for a "favorite gift" idea to get his mother for Christmas, who was "not doing well."Drenched in designer duds, Oprah turned to the camera and seemed eager to...
In Style
Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top
First lady fashion has never looked like this before. During the San Francisco stop of her book tour, Michelle Obama showed that her post-White House style is just as headline-worthy as all of the shift dresses, inauguration gowns, and belted masterpieces that she wore while she was on duty at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. While she was promoting The Light We Carry, Obama wore a pair of distressed patchwork Balmain wide-leg jeans (something that certainly wouldn't fly for a state dinner or an audience with visiting dignitaries) and a Marine Serre dress that was transformed into a top. It's not the Y2K pants-under-dress resurgence that we're used to seeing, but it's sure to be much less divisive.
Keke Palmer’s baby news sparks Twitter debate about revealing paternity
In the wake of Keke Palmer‘s pregnancy announcement on “Saturday Night Live,” many questioned who the father might be. The questions about the baby’s father led to a Twitter debate about whether expectant mothers should share details their child’s father. Palmer has posted images of...
Nick Cannon Hospitalized After Madison Square Garden Show
"I guess I'm not Superman," the comedian said.
Black America Web
Alicia Keys Reacts to Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Singing ‘Girl On Fire’ | Video
*Alicia Keys has reacted to Kaavia James Wade, the 4-year-old daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, singing her hit song “Girl On Fire” in a clip posted online. Union shared a video on Instagram of Kavvia singing the Grammy winner’s 2012 girl empowerment track. “That is everything,” Keys told E! News about the clip. “That’s the biggest, most beautiful gift.”
The Hollywood Gossip
Tamar Braxton Rushed to the Hospital: "I Thought God Was Taking Me Home"
Tamar Braxton has opened up about a major medical-related emergency she experienced amid the holiday season. On Friday, the artist posted an update on Instagram, informing her fans that she was taken to the hospital after spending time with her friends ahead of Christmas. It wasn’t just some harmless trip...
What Is tWitch's Net Worth?
Stephen "tWitch" Boss earned his estimated $5 million fortune from a variety of high-profile projects including the "Step Up" and "Magic Mike" movie franchises.
We Love to See It! Kandi Burress is Going Natural, Shows Fans New Hairstyle
Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star Kandi Burruss has begun her natural hair journey and we are here for it!. On a recent Instagram reel, the Xscape singer showed off her stylish heatless do, and said she notices a “difference” since going natural. “I’ve been dedicated to these...
Woman Shares Tragic Thrift Store Discovery for Just $3.99: 'Heart Sank'
"I wonder if it was donated by mistake," said one TikTok user, while another wrote: "So much love, history and giving in that box."
Today’s Al Roker’s wife gives festive update after he reveals ‘huge slog’ amid battle with blood clots
AL Roker’s wife has shared a festive update online – days after her husband was released from hospital following treatment for blood clots. The popular Today show weatherman, 68, opened up about his “tough slog” during a segment on Monday’s episode. ABC star Deborah Roberts,...
CNN Fires Top Morning Show Host
"Morning Express with Robin Meade" host Robin Meade was among the staffers laid off by CNN this week, according to Variety. Meade was the host of the morning show on HLN, which is owned by CNN, and has been with the network for 21 years.
Where Is Former Morning Show Anchor Matt Lauer Now?
NBC terminated the disgraced anchor's 'Today' contract, but that wasn't the end of the drama. And these days, many are curious about where Matt Lauer is now.
thesource.com
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Take Their Son to the Beach for a Photoshoot
Ahead of releasing the first images of their son to Hollywood Unlocked, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit the beach. Dressed in all-black, the superstar duo is believed to be setting up a photo shoot. PageSix notes a camera crew was present for Rihanna, who was dressed in a flowing dress...
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
CBS News
