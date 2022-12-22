ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For years, Grammy-winning superstar Lizzo dreamed of waking up in her own home on Christmas morning. Today, that dream came true. Her new place, in one of the swankier neighborhoods in Los Angeles, is the first house she's ever owned. Just ten years ago, she was sleeping in her car.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

Lizzo Gets Emotional About Her $20 Million Mansion After Her Past of Being Homeless

Lizzo is extremely grateful to be able to conduct her first interview from inside her $26 million mansion 10 years after she had to couch surf to survive. In a preview for her upcoming interview on CBS Sunday Morning, Lizzo, 34, was asked about how it feels to be seated inside her Los Angeles mansion one decade after “sleeping in your car,” Daily Mail reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Game Show Icon Steve Harvey Dealing With Own 'Family Feud,' Tension In Blended Brood 'Drives Him Crazy': Sources

Longtime TV personality Steve Harvey can always anticipate the top answers on the board when it comes to hosting his game show Family Feud, but when he is dealing with his own sparring loved ones at home, insiders say it has been an issue. RadarOnline.com has learned the talkative star has his hands full with his blended brood and former flames behind closed doors."Steve's got four biological kids with two previous wives and three stepkids with [his current wife] Marjorie," an insider shared about their family dynamic, adding, "They're driving him crazy!" The Act Like A Lady, Think Like A...
RadarOnline

Billionaire Oprah Shocked To Discover $100 Is Too Expensive To Spend On A Christmas Gift

Mogul Oprah Winfrey, whose net worth is estimated to be $2.5 billion, was shocked to discover that $100 is too much for some people to spend on a single Christmas gift, RadarOnline.com has learned. Oprah, 68, was left speechless when a photographer approached the star and sought out her wisdom on gift giving. The photographer who captured the viral clip can be heard on the video, asking the former talk show host for a "favorite gift" idea to get his mother for Christmas, who was "not doing well."Drenched in designer duds, Oprah turned to the camera and seemed eager to...
In Style

Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top

First lady fashion has never looked like this before. During the San Francisco stop of her book tour, Michelle Obama showed that her post-White House style is just as headline-worthy as all of the shift dresses, inauguration gowns, and belted masterpieces that she wore while she was on duty at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. While she was promoting The Light We Carry, Obama wore a pair of distressed patchwork Balmain wide-leg jeans (something that certainly wouldn't fly for a state dinner or an audience with visiting dignitaries) and a Marine Serre dress that was transformed into a top. It's not the Y2K pants-under-dress resurgence that we're used to seeing, but it's sure to be much less divisive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Black America Web

Alicia Keys Reacts to Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Singing ‘Girl On Fire’ | Video

*Alicia Keys has reacted to Kaavia James Wade, the 4-year-old daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, singing her hit song “Girl On Fire” in a clip posted online. Union shared a video on Instagram of Kavvia singing the Grammy winner’s 2012 girl empowerment track. “That is everything,” Keys told E! News about the clip. “That’s the biggest, most beautiful gift.”
The Hollywood Gossip

Tamar Braxton Rushed to the Hospital: "I Thought God Was Taking Me Home"

Tamar Braxton has opened up about a major medical-related emergency she experienced amid the holiday season. On Friday, the artist posted an update on Instagram, informing her fans that she was taken to the hospital after spending time with her friends ahead of Christmas. It wasn’t just some harmless trip...
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Fires Top Morning Show Host

"Morning Express with Robin Meade" host Robin Meade was among the staffers laid off by CNN this week, according to Variety. Meade was the host of the morning show on HLN, which is owned by CNN, and has been with the network for 21 years.
thesource.com

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Take Their Son to the Beach for a Photoshoot

Ahead of releasing the first images of their son to Hollywood Unlocked, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit the beach. Dressed in all-black, the superstar duo is believed to be setting up a photo shoot. PageSix notes a camera crew was present for Rihanna, who was dressed in a flowing dress...
MALIBU, CA
CBS News

CBS News

