Worcester Murderer Who Abandoned Victim's Body In Woods Indicted: DA's Office

By Morgan Gonzales
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oS4XT_0jrZ5reT00
Ernest Appiah Photo Credit: Worcester County District Attorney's Office

A body found in March has led to the indictment of the victim's murderer, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. announced.

Christopher Fuller, 30, was charged in September for the murder of 29-year-old Ernest Appiah of Worcester, as reported by Daily Voice. Fuller, of Worcester, was indicted on one count of murder by a Worcester County Grand Jury on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Appiah's body was discovered in the morning of March 5 about 25 feet into a wooded area off of Asnebumskit Road in Paxton, according to the Worcester DA. Appiah had been shot in the chest, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Fuller has been held without bail after being arrested at his home in July. The jury's decision will send the murderer's case to the Worcester Superior Court.

Fuller's arraignment is scheduled for January 5, 2023.

