Mississippi State

William Donohue
3d ago

why do these ignorant people think that Roe v Wade was turned around when all the Supreme Court did was put it back to the states where it belonged in the first place.

MACK
4d ago

Vice President Harris couldn't be reached for further comment as she was attending her uncontrollable laughing intervention ....🤔🤪

Democrat Slavemaster
3d ago

SCOTUS did it because you can't legislate from the bench. laws are voted on and made thru legislation. Kamala word salad is TOO IGNORANT to understand or an ideological to be honest.

