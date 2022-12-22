ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Richmond Police searching for Main Street Virginia ABC liquor store shoplifting suspects

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are searching for three people believed to have shoplifted from a local Virginia ABC store in early December.

Police say the three people were photographed at the Virginia ABC store located in the 2500 block of East Main Street. The crime reportedly occurred on Dec. 5.

If you recognize any of the three suspects, you’re asked to call First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at 804-646-1289.

WRIC - ABC 8News

