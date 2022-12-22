Read full article on original website
Lima News
Know the signs of strep throat in children
Strep infections may be on the rise in the U.S., as they have been in the U.K., so it’s important to know the signs and symptoms, especially in children. “Group A streptococcal disease is a group of conditions caused by a bacteria called ‘group A strep,’” says Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a pediatric infectious diseases physician with the Mayo Clinic Children’s Center. “The one that people are probably most familiar with is strep throat. Strep throat is a relatively common infection, especially in children of school age — between ages 5 and 15. It’s very unusual in children under 3 years of age.”
iheart.com
Tips for Avoiding ‘Tripledemic’ This Holiday Season
With holiday travel gaining steam, doctors say to be extra vigilant before those big family get-togethers. The warning comes as hospitals across the country are being pushed to the brink with an estimated 150,000 people currently being cared for. Some hospitals are at full capacity with COVID-19, flu and RSV patients.
MedicalXpress
Tips to help a frozen shoulder
Pain and stiffness in your shoulder can make every activity, including sleep, difficult. Worsening shoulder pain, especially at night, could mean you have a frozen shoulder, says Dr. Christopher Camp, a Mayo Clinic orthopedic surgeon. "The scientific name that we give it is adhesive capsulitis, and, basically, it's a condition...
Pharmacists warns of major mistakes most people make treating colds and flu at home
IT'S that time of year again when people spend much of their time coughing, sneezing and wiping their noses. In the midst of scanning pharmacy shelves and reading online forums - it can be hard to figure out how best to treat ourselves. Two pharmacists have warned of some of...
TODAY.com
Mom speaks out after daughter, 12, almost dies of flu
For days, Madi Allen, then 12, had a fever and a cough that continued to worsen. Mom Shelle Allen thought Madi was worn down from a busy winter and had a bad cold. Madi progressively became sicker and needed help showering and that’s Allen noticed Madi’s lips were blue as she struggled to breathe.
Stuffing a Trash Bag In Your Door Can Help Keep the Cold at Bay
Many of us around the country are facing what could potentially be one of the craziest winters in recent history. As this is being typed, we are expected to see a massive cold front blow through, bringing even southern states into a deeper freeze than some have seen in years, even decades. So what ...
Sixth child dies of Strep A infection as scarlet fever cases surge
Parents have been warned to be alert to symptoms of fever after a sixth child died from the Strep A bacterial infection amid a surge in cases of highly infectious scarlet fever.The UK Health Security Agency says there have been five recorded deaths in England of children under 10 within a week of diagnosis of invasive group A strep since September.Last month, a seven-year-old girl in Wales, Hanna Roap, died of the bug, bringing the total to six.Rates of scarlet fever, which is caused by the bacteria group A streptococci, are more than four times higher than usual, with...
Tens of thousands of candles recalled over fire, injury risk
Tens of thousands of candles are being recalled because they burn too hot, causing their glass jars to break.
AOL Corp
Her 12-year-old almost died of the flu. Now this mom is advocating for the yearly flu vaccine
For days, Madi Allen, then 12, had a fever and a cough that continued to worsen. Mom Shelle Allen thought Madi was worn down from a busy winter and had a bad cold. Madi progressively became sicker and needed help showering and that’s Allen noticed Madi’s lips were blue as she struggled to breathe.
WebMD
How I Navigate the Holidays With Schizophrenia
As the holiday season begins and the year is about to come to an end, I am taking this time to reflect on holidays while living with schizophrenia. The holidays are a time that is supposed to be filled with happiness and joy, but for some of us, it can be stressful and not so pleasant.
WebMD
Dextroamphetamine-Amphetamine - Uses, Side Effects, and More
Warnings: — Misuse or abuse ofamphetamine may cause serious (possibly fatal) heart and blood pressure problems. Amphetamine-type medications can be habit-forming. Use only as directed. If you use this drug for a long time, you may become dependent on it and may have withdrawal symptoms after stopping the drug. Consult your doctor or pharmacist for more details. (See also How to Use section).
Parents Magazine
What Is Strep A? Causes, Symptoms, and When to Worry
Sick season has been especially hard this year. RSV, colds, the flu, and COVID-19 have parents saying this season is more pronounced than others, and trouble finding Tylenol isn't helping. But there's another illness making headlines: Strep A. New reports out of the United Kingdom show that 15 children under...
Healthline
COPD and Smoking: What’s the Connection?
Those who smoke are much more likely to develop symptoms of COPD, but secondhand smoke can also be the cause. Treatments are available; in some cases, your lung tissue can regenerate. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is the name for a group of diseases that impact the health of your...
21 People Who Are Living In 3022, While The Rest Of Us Peasants Are Still In 2022
If we're all playing checkers, then these people are simultaneously playing chess and inventing a whole new board game.
How to tell if it’s COVID, flu or RSV: symptoms to watch for
There’s a trio of viruses spreading in the U.S. — COVID-19, the flu and RSV — and some in the medical world are calling it a “tripledemic.”. If you’re feeling sick, it can be tough to differentiate among COVID-19, the flu and RSV because they share similar symptoms and can also look like the common cold.
newsnationnow.com
Respiratory illness on the rise as new year approaches
(NewsNation) — Four respiratory illnesses are on the rise as the last leg of holiday travel is underway before the new year. The CDC warned last week of a recent increase in pediatric invasive group A streptococcal (iGAS) infections. Known as strep A, it has already caused two child deaths in the United States, and has been linked to at least 21 pediatric fatalities in the United Kingdom.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Do Your Part: Get your shots and stay healthy for the holidays
In the coming days, many of us will gather in the homes of family and friends to celebrate — probably with a large meal, presents exchanged, and lots of hugs. As we have seen over the past couple of Christmas seasons, that is a recipe for the spread of two deadly viruses — not just COVID-19, but influenza as well.
newsy.com
Doctors Warn Of Health Impacts The Cold Has On The Body
Joggers in Tennessee are running out the clock ahead of winter wind chill warnings and plummeting temperatures expected Friday. "If it's really cold like single digits, it hurts when you breathe," one jogger said. "That's the hardest part about running in the cold." Cold temperatures stress the human body in...
What is Estrogen Deficient Skin and how to repair it non-hormonally
There is a recent buzz surrounding menopause and perimenopause and how it visibly affects your hair and skin. While menopause is a natural process, we also need to know how it is more than hot flashes, vaginal dryness, and sleep disturbances. GettyImages To...
