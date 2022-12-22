ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

UPDATE: Power outages in Permian Basin

ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UbZnd_0jrZ2qWH00

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Update: As of 12:25 pm on Thursday, December 22, ONCOR’s Stormcenter is reporting there are now less than 50 customers in the Odessa and Midland area without power.

ONCOR’s Stormcenter outage map says there are currently more than 600 customers without power in West Texas, with more than 400 of those customers in Odessa. ONCOR’s site currently estimates that power should be restored to customers in that area around 11:00 am, but with high winds in the area, these numbers may fluctuate further.

These outages are in West Texas and other places across the country. To look at the outage map, visit www.stormcenter.oncor.com and get live updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs7.com

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, 12/26/22

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, 12/26/22: Happy Boxing Day! A weak cool front will move into West Texas on Monday bringing a wind shift to the north and some gusty winds...but temperatures will warm up even move as the Arctic air moves away from West Texas. In fact...it looks like the last week of 2022 will be milder with a few more clouds by later in the week but overall quiet weather.
ODESSA, TX
Outsider.com

Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Rattles Texas Just Ahead of Christmas

Weeks after Midland, Texas residents were hit with a 5.4-magnitude earthquake, another 5.4-magnitude quake struck the area once again. The New York Post reports that on Friday (December 23rd) Midland, Texas residents experienced another large quake near the center of town. It was noted that the United States Geological Survey revealed the quake took place about three miles under the area. However, the shakes were reported over a wide area that stretched from the heart of Texas to as far as New Mexico.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Be aware of panhandling scam that has reached West Texas

MIDLAND, Texas — It seems charitable enough. Give some cash to help a little girl named Sofia get the surgery she needs for her heart condition. “I’m behind people that I see when I’m driving at intersections that I see stopping and give money, you know… pulls at their heartstrings,” said Midland resident Pam Ereira.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Lanes of Wadley Dr. closed for water main repair

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland has posted on its Facebook page that they are making repairs to a water main break. Crews from the City of Midland Utilities Department are working on a water main break at the intersection of Wadley Dr. and Godfrey St. Two eastbound...
MIDLAND, TX
B93

Is Now The Time In West Texas To Get Earthquake Insurance?

I never thought, living in Midland/Odessa, I would ever be looking into earthquake insurance for my house. This is stuff that only happens in California or the west coast, not here. According to CBS 7, after the 5.3 earthquake we had just last week north of Midland, insurance companies are...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Humane Society of Odessa power restored

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Humane Society of Odessa has told CBS7 that as of Friday morning that power has now been restored at their facility. In an effort to keep the animals warm during these freezing temperatures, they are asking for the community’s help in bringing blankets to 7012 W. Mockingbird Ln.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

2nd Annual Cars and Christmas

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -For the 2nd year in a row, The Texas Stock Rally held its ‘Cars and Christmas’ car show in Midland. The car club offered donuts, coffee, and live entertainment for all those who came to attend. The big boss man himself made an appearance to...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Airline Crossing residents without water right before Christmas

MIDLAND, Texas — For 48 hours, residents at Airline Crossing have been without water. Having no water means even the smallest luxuries are just out of the picture. “All these people, there's no showers. People work and come home and need a hot shower, especially in this cold. It's Christmas time, we're trying to get ready. We're trying to cook and bake and we have no water to clean our dishes or do anything,” Kimberlin Childress, an Airline Crossing resident said.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Holiday home safety for travelers

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- With many people traveling for the Holidays, the Odessa Police Department has put together a list of tips to make sure everyone can keep their home safe while they’re away. The department says a big tip to remember when going away is to never leave clues that you will be out of […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

City of Odessa holiday schedules

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Odessa wants to remind everyone that city offices will be closed, and trash pick-up will not be operating on December 23rd through December 26th in observance of the Christmas Holidays.  The City of Odessa Household Hazardous Waste Facility will also be closed during this time. To avoid any overflowing accumulation of […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Sheltering concerns in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) — It’s cold outside and the only shelter in Odessa hasn’t opened its doors to those in need. A lot of people want to know why. As people brace for cold fronts across Texas, people in the Basin want to help our most vulnerable. ABC Big 2 paid a visit to the […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Deadly Midland County Crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Department of Public Safety says one person is dead after an car crash in Midland county this week. 35-year-old Ana Isabel Ruiz was killed in a car crash at the intersection of CR 130 and SH 349. Investigators say she was driving eastbound on CR 130 and disregarded a stop sign […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

One dead in Highway 80 crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Texas DPS says one man is dead and three more are in the hospital after a deadly crash on Highway 80. Investigators say that the crash happened just one mile west of Midland on Highway 80 on Wednesday, December 21, at 6:40 pm. They say that a vehicle trying to enter from a service road […]
MIDLAND, TX
kwhi.com

NAVASOTA MAN KILLED IN A MIDLAND TRAFFIC CRASH

A Navasota man was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday night in Midland. 61-year-old Michael Kennedy was a passenger in a 2002 Ford Expedition driven by 36-year-old Michael Galvin of Cypress. 46-year-old Tyler Clark of Montgomery was also a passenger in the vehicle. According to DPS reports,...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Tips to protect water pipes during winter freeze

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- As below-freezing temperatures impact the Permian Basin, local company Carpet Tech wants to provide tips to everyone to help them prepare for those low temperatures, and to make sure their holidays aren’t ruined by a burst pipe. The emergency flood restoration company says that pipe bursts are caused when water freezes and […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa attorney files lawsuit against City of Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Attorney Gaven Norris filed a civil lawsuit against the City of Odessa Tuesday, Dec. 22 for what Norris calls “A violation of his rights provided under the Texas Government Code for Public Testimony at an open meeting.”. This comes after a Dec.13 Odessa City Council...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

No shortage of holiday shoppers at Music City Mall

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Music City Mall management says that this year’s shopping season has been a winner with plenty of local shoppers choosing to do their shopping in person instead of online. “I think it’s safe to say that from a shopping standpoint, we are definitely seeing pre-pandemic levels of shoppers coming out. And […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

OPD reminds public about ATM safety

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is reminding the public about ATM safety to help prevent people from becoming a victim of theft. When withdrawing money, make sure to pay attention to your surroundings. This means making sure you aren't being followed and be aware of anyone sitting in a parked car nearby.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy