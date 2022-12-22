UPDATE: Power outages in Permian Basin

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Update: As of 12:25 pm on Thursday, December 22, ONCOR’s Stormcenter is reporting there are now less than 50 customers in the Odessa and Midland area without power.

ONCOR’s Stormcenter outage map says there are currently more than 600 customers without power in West Texas, with more than 400 of those customers in Odessa. ONCOR’s site currently estimates that power should be restored to customers in that area around 11:00 am, but with high winds in the area, these numbers may fluctuate further.

These outages are in West Texas and other places across the country. To look at the outage map, visit www.stormcenter.oncor.com and get live updates.

