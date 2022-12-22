ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WFAA

Fatal crash shuts down I-35W in south Fort Worth, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A fatal crash had Interstate 35W shut down in south Fort Worth early Monday morning, police said. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway at Garden Acres Drive. All northbound lanes were blocked as crews worked to clean up the crash.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Two injured in shooting at home in Plano, police say

PLANO, Texas — Two people were injured after a shooting at a home in Plano on Sunday morning, police said. Police said they responded to the shooting around 4 a.m. in the 3100 block of Kingston Drive, near Park Boulevard and Spring Creek Parkway, after a report from neighbors.
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Early morning crash on I-20 in Dallas leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a crash on I-20 that left one person dead and another person in critical condition early Saturday morning. The wreck happened just before 4 a.m. in Southeast Oak Cliff, and involved three vehicles. Some eastbound lanes had to be closed near Houston School Road.
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

One arrested after Grayson County collision

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested and two people were injured after a crash in Grayson County. It happened around 3 o’clock Thursday morning on US-69 near Shaffer Road. According to a report, a Ford van was traveling north and a Chevrolet SUV was traveling south when...
SHERMAN, TX
CBS DFW

Eastbound I-30 closed after major crash left 1 person dead

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – One person has died following a major crash involving a tractor trailer on I-30 Thursday morning.At 7 a.m. Dec. 22, Dallas County deputies responded to a crash on I-30 under I-45.  When deputies arrived, they found that tractor trailer carrying concrete materials and two other vehicles were involved.One person died as result of the crash and two others have been taken to a local hospital in unknown condition. None of their identities have been released at this time.Traffic is currently being diverted to I-45 due to the amount of debris scattered over the roadway. Eastbound I-30 will be closed at I-45 for an extended period due to the cleanup.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Shooting – 9770 Forest Lane

On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 PM, officers responded to a shooting call at 9770 Forest Lane. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue with a non-life-threatening injury. Two...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Driver dies in crash after running stop sign in Arlington, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person has died following a car crash in Arlington Wednesday morning.At approximately 7:57 a.m. Dec. 21, Arlington police responded to a car crash on the 400th block of N. Oak Street at W. North Street.Investigators determined a Mercedes Metris van was traveling westbound through the intersection on North Street when a Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound ran a stop sign and struck its side.Witnesses told officers that the window of the Malibu was "partially obscured" as the driver ran the sign.The driver of the Malibu was injured upon impact and was pronounced dead at the scene. They have since been identified as 29-year-old Kristian E. Alvarado.The driver of the van was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ARLINGTON, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Buckner Blvd

On December 25, 2022, at about 1:46 a.m., Dallas Police were at a local hospital when they were informed about two shooting victims that had arrived in a private vehicle. One victim died at the hospital and the second victim was treated and released. The preliminary investigation determined the shooting occurred in the 1800 block of S. Buckner Blvd. Detectives located the crime scene, and the investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Dallas Police Working to Identify Aggravated Robbery Suspect

Dallas Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the pictured suspect involved in an aggravated robbery on December 20, 2022, in the 12300 block of Hillcrest Road. Anyone with information about the crime or who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Shooting on Amanda Lane

9:40 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 11333 Amanda Lane. Officers arrived and found a 16-year-old male shot in the leg. Dallas Fire Rescue took the victim to a local hospital where he was treated and released. The preliminary investigation determined the victim was shot by an...
DALLAS, TX

