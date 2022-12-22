Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Unprecedented cold leaves North Texans scrambling to fix burst pipes and clean up floodsEdy ZooDallas, TX
Mavericks honor Dirk Nowitzki with a statue featuring his signature fadeawayJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Dallas, Texas is Opening More Homeless Shelters to Deal with the Continued Arctic Blastjustpene50Dallas, TX
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in DallasBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
Related
Fatal crash shuts down I-35W in south Fort Worth, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A fatal crash had Interstate 35W shut down in south Fort Worth early Monday morning, police said. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway at Garden Acres Drive. All northbound lanes were blocked as crews worked to clean up the crash.
fox4news.com
Dallas police seek driver who fled crash that seriously injured pedestrian
DALLAS - Police are seeking help from the public to identify the driver who fled after hitting a pedestrian in Dallas late Friday night. The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m., in the 3100 block of S. Great Trinity Forest Way. Police said a pedestrian was struck by a gold...
Two injured in shooting at home in Plano, police say
PLANO, Texas — Two people were injured after a shooting at a home in Plano on Sunday morning, police said. Police said they responded to the shooting around 4 a.m. in the 3100 block of Kingston Drive, near Park Boulevard and Spring Creek Parkway, after a report from neighbors.
fox4news.com
Christmas Day shooting suspects arrested following foot chase with Plano police
PLANO, Texas - Plano police arrested a man and a juvenile accused of shooting two people early Christmas morning. Neighbors in the area of Kingston Drive in Plano reported hearing gunshots around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. Two people were found hit by gunfire at the scene with non-life threatening injuries.
fox4news.com
Early morning crash on I-20 in Dallas leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a crash on I-20 that left one person dead and another person in critical condition early Saturday morning. The wreck happened just before 4 a.m. in Southeast Oak Cliff, and involved three vehicles. Some eastbound lanes had to be closed near Houston School Road.
fox4news.com
1 killed, 2 hospitalized in I-30 crash, eastbound lanes closed at I-45
DALLAS - One person is dead, and two others are hospitalized after a serious crash on I-30 this morning. Deputies say they arrived on the scene around 7 a.m. to find an accident involving a truck tractor pulling a flatbed trailer carrying concrete materials and two other vehicles. The Dallas...
KXII.com
One arrested after Grayson County collision
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested and two people were injured after a crash in Grayson County. It happened around 3 o’clock Thursday morning on US-69 near Shaffer Road. According to a report, a Ford van was traveling north and a Chevrolet SUV was traveling south when...
Three Fort Worth homes damaged in weekend fire
Fort Worth Investigators are still combing through the rubble left by a fire on Christmas Eve morning. Firefighters were called to a northside home on North Houston Street, a few blocks from Meacham Airport.
Eastbound I-30 closed after major crash left 1 person dead
DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – One person has died following a major crash involving a tractor trailer on I-30 Thursday morning.At 7 a.m. Dec. 22, Dallas County deputies responded to a crash on I-30 under I-45. When deputies arrived, they found that tractor trailer carrying concrete materials and two other vehicles were involved.One person died as result of the crash and two others have been taken to a local hospital in unknown condition. None of their identities have been released at this time.Traffic is currently being diverted to I-45 due to the amount of debris scattered over the roadway. Eastbound I-30 will be closed at I-45 for an extended period due to the cleanup.
One person dies, one wounded in Pleasant Grove shooting
A Pleasant Grove shooting victim has died and Dallas police are still looking for the killer. Officers were already at the hospital when two people turned up in someone’s car.
dpdbeat.com
Shooting – 9770 Forest Lane
On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 PM, officers responded to a shooting call at 9770 Forest Lane. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue with a non-life-threatening injury. Two...
Weatherford Police: Officers shoot and kill driver of suspected stolen vehicle after chase ends with gunshots
WEATHERFORD, Texas — A person suspected of driving a stolen vehicle was shot and killed by Weatherford police after firing at officers on Saturday, officials said. According to a statement from the Weatherford Police Department, officers were dispatched to York Avenue at 8:08 a.m. to a call about a reported stolen vehicle out of Georgia.
Driver dies in crash after running stop sign in Arlington, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person has died following a car crash in Arlington Wednesday morning.At approximately 7:57 a.m. Dec. 21, Arlington police responded to a car crash on the 400th block of N. Oak Street at W. North Street.Investigators determined a Mercedes Metris van was traveling westbound through the intersection on North Street when a Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound ran a stop sign and struck its side.Witnesses told officers that the window of the Malibu was "partially obscured" as the driver ran the sign.The driver of the Malibu was injured upon impact and was pronounced dead at the scene. They have since been identified as 29-year-old Kristian E. Alvarado.The driver of the van was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
fox4news.com
Reward offered for deadly shooting in early morning hours of Christmas Day in Pleasant Grove
DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for information about a deadly shooting in the early morning hours of Christmas Day. Around 1:45 a.m. on Christmas, Dallas police were told about two shooting victims that arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds. One victim died of their injuries, the other was...
UPDATE: Mississippi church van reportedly stolen by escaped inmate Christmas Day recovered in Texas
Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones reports that a church van reportedly stolen by at least one escaped detainee has been recovered in Texas. Jones confirmed on Twitter that a white church van stolen from Belmont Church Christmas morning was recovered in a body of water in Anna, Texas, later Christmas Day.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Buckner Blvd
On December 25, 2022, at about 1:46 a.m., Dallas Police were at a local hospital when they were informed about two shooting victims that had arrived in a private vehicle. One victim died at the hospital and the second victim was treated and released. The preliminary investigation determined the shooting occurred in the 1800 block of S. Buckner Blvd. Detectives located the crime scene, and the investigation is ongoing.
Southlake home destroyed in weekend fire
A Southlake home is a total loss from a Christmas Eve morning fire, costing the family all of its possessions. The fire was burning furiously when Southlake firefighters pulled up to the home near King Ranch Road and North White Chapel
dpdbeat.com
Dallas Police Working to Identify Aggravated Robbery Suspect
Dallas Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the pictured suspect involved in an aggravated robbery on December 20, 2022, in the 12300 block of Hillcrest Road. Anyone with information about the crime or who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective...
dpdbeat.com
Shooting on Amanda Lane
9:40 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 11333 Amanda Lane. Officers arrived and found a 16-year-old male shot in the leg. Dallas Fire Rescue took the victim to a local hospital where he was treated and released. The preliminary investigation determined the victim was shot by an...
fox4news.com
23-year-old arrested after hours-long standoff with North Richland Hills police
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - A 23-year-old North Richland Hills man is facing charges after a domestic incident led to an hours-long standoff with police. Darren Prany was charged with injury to an elderly person after the incident on Jerrell Street Wednesday. A call to police was made around 11:30...
Comments / 0