‘Avatar: Way of Water’ Box Office Flies Past $600M Globally, ‘Puss in Boots 2‘ Posts $3.2M Opening Day

Family pic Puss in Boots: The Last Wish took its seat at the Christmas table on Wednesday with an opening-day gross of $3.2 million at the domestic box office , which is being impacted by bad weather across the country.

The sequel to the 2011 film Puss in Boots , a spin-off of the Shrek franchise, came in No. 2 as Avatar: The Way of Water easily held at No. 1 with $14.3 million Tuesday.

From Disney and 20th Century, James Cameron’s Avatar 2 finished the day with a domestic total of $182.9 million. The film has been doing big business this week, and scored the second-best Wednesday of 2022. Overseas, the juggernaut earned another $39.5 million for a foreign tally of $426.8 million and $609.7 million globally.

The Way of Water is widely expected to dominate the Christmas corridor overall, while Puss in Boots 2 , from DreamWorks and Universal, hopes to lure families. Portending good word of mouth, the film earned an A CinemaScore.

Heading into its debut, tracking suggested The Last Wish could claw its way to $30 million to $35 million for the six-day holiday (Wednesday-Monday), but what are being called a historic series of storms could dampen moviegoing during what’s traditionally a huge corridor for theaters.

Overseas, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish has already opened in 25 International markets to-date and has grossed nearly $14 million. It opens in an additional 28 markets this weekend, including China, Mexico, Spain and Germany.

Also on Wednesday, Darren Aronofsky’s specialty darling The Whale , starring Brendan Fraser, expanded into 603 theaters. The film placed No. 5 with $682,596 for an early domestic total of $1.3 million.

On Thursday, this year’s relatively small parade of Christmas movies continues as Paramount’s star-studded Babylon and TriStar’s Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody host Thursday night previews before opening everywhere Friday.