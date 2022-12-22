Read full article on original website
Related
Caroline Ellison said she grew up 'exposed to a lot of economics.' Here's everything we know about her MIT economist parents.
Caroline Ellison's father once worked with SEC chairman Gary Gensler, while her mom bought her a book about Genghis Khan when she was a child.
coinjournal.net
This week in crypto: SBF extradited to the United States
SBF is finally in the United States after signing an agreement earlier this year. The SEC chair said the agency would continue cracking down on cryptocurrency companies. Paxful removes Ether from their trading platform. SBF is now in the United States. Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX, is now...
Trump marks Christmas Day with furious rant claiming the US is ‘dying from within’
Donald Trump decided against spreading joy and cheer and opted instead to declare that the United States was “dying from within” as he wished Americans holiday greetings on Sunday, lashing out in a series of posts on his Truth Social platform.The former president, who was described in a recent New York Magazineprofile as connected to only a tiny inner circle of aides and advisers as he pursues a third bid for the White House, remains largely holed up at Mar-a-Lago and his other Florida properties as he faces a bevy of criminal and civil investigations.Those ever-present issues were mirrored...
Comments / 0