iheart.com
Rain Coming to Southern California to Close Out 2022
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - After a sunny Christmas weekend, Southern California could be in for several days of rain to close out 2022. Current forecasts call for a chance of rain in Los Angeles and Orange County for five straight days beginning Tuesday and continuing through New year's Eve, followed by one or two days of sun and then three more days of possible rain in early January.
americanmilitarynews.com
California cyclist has standoff with mountain lion on trail
San Luis Obispo mountain biker Rex Hatter found himself in a standoff with a mountain lion this weekend. Hatter said he was on a long ride through Irish Hills Natural Reserve on Saturday afternoon, traveling from the Johnson Trail connector to the Froom Creek Trail several miles to the north, when he saw a hiker running up the trail.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County gas prices drop slightly, find the lowest prices
The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County fell four cents during the past week to $4.87, with higher gas demand during the holiday season reducing the rate of decline, according to figures from AAA. SLO County currently has the third highest price for gas...
Dungeness crab season in California will officially kick off on New Year's Eve
With Dungeness crab season just around the corner recreational fisherman are preparing to take advantage of what the Central Coast waters have to offer.
SLO County is installing new streetlights in 4 areas. Here’s where
The locations were “prioritized to increase safety to the traveling public, pedestrians and cyclists,” the SLO County Public Works Department said.
New Times
SLO police identify alleged driver who hit and killed couple
San Luis Obispo police released the name of the driver who allegedly hit and killed a local couple and their dog last month—three weeks after the incident amid mounting public pressure on the investigation. Daniel Angel Saligan Patricio, 24, was driving in the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive on...
Busy weekend ahead for some restaurants in San Luis Obispo
Some restaurants on the central coast will open their doors this Christmas weekend and expect big crowds.
Hundreds of people line up for holiday food distribution in Santa Maria
Friday morning, volunteers in Santa Maria helped make a holiday dinner possible for hundreds of people in need.
Deadly earthquake rocks Humboldt County
Emergency services are reporting 2 dead and 11 injured, a staggering parallel to the 2003 earthquake that rocked northern San Luis Obispo County that killed 2 people.
