Santa Margarita, CA

calcoastnews.com

Bicyclist hit and killed on Highway 101 north of Paso Robles

A truck hit and killed a bicyclist on Highway 101 north of Paso Robles on Thursday night. At 10:25 p.m., a caller reported a Dodge Ram headed northbound had crashed into a possible bicyclist on Highway 101 at Monterey Road. Officers arrived to find debris on the highway, and then found the cyclist, according to scanner traffic.
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

CHP identifies pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 101

The CHP identified the 62-year-old pedestrian who was struck and killed while walking across Highway 101 in Paso Robles last week as Nicholas Schaefer of Paso Robles. Shortly after 8 p.m. on Nov. 16, Schafer was crossing Highway 101 near Highway 46 east when a southbound Hyundai Elantra driven by 32-year-old Ashish Krishnani from San Mateo crashed into him. A driver in a silver Jeep Cherokee, 48-year-old Kam Sau Chan from Hong Kong, then crashed into the Hyundai Elantra.
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County is cloud seeding to raise Lopez Lake water level

San Luis Obispo County will spend an estimated $1 million over the next three years on a cloud seeding project intended to raise the water level of Lopez Lake. [KSBY]. Cloud seeding is a type of weather modification in which particles, such as silver iodide, are released from airplanes in order to increase rainfall. The SLO County Board of Supervisors has approved a three-year extension of its cloud seeding program in order to increase the water level of Lopez Lake.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

Rain Coming to Southern California to Close Out 2022

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - After a sunny Christmas weekend, Southern California could be in for several days of rain to close out 2022. Current forecasts call for a chance of rain in Los Angeles and Orange County for five straight days beginning Tuesday and continuing through New year's Eve, followed by one or two days of sun and then three more days of possible rain in early January.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

California cyclist has standoff with mountain lion on trail

San Luis Obispo mountain biker Rex Hatter found himself in a standoff with a mountain lion this weekend. Hatter said he was on a long ride through Irish Hills Natural Reserve on Saturday afternoon, traveling from the Johnson Trail connector to the Froom Creek Trail several miles to the north, when he saw a hiker running up the trail.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
New Times

SLO police identify alleged driver who hit and killed couple

San Luis Obispo police released the name of the driver who allegedly hit and killed a local couple and their dog last month—three weeks after the incident amid mounting public pressure on the investigation. Daniel Angel Saligan Patricio, 24, was driving in the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive on...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

