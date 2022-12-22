Read full article on original website
Emmerdale's Chas Dingle gets life-changing shock on Christmas Day
Emmerdale spoilers follow from the Christmas Day special. Emmerdale's Chas Dingle has come face-to-face with her long-lost brother Caleb in a big Christmas cliffhanger. Former Waterloo Road star Will Ash has been cast in the role of Caleb, who's the secret sibling of Chas and Cain. The ITV1 soap's hour-long...
Coronation Street reveals Eileen Grimshaw's temporary exit storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow from the Christmas Day special. Coronation Street has confirmed Eileen Grimshaw's temporary exit storyline. Sue Cleaver, who plays Eileen, took a break from filming to compete in the recent series of ITV1's I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!. Eileen remained on screen when...
Hollyoaks star Gemma Bissix returning to soap in behind-the-scenes role
Hollyoaks star Gemma Bissex is returning to the soap but this time she'll be behind-the scenes. Gemma, who played Clare Devine from 2006 to 2007 before making returns in 2009 and 2013, will be working as a shadow director on the soap. Speaking to The Sun, Gemma revealed she's been...
EastEnders star Kellie Bright speaks out on Linda's future after Mick's shock exit
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Kellie Bright has spoken out about what's in store for her character Linda Carter after Mick's tragic exit tonight (December 25). Danny Dyer's final scenes aired in the show's much-anticipated Christmas Day episode, as Mick seemingly drowned while trying to save Linda from the water.
Coronation Street airs outcome of Tyrone and Fiz's wedding storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow from the Christmas Day special. Coronation Street's Tyrone Dobbs and Fiz Stape have finally tied the knot in a romantic Christmas Day episode. The couple have taken centre stage in the ITV1 soap's main festive storyline this year, which saw Tyrone secretly plan a December 25...
Emily in Paris creator talks season 3 finale bombshell
Emily in Paris season 3 spoilers follow. Emily in Paris creator Darren Star has discussed the shock finale for the third season of the Netflix show. Just as it looked like Camille (Camille Razat) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) would get their happy ending, the former backed out due to his feelings for Emily (Lily Collins). This also caused ramifications for Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), who stormed out of the chapel after having his heart broken by Emily.
EastEnders airs aftermath of Mick-Janine wedding
EastEnders spoilers follow. On tonight's (December 23) episode of EastEnders, viewers finally got to see the aftermath of Mick Carter and Janine Butcher's wedding — and it looks like Janine might finally get caught out. After a day of second-guessing on Mick's part, and following Shirley Carter's attempts to...
EastEnders boss confirms groundbreaking 2023 story for Linda Carter
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw has confirmed a groundbreaking new story for Linda Carter in 2023. Linda has been left facing an uncertain future following Mick's tragic exit in tonight's special Christmas Day episode. While fans had been aware that Danny was bowing out after nine years in...
Coronation Street reveals Daniel and Daisy's future in Christmas Day special
Coronation Street spoilers follow from the Christmas Day special. Coronation Street has confirmed a wedding storyline for Daniel Osbourne and Daisy Midgeley. The couple got engaged in the ITV1 soap's hour-long Christmas special, as some kind help from Ken Barlow and Jenny Connor helped Daniel to salvage his plans for a surprise proposal.
EastEnders' Kat Slater to make Christmas Day confession
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Kat Slater will be forced to make two big confessions on Christmas Day. Kat will be backed into a corner when Phil questions her over his missing money amid their festivities. Phil returned to Walford earlier this week, having been away since October. In his absence,...
EastEnders – is Mick dead? 6 huge questions after Christmas Day episode
EastEnders spoilers follow. Have you picked your jaws up from the floor yet? EastEnders just delivered a literal cliffhanger for Mick Carter's much-anticipated exit, along with a festive return, a reunion, some surprising revelations and so many secrets exposed we've lost count. We always knew that we'd be waving goodbye...
The Traitors' Kieran responds to cheating claims following shock final twist
The Traitors star Kieran Tompsett has responded to claims that he cheated following the shocking twist in the final episode of the show. Speaking to the Daily Star, he revealed that his "parting gift" to Wilf was his final opportunity to "say something". This week, in the final episode of...
Coronation Street's Stephen caught out, and 7 more soap spoilers for next week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Sunday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Coronation Street: Stephen panics over Teddy's discoveries. (Thursday at 8pm and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV1) Stephen's...
Strictly's Nicola Roberts shares why she was slow to pick up routine ahead of Christmas special
Nicola Roberts has shared why she was "slow" to pick up the dance routine ahead of Strictly Come Dancing's 2022 Christmas Special. The Girls Aloud singer will be waltzing onto the dance floor with her pro partner Giovanni Pernice come Christmas Day, though she admits training was more difficult than she had anticipated and that she had been "beating herself up" about it.
Celebs Go Dating star Sinitta set to ‘kill it’ with show comeback after quitting the agency
Celebs Go Dating spoilers follow. Celebs Go Dating airs the finale of its 12th series tonight (December 23), with the stars deciding whether they want to stick with their romantic partners as they end their journey with the agency. One celebrity who stepped away earlier this week was Sinitta. The...
Modern Family star responds to fan spotting cheeky detail in scene
Modern Family may have ended two years ago, but the award-winning sitcom is the gift that keeps on giving. With eleven seasons of binge-worthy episodes available for both new and old fans to watch over and over...and over again, it's not too surprising when some new details get picked up on years later.
Arlene Phillips discusses if she'd return as a Dancing On Ice judge
Dancing On Ice's return date is getting closer, with ITV recently announcing the full line-up for the 2023 series. Alongside the permanent judges, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse, the show often has a number of guest judges. Last year saw former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene...
EastEnders' Phil Mitchell to give Keanu a warning after Christmas
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Keanu Taylor will feel the pressure when he gets a warning from Phil Mitchell after Christmas. Danny Walters has reprised his role as Keanu, who returned to Walford in a surprise twist earlier in the month. Viewers know Keanu made an enemy of Phil Mitchell before...
Grey's Anatomy star Kate Walsh teases upcoming episodes without Ellen Pompeo
Grey's Anatomy star Kate Walsh has teased that some of the medical drama's upcoming episodes are "so powerful." Fans will bid farewell to Meredith Grey in January, as Ellen Pompeo is moving on to new pastures, but Walsh hopes the series "continues on" after Pompeo's departure. Now, Walsh has praised the new season despite Pompeo's reduced role.
The X Factor's Cheryl shares rare glimpse of son Bear
The X Factor judge Cheryl Cole has shared a rare glimpse of her son Bear, whom she shares with former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne, in a new Instagram video. While on a trip to Lapland in Ascot with her Girls Aloud bandmate Kimberley Walsh, the singer shared a video of their time there as they enjoyed the festivities.
