Emily in Paris season 3 spoilers follow. Emily in Paris creator Darren Star has discussed the shock finale for the third season of the Netflix show. Just as it looked like Camille (Camille Razat) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) would get their happy ending, the former backed out due to his feelings for Emily (Lily Collins). This also caused ramifications for Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), who stormed out of the chapel after having his heart broken by Emily.

1 DAY AGO