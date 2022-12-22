ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCPO

Ohio Wildlife grant supports feeding the hungry program

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has contributed $25,000 in a grant to Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry (FHFH) to support local food banks with donated venison. The organization will use the funding to pay for white-tailed deer harvested by hunters...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Thousands in central Ohio receive Christmas dinner from Meals on Wheels

LIFECARE Alliance's Meals on Wheels program delivered Christmas dinner to thousands of families across Central Ohio Sunday. Thousands in central Ohio receive Christmas dinner …. LIFECARE Alliance's Meals on Wheels program delivered Christmas dinner to thousands of families across Central Ohio Sunday. Daily Pledge: December 26, 2022. Daily Pledge: December...
OHIO STATE
unioncountydailydigital.com

Janice E. Kozubal

Janice E. Kozubal, age 79, of Marysville, Ohio (Walnut Crossing Assisted Living), formerly of Hammond, Indiana, died Friday, December 16, 2022, in her apartment at Walnut Crossing Assisted Living. Janice went to heaven peacefully with her care dog, Lucy, laying by her side, listening to Christmas music, and surrounded by her loving friends and family.
MARYSVILLE, OH
iheart.com

Church Demolition Request Gets Review

A Chillicothe church's demolition request has raised some concern about losing historical housing. Kevin Coleman was at a special meeting of the Design Review Board Thursday. First Wesleyan Church at Mulberry and 5th streets has applied to the Design Review Board to replace three houses near them with parking and recreational space.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Snow plow falls into hole in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Icy and slick roads are even a problem for plow trucks in downtown Columbus. A plow has fallen into a hole outside the Franklin County Common Pleas Courthouse, located along South High Street. The truck appeared to have fallen through one of the metal plates...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

WATCH: Christmas Mass in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Celebrate Christmas Mass with the Catholic Diocese of Columbus live from St. Joseph Cathedral. The Most Rev. Earl Fernandes, the bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Columbus, will preside over today’s celebration. Watch in the video player above.
COLUMBUS, OH
Travel Maven

This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Ohio

While Ohio is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Portage County along the Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
OHIO STATE
ABC News

Airman surprises parents for Christmas in emotional reunion

An Air Force member who had been stationed overseas pulled off a big surprise for his parents this week and ABC News Columbus affiliate WSYX was there to capture the emotional reunion. Senior Airman Jaylen Spotts told WSYX he had been posted in Aviano, Italy, for the last three years...
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Westerville home dazzles with Christmas spirit

WESTERVILLE, Ohio - After 15 years and with ever-changing light technology, Westerville resident Rick Hilyard has his vast synchronized Christmas light and music show, Dazzling Christmas Lights, down to one button. “Friday and Saturday we are so packed that we can kind of have an idea what the traffic lights...
WESTERVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway Opposition Wins Against Solar as Largest Solar Farm Pulls Out of Williamsport

Williamsport – A 400 Megawatt solar farm has filed to pull out of Pickaway County and maybe out of Ohio after opposition from residents to elected officials went on record. The project Chipmunk Solar found itself in deep waters in Pickaway County when Williamsport the village where the project was planned went into upheaval when the Mayor approved the project but the council did not.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Here are the current snow emergencies as of 11 p.m. Saturday. Find an explanation of the levels below. Toledo Police tell 13abc the department is operating under a “phase 2” Friday morning, meaning officers won’t respond to crashes without injuries and involving vehicles that are still drivable. In those cases, you should go to the Scott Park station to report a crash.
TOLEDO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 23

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio issued a snow emergency in the early hours of Friday morning, the first as winter weather makes it way through the state ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy