WCPO
Ohio Wildlife grant supports feeding the hungry program
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has contributed $25,000 in a grant to Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry (FHFH) to support local food banks with donated venison. The organization will use the funding to pay for white-tailed deer harvested by hunters...
NBC4 Columbus
Thousands in central Ohio receive Christmas dinner from Meals on Wheels
LIFECARE Alliance's Meals on Wheels program delivered Christmas dinner to thousands of families across Central Ohio Sunday. Thousands in central Ohio receive Christmas dinner …. LIFECARE Alliance's Meals on Wheels program delivered Christmas dinner to thousands of families across Central Ohio Sunday. Daily Pledge: December 26, 2022. Daily Pledge: December...
Mount Vernon News
Knox Area Development Foundation uses federal grant to rehab and revitalize properties
Ohio has committed $150 million in state money to rid 42 counties of deteriorated and vacant structures. In Knox County, Mount Vernon will demolish 11 buildings throughout the county with their $500,000 allotment. Some of the buildings on the demo list may be familiar to residents, including a Danville building...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Janice E. Kozubal
Janice E. Kozubal, age 79, of Marysville, Ohio (Walnut Crossing Assisted Living), formerly of Hammond, Indiana, died Friday, December 16, 2022, in her apartment at Walnut Crossing Assisted Living. Janice went to heaven peacefully with her care dog, Lucy, laying by her side, listening to Christmas music, and surrounded by her loving friends and family.
Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, Kason both with family
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kason and Kyair Thomas are back with their family after being found last week following their abduction that triggered an AMBER Alert in Ohio. Members of the community gathered Saturday afternoon for a drive through donation to support the family ahead of Christmas. At All Nations Worship Assembly in east Columbus, […]
Bah humbug: Is Ohio among the states with the least Christmas spirit?
Is your state full of Christmas spirit? Or is it a bit of a scrooge?
iheart.com
Church Demolition Request Gets Review
A Chillicothe church's demolition request has raised some concern about losing historical housing. Kevin Coleman was at a special meeting of the Design Review Board Thursday. First Wesleyan Church at Mulberry and 5th streets has applied to the Design Review Board to replace three houses near them with parking and recreational space.
myfox28columbus.com
Snow plow falls into hole in downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Icy and slick roads are even a problem for plow trucks in downtown Columbus. A plow has fallen into a hole outside the Franklin County Common Pleas Courthouse, located along South High Street. The truck appeared to have fallen through one of the metal plates...
WATCH: Christmas Mass in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Celebrate Christmas Mass with the Catholic Diocese of Columbus live from St. Joseph Cathedral. The Most Rev. Earl Fernandes, the bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Columbus, will preside over today’s celebration. Watch in the video player above.
Consumer, environmental groups slam proposed utility increase
Several environmental and consumer groups called a press conference Wednesday in front of Columbia Gas’s Columbus headquarters to give the company a lump of coal for Christmas.
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Ohio
While Ohio is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Portage County along the Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
West Virginia, Kentucky & Ohio residents no longer asked to conserve power on Christmas
UPDATE (11:48 a.m. on Dec. 25): Regional grid operator PJM says they ended their system-wide call for electric usage reduction. The company does not expect issues serving customers on Dec. 25. PJM says the conservation effort request is the first since the Polar Vortex of 2014. They say they implemented various emergency procedures in the […]
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Deli Serves some of the Best Bagels in all of Ohio
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
What are the winning Powerball lottery numbers for December 24, 2022? See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $186 million jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing from Saturday, Dec. 24, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below.. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday...
ABC News
Airman surprises parents for Christmas in emotional reunion
An Air Force member who had been stationed overseas pulled off a big surprise for his parents this week and ABC News Columbus affiliate WSYX was there to capture the emotional reunion. Senior Airman Jaylen Spotts told WSYX he had been posted in Aviano, Italy, for the last three years...
spectrumnews1.com
Westerville home dazzles with Christmas spirit
WESTERVILLE, Ohio - After 15 years and with ever-changing light technology, Westerville resident Rick Hilyard has his vast synchronized Christmas light and music show, Dazzling Christmas Lights, down to one button. “Friday and Saturday we are so packed that we can kind of have an idea what the traffic lights...
Find a dog in the cold? Here’s which Ohio humane societies you should call
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As a major winter storm is traveling across central Ohio, a number of humane societies are aiding smaller dogs looking for a warm place to stay. Find the number to your local humane society below if you find a dog in need.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway Opposition Wins Against Solar as Largest Solar Farm Pulls Out of Williamsport
Williamsport – A 400 Megawatt solar farm has filed to pull out of Pickaway County and maybe out of Ohio after opposition from residents to elected officials went on record. The project Chipmunk Solar found itself in deep waters in Pickaway County when Williamsport the village where the project was planned went into upheaval when the Mayor approved the project but the council did not.
13abc.com
Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Here are the current snow emergencies as of 11 p.m. Saturday. Find an explanation of the levels below. Toledo Police tell 13abc the department is operating under a “phase 2” Friday morning, meaning officers won’t respond to crashes without injuries and involving vehicles that are still drivable. In those cases, you should go to the Scott Park station to report a crash.
NBC4 Columbus
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 23
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio issued a snow emergency in the early hours of Friday morning, the first as winter weather makes it way through the state ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather...
