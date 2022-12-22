Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkdzradio.com
Daniel Eugene Pope, 68, of Cadiz
Private memorial services for 68-year-old Daniel Eugene Pope, of Cadiz, will be held at a later date. King’s Funeral Home is in charge of these arrangements. A son, Daniel Eugene (Tania) Pope, Jr., of Aurora, Illinois;. A daughter, Shannen Lynn (Wayne) Pawlowski, of Cadiz;. Two sisters, Nancy (Alan) Amundsen,...
wkdzradio.com
Dixon Torres, 71 of Oak Grove
Private services for 71-year-old Dixon Henry Torres, of Oak Grove will be held at a later date at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Burleys Bring Christmas Cheer To Hopkinsville Kiwanis Club
Members of Hopkinsville’s Kiwanis Club were treated to quite the surprise Thursday afternoon, when three young members of the Burley family — and their piano teacher, Beth Brockman — regaled them with Christmas carols, strokes from the 88 keys bringing holiday cheer. Annebelle, 11, Olive, 9, and...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 21, 2022
Billy Gene Buchanan, 84, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky. Born October 13, 1938 in New Concord, he was the son of Roosevelt and Tena (Ferguson) Buchanan. He retired from Tappan Stove Company and Murray State...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Mannington Loop Crash
A wreck on Mannington Loop in Christian County sent a man to the hospital Monday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man lost control of his truck causing it to run off the road and hit a guy-wire for a utility pole near the intersection of Kentucky 1687. The...
wkdzradio.com
Over 100 Families Helped Through the Back to Back Foundation
Brice Long’s Back to Back Foundation was busy last week helping make Christmas a little brighter for families in Christian, Trigg, and Todd counties. Money raised mostly through his summer concert helps raise money for the Christmas project that provides items such as clothing, Shoes, food, household items, beds, and toys to families in need.
wkdzradio.com
Red Cross Thrice Contacted For Christian County Fires
A trio of house fires in Christian County late Thursday and early Friday morning has kept the Hopkinsville office of the American Red Cross busy this holiday weekend. And families are now in need, at the most critical time of the season. Kathy Hayes, a full-time volunteer with the organization,...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Teachers to Reconnect With Sporadic Attendees
A slight drop in attendance in the Trigg County School System will have teachers and administrators taking time out of their own schedule over the holiday break to maybe reconnect with some students who have gotten out of the routine of coming to school five days a week. Superintendent Bill...
westkentuckystar.com
Murray State names new Paducah campus director
Murray State University recently announced Karami Underwood as its new director of the Paducah regional campus. Underwood graduated from Murray State in 2005 with a Bachelor of Science in Business. She later earned a Master of Science in Human Environmental Sciences from the University of Alabama. In recent years, Underwood...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Rollover Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville sent an Illinois woman to the hospital Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Pearl Scott was northbound when she lost control of her SUV causing it to run off the road and hit a brick wall then overturn. She was taken...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Motel Damaged In Fire
A motel on North Main Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire on Christmas Day. Hopkinsville firefighters say they were called to the American Inn for smoke inside the structure and found a fire in the attic of a vacant room. Everyone was able to get out of the...
wkdzradio.com
Hayes Reflects on the CC Chamber in 2022, Looks Ahead to 2023
As the Christian County Chamber of Commerce flips the calendar to 2023, its president is hoping that training and partnerships from this year translates well into the chamber’s 135th year. Chamber president Taylor Hayes said a training seminar held earlier this month benefited over 50 community leaders. The Glenn...
radionwtn.com
Five Hunters Fined In Calloway County For Illegal Activities
Murray, Ky.–A Calloway County judge recently fined four Kentucky men and a New Jersey man nearly $70,000 after accepting guilty pleas related to 135 charges of illegally guiding hunters and illegal use of bait. Conservation officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources uncovered the violations during...
wkdzradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued From Midnight To Noon Monday
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from midnight Sunday to noon Monday for a portion of western Kentucky, including the counties of Caldwell, Crittenden and Lyon. The advisory extends along and north of a line from Cape Girardeau, Missouri to Princeton and Greenville. The...
clarksvillenow.com
2 teenagers from Clarksville charged with murder in Interstate 24 shooting on Halloween
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested two Clarksville 17-year-olds in the Halloween deadly shooting of a Nashville woman in Interstate 24. At about 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 31, suspects in a black Charger shot a woman near mile marker 19 in...
radionwtn.com
Duck Hunters Rescued On Kentucky Lake
Marshall County, Ky.–Duck hunters stranded on a small island on Kentucky Lake were rescued earlier today by the Marshall County Rescue Squad. The Rescue Squad was paged out to provide assistance to duck hunters who had lost power on their boat and were stranded on a small island. Rescue...
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Christian County House Fire
A home was destroyed and two people were injured in a fire on Grapevine Road in Christian County Thursday night. Crofton Fire Department Chief Tim Terrell says the home was fully engulfed in flames and partially collapsed when they arrived just before 10 pm. The family was reportedly able to...
wkdzradio.com
Home Severely Damaged, Family Displaced After Hopkinsville Fire
A fire on Bluebird Court in Hopkinsville severely damaged the home and displaced a family Friday morning. Hopkinsville Firefighters say flames were coming from a window and smoke was coming from the roof of the structure when they arrived just after 2 a.m. The fire started on a mattress in...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police officer shares Christmas Cops story from her childhood
PADUCAH — A participant in Christmas Cops herself during her childhood, a recently hired Paducah police officer got to be on the other side of the program this season. Officer Samantha Wilson was one of the children taken on the shopping event when she was a child. Because her family was very low income, she says she knows how much it means to the children.
wpsdlocal6.com
Five men face thousands in fines for illegally guiding hunters in west Kentucky
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Four Kentucky men and a New Jersey man face thousands of dollars in fines after they pleaded guilty to multiple counts of illegally guiding hunters. One of the men also pleaded guilty to illegal use of bait. Altogether, Calloway County District Judge Randall A. Hutchens...
Comments / 0