Roads around the region are treacherous as temperatures hover in the single digits and wind chills are well below zero. According to reports from emergency officials around the area main thoroughfares such as Interstate 24, Breathitt Pennyrile Parkway, and major highways are passable, with snow covering one lane in some spots. Interstate 24 in Trigg County has two lanes each direction that are passable, with one lane each direction mostly clear in Christian County.

TRIGG COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO