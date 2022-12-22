ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

whvoradio.com

Post Christmas Snow Leaving Covered Roadways

A post-Christmas snow is leaving roads and streets with a new coating of snow today, with some of the snow covering patches of ice and packed snow left over from the previous storm. Although no advisories, watches, or warnings have been issued for the southern Pennyrile, Caldwell, Lyon and Crittenden...
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hazardous Road Conditions Following Winter Storm

Roads around the region are treacherous as temperatures hover in the single digits and wind chills are well below zero. According to reports from emergency officials around the area main thoroughfares such as Interstate 24, Breathitt Pennyrile Parkway, and major highways are passable, with snow covering one lane in some spots. Interstate 24 in Trigg County has two lanes each direction that are passable, with one lane each direction mostly clear in Christian County.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Weather Service Gives Update Ahead Of Thursday Weather Event

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday afternoon to midnight and a wind chill warning from Thursday night at 6 to noon Friday. Chris Noles, the lead forecaster at the Paducah weather office, said temperatures Thursday could begin in the mid-40s and drop to zero by midnight.
KENTUCKY STATE
whvoradio.com

KYTC District 1 Reports ‘A Routes’ 95 Percent Clear

According to spokesman Keith Todd, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 crews ramped down snow-fighting efforts around 4 PM Saturday — having battled 35 mile-per-hour winds, low temperatures and a minus-30 wind chill for most of the afternoon. All District 1 crews made a final pass, spreading salt where needed...
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

First Responders working in the frigid temps and inclement weather

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - While many people are staying inside during the cold and inclement weather, first responders are still working to protect the public. Some local departments discussed what it’s really like to work in that kind of weather. As you get out this weekend, think of the...
CARBONDALE, IL
wsiu.org

Weather Closings and Cancellations

Dangerous wind chills, snow, and arctic cold will descend on the region this week. The following businesses, schools, and organizations are closed:. Southern Illinois University Carbondale: Administrative Closure begins at Noon 12/22, continues on 12/23. Effingham Unit 40: Dismissing at Noon 12/22. BUSINESSES/ORGANIZATIONS:. Bi-County Health Dept: Closing at 11am 12/22,...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Lyon Co., Ky. Sheriff’s Office responds to slide-offs, crashes

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple slide-offs and crashes during a winter storm. By noon on Friday, December 23, deputies reported nine slide-offs and five minor crashes due to the weather. They said road conditions are not expected to improve until temperatures...
LYON COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Weather conditions result in early closures at city, county offices

PADUCAH — Impending weather conditions are leading to closures of city and county services in the Local 6 region, including the McCracken County Courthouse. This list will be updated as Local 6 receives notice of closures ahead of Thursday's forecasted winter weather. Kentucky. McCracken County Courthouse: The McCracken County...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Power companies call for reduced power use as they work to restore outages, may call for blackouts

Tennessee Valley Authority may possibly call for rolling blackouts tonight and again in the morning, Murray Electric System said in a social media post on Friday. Conserving power could help avoid this. Murray Electric—along with Tennessee Valley Authority and other local power companies—asks customers to do what you can to lower your energy consumption within reason.
MURRAY, KY
radionwtn.com

Duck Hunters Rescued On Kentucky Lake

Marshall County, Ky.–Duck hunters stranded on a small island on Kentucky Lake were rescued earlier today by the Marshall County Rescue Squad. The Rescue Squad was paged out to provide assistance to duck hunters who had lost power on their boat and were stranded on a small island. Rescue...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

3 people displaced by fire on S. Benton St. in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews fought a house fire on S. Benton Street in bitterly cold temperatures early Friday morning. According to the fire department, no injuries were reported; however, three people were displaced by the fire. It happened around 6 a.m. on Friday, December 23. According to a...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Warming centers continue to keep those in need out of the cold

PADUCAH — Warming centers across our area are open and accepting people who need a warm place to stay, and that includes Washington Street Baptist Church in Paducah. "Father, in this weather situation we are in, we ask for your protection." This the prayer heard around Paducah. The cold...
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

2 vehicle crash on KY 80 near Kenlake State Resort Park

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports a two-vehicle crash is blocking the eastbound lanes of KY 80 near the entrance to Kenlake State Resort Park Thursday evening. This is along KY 80 near mile point 1.4 about halfway between the KY 94 intersection and the...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
FOX2Now

Drive-by shootings reported in several southern Illinois towns

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. — A series of drive-by shootings happened in several southern Illinois towns early Saturday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff’s office says that the shootings happened in Marion, Herrin, and Carbondale Illinois. They may have been committed by the same person. “These appear to be targeted...
HERRIN, IL

