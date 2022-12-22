BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky to the World, a nonprofit originating out of Louisville, has taken up residence in the shared SmartSpace at Western Kentucky University. The nonprofit’s mission is to demonstrate and enhance Kentucky’s intellectual and cultural reputation using the stories of exceptional people with Kentucky roots. The group says that Bowling Green is the future of Kentucky to the World, and is an important part of their goal to change the narrative surrounding the Bluegrass State.

