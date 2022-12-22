Read full article on original website
wcluradio.com
Madalynn Grace Glidewell
Madalynn Grace Glidewell infant daughter of Jacob Ryan and Hannah Keelin Glidewell passed away December 22, 2022, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. In addition to her parents, she is survived by one sister Ember Loraine Glidwell; maternal grandparents Amanda Parsons and Josh Cole. Paternal grandparents Christine Ballard and Jessie Glidewell. Maternal great-grandparents Jadie Parsons, Darlene Cole, and Reid Cole. Paternal great-grandmother Brenda Crumpton.
wcluradio.com
Gina Beth Adams
Gina Beth Adams, 58, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at the Shanti Niketan Hospice Home in Glasgow, Kentucky. She was a daughter of the late Howard Evans Francis and Ruth Ann Edwards Francis. She was a retired Head Teller for Edmonton State Bank in Glasgow. She...
wcluradio.com
Margaret Ann (Wright) Blankenship
Margaret Ann (Wright) Blankenship, age 80, of Glasgow formerly of Gamaliel passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at TJ Samson Community Hospital. She was born on September 28, 1942, the daughter of the late Sam Houston and Gillie B. (Ritter) Wright. Margaret retired from Lafayette Manufacturing and enjoyed farming, gardening, and quilting.
wcluradio.com
Patsy Harper-Roach
Patsy Harper-Roach, 89 of Edmonton passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Metcalfe Health Care in Edmonton. Born, May 20, 1933 in Metcalfe County to the late Roy and Leava Jane Fields Brown. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband Jim Will Harper and second husband Russell Roach. A brother Payne Brown and a sister Murriel Wilson.
wcluradio.com
Danny Floyd Anderson
Mr. Danny Floyd Anderson of Burkesville, Kentucky died Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 67 years. He is survived by his children, Laura (& T.J.) Bowles of Glasgow, Kentucky, and Nakota Danielle Graves of Mt.Vernon, Kentucky, siblings, Carole (&...
WLKY.com
Volunteers feed people in Hardin County suffering food insecurity for Christmas
RADCLIFF, Ky. — On Sunday, the Colvin Community Center in Radcliff hosted the third annual Tanya Seabrook Christmas dinner. City Councilwoman Tanya Seabrook started the free dinner to help those struggling during the holidays in Hardin county. Seabrook died in December 2020. After Seabrook's death, Chef Maria Bell asked...
wcluradio.com
Dorothy “Dot” Morrison Young
Dorothy “Dot” Morrison Young, age 101 of Edmonton, Kentucky, died December 18, 2022 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow, Kentucky. Born in the Howard’s Bottom Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky on April 14, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Ed and Letha (English) Morrison. She married Carl Baker Young on June 21, 1942, who preceded her in death on February 17, 1987.
wcluradio.com
John Marshall Bowles (Updated)
John Marshall Bowles, 71, Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. He was surrounded by family when he peacefully succumbed to long term health ailments. He was born on October 24, 1951 in Barren County, Kentucky. His father, Lucian Jewel Bowles and...
wnky.com
Warming shelters available now in Warren, Barren and Allen counties
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Warming shelters are currently available in Bowling Green, Cave City and Scottsville. In Warren County, the following shelters are available:. 400 West Main Avenue – Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101. Contact: 270-843-3485. Room at the Inn. Contact: 270-599-6401. Tru by Hilton – Stranded Travelers.
wcluradio.com
Mark Blankenship
Mr. Mark Blankenship, age 53, of Park City, Kentucky passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at TJ Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. Mark was born in Freeburn, Kentucky on March 4, 1969, a son of the late Archie and Fayetta (Fields) Blankenship. Mark is survived by his wife, Danielle...
WBKO
Crews battle Christmas-day house fire
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fire crews in Bowling Green responded to a Christmas-day house fire. According to the Bowling Green Fire Department, crews responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. to a fire on Ironwood Drive. Two children inside the home told officials the house was on fire and evacuated the...
WBKO
Burst pipe floods Butler Co. animal shelter
BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Cold temperatures prompted an emergency and caused animals to be relocated at the Butler County Animal Shelter. According to a release, the ruptured pipe flooded the facility. Photos sent to WBKO News show water in the facility. The animals have been placed in emergency foster care.
WBKO
Kentucky to the World expands to Bowling Green to highlight exceptional Kentuckians
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky to the World, a nonprofit originating out of Louisville, has taken up residence in the shared SmartSpace at Western Kentucky University. The nonprofit’s mission is to demonstrate and enhance Kentucky’s intellectual and cultural reputation using the stories of exceptional people with Kentucky roots. The group says that Bowling Green is the future of Kentucky to the World, and is an important part of their goal to change the narrative surrounding the Bluegrass State.
wnky.com
KSP responds to 81 collisions during winter storm conditions
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This holiday weekend, first responders have assisted with a high number of wrecks as a result of the winter storm. Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP Post 3 responded to 81 collisions on Friday. They also responded to 60 motor assists, and that number could increase.
wnky.com
Cave City Police Department gives out money to drivers
CAVE CITY, Ky. – Heading into Christmas, the police are on the hunt for regular civilians. With almost $2,000 given away, Cave City Police Department surely helped out someone this week. On Dec., 22, News 40 paid a trip to Cave City and brought to the screen flashes of...
wcluradio.com
Portion of N. Race Street in Glasgow closed
GLASGOW – North Race Street near downtown is closed from the Happy Valley Intersection to Cherry Street. Officials are on the scene of a gas line fire. A passerby tells WCLU News that units attempted to extinguish the flames but were unsuccessful. It is unclear when the roadway will...
wcluradio.com
Glasgow residents displaced in early morning fire
GLASGOW — A house along West Cherry Street caught fire early Friday morning. Glasgow Fire responded to the suspected fire around 1:13 a.m. at 533 W. Cherry St., according to a news release. The fire was found isolated in one room of the home. Fire crews extinguished the blaze...
lakercountry.com
Several holiday closures today and Monday
City halls in Jamestown and Russell Springs, the Russell County Circuit Clerk’s office and the Russell County Courthouse are closed today and Monday in observance of the Christmas holiday. Morgan Sanitation will not be running any routes today due to the extreme temperatures and the transfer station on Landfill...
Man being held in Kentucky jail charged as fugitive from Tennessee
A man who is already behind bars in Kentucky is expected to return to Middle Tennessee to face multiple sex-related charges involving a minor.
wevv.com
Fatal crash in Daviess County leaves young man dead
A serious crash just before 5:00 pm Wednesday left one man dead and another injured. According to the Daviess County Sheriff's Office, the victim was driving westbound on Highway 60 E without headlights on when a pickup truck turned in front of the victim's car, causing the truck to hit the driver's side of the victim's car.
