ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wcluradio.com

Madalynn Grace Glidewell

Madalynn Grace Glidewell infant daughter of Jacob Ryan and Hannah Keelin Glidewell passed away December 22, 2022, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. In addition to her parents, she is survived by one sister Ember Loraine Glidwell; maternal grandparents Amanda Parsons and Josh Cole. Paternal grandparents Christine Ballard and Jessie Glidewell. Maternal great-grandparents Jadie Parsons, Darlene Cole, and Reid Cole. Paternal great-grandmother Brenda Crumpton.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Gina Beth Adams

Gina Beth Adams, 58, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at the Shanti Niketan Hospice Home in Glasgow, Kentucky. She was a daughter of the late Howard Evans Francis and Ruth Ann Edwards Francis. She was a retired Head Teller for Edmonton State Bank in Glasgow. She...
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Margaret Ann (Wright) Blankenship

Margaret Ann (Wright) Blankenship, age 80, of Glasgow formerly of Gamaliel passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at TJ Samson Community Hospital. She was born on September 28, 1942, the daughter of the late Sam Houston and Gillie B. (Ritter) Wright. Margaret retired from Lafayette Manufacturing and enjoyed farming, gardening, and quilting.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Patsy Harper-Roach

Patsy Harper-Roach, 89 of Edmonton passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Metcalfe Health Care in Edmonton. Born, May 20, 1933 in Metcalfe County to the late Roy and Leava Jane Fields Brown. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband Jim Will Harper and second husband Russell Roach. A brother Payne Brown and a sister Murriel Wilson.
EDMONTON, KY
wcluradio.com

Danny Floyd Anderson

Mr. Danny Floyd Anderson of Burkesville, Kentucky died Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 67 years. He is survived by his children, Laura (& T.J.) Bowles of Glasgow, Kentucky, and Nakota Danielle Graves of Mt.Vernon, Kentucky, siblings, Carole (&...
BURKESVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Dorothy “Dot” Morrison Young

Dorothy “Dot” Morrison Young, age 101 of Edmonton, Kentucky, died December 18, 2022 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow, Kentucky. Born in the Howard’s Bottom Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky on April 14, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Ed and Letha (English) Morrison. She married Carl Baker Young on June 21, 1942, who preceded her in death on February 17, 1987.
EDMONTON, KY
wcluradio.com

John Marshall Bowles (Updated)

John Marshall Bowles, 71, Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. He was surrounded by family when he peacefully succumbed to long term health ailments. He was born on October 24, 1951 in Barren County, Kentucky. His father, Lucian Jewel Bowles and...
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

Warming shelters available now in Warren, Barren and Allen counties

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Warming shelters are currently available in Bowling Green, Cave City and Scottsville. In Warren County, the following shelters are available:. 400 West Main Avenue – Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101. Contact: 270-843-3485. Room at the Inn. Contact: 270-599-6401. Tru by Hilton – Stranded Travelers.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Mark Blankenship

Mr. Mark Blankenship, age 53, of Park City, Kentucky passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at TJ Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. Mark was born in Freeburn, Kentucky on March 4, 1969, a son of the late Archie and Fayetta (Fields) Blankenship. Mark is survived by his wife, Danielle...
PARK CITY, KY
WBKO

Crews battle Christmas-day house fire

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fire crews in Bowling Green responded to a Christmas-day house fire. According to the Bowling Green Fire Department, crews responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. to a fire on Ironwood Drive. Two children inside the home told officials the house was on fire and evacuated the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Burst pipe floods Butler Co. animal shelter

BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Cold temperatures prompted an emergency and caused animals to be relocated at the Butler County Animal Shelter. According to a release, the ruptured pipe flooded the facility. Photos sent to WBKO News show water in the facility. The animals have been placed in emergency foster care.
WBKO

Kentucky to the World expands to Bowling Green to highlight exceptional Kentuckians

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky to the World, a nonprofit originating out of Louisville, has taken up residence in the shared SmartSpace at Western Kentucky University. The nonprofit’s mission is to demonstrate and enhance Kentucky’s intellectual and cultural reputation using the stories of exceptional people with Kentucky roots. The group says that Bowling Green is the future of Kentucky to the World, and is an important part of their goal to change the narrative surrounding the Bluegrass State.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

KSP responds to 81 collisions during winter storm conditions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This holiday weekend, first responders have assisted with a high number of wrecks as a result of the winter storm. Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP Post 3 responded to 81 collisions on Friday. They also responded to 60 motor assists, and that number could increase.
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Cave City Police Department gives out money to drivers

CAVE CITY, Ky. – Heading into Christmas, the police are on the hunt for regular civilians. With almost $2,000 given away, Cave City Police Department surely helped out someone this week. On Dec., 22, News 40 paid a trip to Cave City and brought to the screen flashes of...
CAVE CITY, KY
wcluradio.com

Portion of N. Race Street in Glasgow closed

GLASGOW – North Race Street near downtown is closed from the Happy Valley Intersection to Cherry Street. Officials are on the scene of a gas line fire. A passerby tells WCLU News that units attempted to extinguish the flames but were unsuccessful. It is unclear when the roadway will...
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Glasgow residents displaced in early morning fire

GLASGOW — A house along West Cherry Street caught fire early Friday morning. Glasgow Fire responded to the suspected fire around 1:13 a.m. at 533 W. Cherry St., according to a news release. The fire was found isolated in one room of the home. Fire crews extinguished the blaze...
GLASGOW, KY
lakercountry.com

Several holiday closures today and Monday

City halls in Jamestown and Russell Springs, the Russell County Circuit Clerk’s office and the Russell County Courthouse are closed today and Monday in observance of the Christmas holiday. Morgan Sanitation will not be running any routes today due to the extreme temperatures and the transfer station on Landfill...
JAMESTOWN, KY
wevv.com

Fatal crash in Daviess County leaves young man dead

A serious crash just before 5:00 pm Wednesday left one man dead and another injured. According to the Daviess County Sheriff's Office, the victim was driving westbound on Highway 60 E without headlights on when a pickup truck turned in front of the victim's car, causing the truck to hit the driver's side of the victim's car.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy