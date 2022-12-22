Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Peace Lily Leaves: Common Problems And Tips
Few indoor plants can as easily create a calming, tropical atmosphere as the peace lily. Even though this tropical perennial is quite hardy, there are certain frequent peace lily issues that you could run into, particularly with its leaves. The most frequent issues with peace lilies include insect infestation, withering...
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Meaning Behind Your Peace Lily Plant
The peace lily is an excellent houseplant option, whether you’re searching for a low-maintenance plant for your office or want to add some greenery to your house. Due to their ability to flourish indoors in the typical home, peace lilies are a common houseplant, but they can also be grown outdoors. Their ability to thrive in low light is another great benefit of this plant. Additionally, these plants are more than just pretty to look at! Peace lilies can infuse your home with tranquility, as they are representations of peace and purity.
birdsandblooms.com
Grow a Berry Heavy Gold Winterberry Bush for Beauty and the Birds
If you’re looking for a bird-friendly plant that’ll also provide some eye-catching interest in fall and winter, look no further than a Berry Heavy Gold winterberry bush. Beyond its wildlife appeal, it also shines in holiday decor. Here’s why you should plant one in your yard. Check...
a-z-animals.com
Growing A Peace Lily Outdoors
The peace lily is one of the most exquisite plants to grow at home. It is indigenous to the tropics of the Americas and some parts of Asia. This exquisite plant’s blossoms are unusual, one-of-a-kind, and will look lovely in any environment. However, due to the fact that it is a tropical plant, it will need to be in conditions that replicate a tropical environment.
gardenerspath.com
Troubleshooting Yellow Leaves on Spider Plants
I’m not sure about the name, as I have somewhat of an aversion to arachnids, but I know spider plants themselves are stellar. Their strappy, often striped mounds of leaves are different from so many other houseplants. We link to vendors to help you find relevant products. If you...
Gardening 101: The gift of trees
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Christmas is the time of joy, celebration and gift-giving. This week's story is about gifting a friend or family member a tree for their yard. Think about it. If the plant is successful, your gift could outlive you. Every time your gift recipient sees your tree, they are reminded of your bond. That is a powerful thought. But consider this as well. Giving a living plant as a Christmas gift requires some measure of the person receiving your generosity. You are not just giving something beautiful; you have giving something that requires care. Face it, some...
newyorkalmanack.com
Yule Logs & Firewood Science
The tradition of burning a Yule log has largely fizzled out in most parts of the world. While holiday cards often feature cute, picturesque birch rounds in the hearth, old-time Yule logs in 6th and 7th century Europe were monster tree trunks that were meant to burn all day, and in certain cultures for twelve continuous days, without being entirely used up.
Country diary: A beauty festooned with nature’s baubles
It’s going to take some willpower to go out there. The winter has put its grey lid on the day, it’s -5C and the housing estate I live on is looking particularly dismal – but I know it holds a treasure worth seeing. We bundle me up in as many layers as we can find, manoeuvre me into my wheelchair and gasp as the sharp air finds our lungs. The streets are damp, unnaturally still, and it makes us quiet. “That way,” I whisper, pointing.
KARE
Grow with KARE: Dusting your houseplants
If you have any time or energy left after cleaning your house for the holidays, take a look at the leaves of your houseplants. Chances are they need to be cleaned. Here’s how to do that. First, skip the shine products. They clog pores. And for the same reason,...
gardenrant.com
Joy to Winter Garden Wonders
Half past fall foliage and a quarter to the New Year, here we are on the doorstep of the Winter Solstice — the longest night, the biggest dark, when sensible creatures go slow and hunker down. Here in the Pacific Northwest, one of the northernmost geographical points in the continental US, we get (just barely) half the number of daylight hours than we enjoy on the celestial flip side in summer. And by daylight, I mean overcast, stormy and cold.
phgmag.com
Winter 2023 Garden Checklist and Solutions
IRRIGATE During winter, established, drought-tolerant trees and shrubs need to be watered at least once per month, even if they are leafless and dormant. Non-natives may need to be watered more often. Apply water slowly enough so it doesn’t run off, and let it run for a long enough period that the water percolates to a depth of 3 feet for trees, 2 feet for shrubs and 1 foot for turf and garden beds. A thin, sharp probe will easily penetrate moist soil and stop when it reaches dry soil. A perforated, or “soaker” hose, placed in an undulating ring just outside of the edge of the plant’s canopy can be left on for several hours to slowly hydrate the root system.
newyorkalmanack.com
Balsam Woolly Adelgid: A Foe to Firs
However, researchers predict a northward shift of balsam fir in an increasingly warming climate. Warmer temperatures are also contributing to a rise in populations of an exotic invasive pest – balsam woolly adelgid (Adelges piceae) – which feeds on fir trees, affecting their health and viability as lumber and Christmas trees.
What Is Winter Sowing?
It’s finally December, which for many means hosting parties for family and friends, removing snow from driveways and serving platters stacked high with sweets. While all of these can be wonderful aspects of the season, avid gardeners may find themselves counting down the minutes till spring, eager to return to their beloved beds.
MindBodyGreen
Winter Solstice 2022 Rituals: 6 Ways To Make Your Own Light Today
Once again, it is time to enter a sacred cosmic gateway: the winter solstice! Amid the chaos of 2022, we can all use some much-needed quiet, solitude, and nourishment right about now. The solstice on Wednesday, December 21, invites us to go inward, reflect, and reset. In the Northern Hemisphere,...
