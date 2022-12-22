IRRIGATE During winter, established, drought-tolerant trees and shrubs need to be watered at least once per month, even if they are leafless and dormant. Non-natives may need to be watered more often. Apply water slowly enough so it doesn’t run off, and let it run for a long enough period that the water percolates to a depth of 3 feet for trees, 2 feet for shrubs and 1 foot for turf and garden beds. A thin, sharp probe will easily penetrate moist soil and stop when it reaches dry soil. A perforated, or “soaker” hose, placed in an undulating ring just outside of the edge of the plant’s canopy can be left on for several hours to slowly hydrate the root system.

COLORADO STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO