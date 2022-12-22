Read full article on original website
Prevalence and characteristics of unipolar mania in a low-income country setting: population-based data from the Butajira cohort, rural Ethiopia.
Contributor: Fredrik Wikström,Hugo Zeberg,Rosie Mayston,Lena Backlund,Abebaw Fekadu. Previous research suggests unipolar mania, i.e., bipolar disorder without depression, to be more common in low-income countries. However, longitudinal population-based studies on unipolar mania from low-income countries are lacking. This study therefore examined unipolar mania, in Butajira, Ethiopia, and associations with possible determinants.
Association between depressive mood and chronic periodontitis among senior residents using the National Health Insurance Service-Senior Cohort Database.
Bacteria involved in chronic periodontal disease induce inflammatory cytokines. These cytokines can enter the brain through systemic circulation and cause depression. In this study, we investigated the association between depressed mood and chronic periodontitis in older adults in Korea. This study used data from the Life-changing Period Health Checkup (2007-2008),...
Leptospirosis-induced acute acquired inflammatory neuropathy.
Contributor: Tomas Xuclà-Ferrarons,Janina Turon-Sans,Marta Caballero-Ávila,Elena Cortés-Vicente,Ricard Rojas-García. Leptospirosis is a zoonotic infection that can present with neurological manifestations. Although uncommon, it may affect the peripheral nervous system in the form of polyradiculoneuropathy. We report the case of a 30-year-old male who developed flaccid tetraparesis and multiple...
Floppy Eyelid Syndrome: an Overlooked Comorbidity Among Bariatric Patients.
Contributor: Theofano Zoumpou,Sandy Samuel,Nurhan Torun,Prashant Yadav,Daniel B Jones. Floppy eyelid syndrome (FES) is a clinical entity characterized by palpebral hyperlaxity and chronic conjunctivitis. Patients’ eyelids evert (“flip inside out”), leading to eye irritation, dryness, grittiness, and tearing. More severe cases can lead to significant ocular complications, such as keratoconus and impaired eyesight. Research has revealed an association between FES and obstructive sleep apnea syndrome (OSAS). OSAS is also one of the most common comorbidities among patients with obesity and an indication for bariatric surgery. This is one of the first studies to explore FES in a group of patients who have undergone bariatric surgery.
Provider-supported self-management cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (Tele-Self CBTi): Protocol for a randomized controlled trial.
Contributor: Christi S Ulmer,Hayden B Bosworth,Jennifer Zervakis,Kaitlyn Goodwin,Pamela Gentry,Cynthia Rose,Amy S Jeffreys,Maren Olsen,Hollis J Weidenbacher,Jean C Beckham,Corrine Voils. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBTi) is recommended as first-line treatment for insomnia, yet patient access to CBTi is limited. Self-help CBTi could increase patient access. Self-help CBTI with provider sup]port is...
Subtractive sequence analysis aided druggable targets mining in Burkholderia cepacia complex and finding inhibitors through bioinformatics approach.
Contributor: Syed Shah Hassan,Rida Shams,Ihosvany Camps,Zarrin Basharat,Saman Sohail,Yasmin Khan,Asad Ullah,Muhammad Irfan,Javed Ali,Muhammad Bilal,Carlos M Morel. Burkholderia cepacia complex (BCC) is a group of gram-negative bacteria composed of at least 20 different species that cause diseases in plants, animals as well as humans (cystic fibrosis and airway infection). Here, we analyzed the proteomic data of 47 BCC strains by classifying them in three groups. Phylogenetic analyses were performed followed by individual core region identification for each group. Comparative analysis of the three individual core protein fractions resulted in 1766 ortholog/proteins. Non-human homologous proteins from the core region gave 1680 proteins. Essential protein analyses reduced the target list to 37 proteins, which were further compared to a closely related out-group, Burkholderia gladioli ATCC 10,248 strain, resulting in 21 proteins. 3D structure modeling, validation, and druggability step gave six targets that were subjected to further target prioritization parameters which ultimately resulted in two BCC targets. A library of 12,000 ZINC drug-like compounds was screened, where only the top hits were selected for docking orientations. These included ZINC01405842 (against Chorismate synthase aroC) and ZINC06055530 (against Bifunctional N-acetylglucosamine-1-phosphate uridyltransferase/Glucosamine-1-phosphate acetyltransferase glmU). Finally, dynamics simulation (200 ns) was performed for each ligand-receptor complex, followed by ADMET profiling. Of these targets, details of their applicability as drug targets have not yet been elucidated experimentally, hence making our predictions novel and it is suggested that further wet-lab experimentations should be conducted to test the identified BCC targets and ZINC scaffolds to inhibit them.
Comparative genomics of trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole-resistant Achromobacter xylosoxidans clinical isolates from Serbia reveals shortened variant of class 1 integron integrase gene.
Contributor: Brankica Filipić,Milka Malešević,Zorica Vasiljević,Katarina Novović,Milan Kojić,Branko Jovčić. Trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole (SXT) is the preferable treatment option of the infections caused by Achromobacter spp. Our study aimed to analyze the SXT resistance of 98 Achromobacter spp. isolates from pediatric patients, among which 33 isolates were SXT-resistant. The presence of intI1 was screened by PCR and genome sequence analyses. The intI1 gene was detected in 10 of SXT-resistant isolates that had shorter intI1 PCR fragments named intI1S. Structural changes in intI1S were confirmed by genome sequencing and analyses which revealed 86 amino acids deletion in IntI1S protein compared to canonical IntI1 protein. All IntI1S isolates were of non-CF origin. Pan-genome analysis of intI1S bearing A. xylosoxidans isolates comprised 9052 genes, with the core genome consisting of 5455 protein-coding genes. Results in this study indicate that IntI1S isolates were derived from clinical settings and that cystic fibrosis (CF) patients were potential reservoirs for healthcare-associated infections that occurred in non-CF patients.
High incidence of osteoarthritic changes in patients with osteochondral lesions of the talus without chronic lateral ankle instability.
Contributor: Shingo Kawabata,Tomoyuki Nakasa,Yasunari Ikuta,Junichi Sumii,Akinori Nekomoto,Nobuo Adachi. It is unclear whether osteochondral lesions of the talus (OLTs) without chronic lateral ankle instability (CLAI) progress to osteoarthritis, which affects the therapeutic strategy. Especially, the efficacy of conservative treatment for OLT remains controversial. Since various anatomical abnormalities have been reported, there may be abnormal movement of the talus in the mortise, causing ankle instability. We hypothesized that OLTs have frequent osteoarthritic changes even without CLAI. This study aimed to evaluate the incidence of osteoarthritic changes and stress distribution on the talus in OLT.
Evaluation of the Effectiveness of Interventions on Nephrolithiasis in Transplanted Kidney.
Contributor: Romain Boissier,Oscar Rodriguez-Faba,Rhana Hassan Zakri,Vital Hevia,Klemens Budde,Arnaldo Figueiredo,Enrique Lledó García,Jonathon Olsburgh,Heinz Regele,Cathy Yuhong Yuan,Alberto Breda. De Novo nephrolithiasis in renal transplant can have severe consequences since renal transplantation involves a single functioning kidney with medical and anatomical specificities (heterotopic transplantation on iliac vessels, immunosuppressive treatments, and comorbidities).
Clinical profile and risk factors of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) in Sudan: A multicenter cross-sectional study.
Contributor: Etedal Ahmed A Ibrahim,Rofiedah Eisa Hassan Mohamed,Khabab Abbasher Hussien Mohamed Ahmed,Mazin S Haroun,Yassin Abdelrahim Abdalla,Mohammed Eltahier Abdalla Omer,Mohammed Mahmmoud Fadelallah Eljack. Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) is a relatively uncommon cause of stroke that mainly affects young ladies, with a wide spectrum of symptoms severity, and prognosis. In this...
Rivaroxaban plus aspirin versus acenocoumarol to manage recurrent venous thromboembolic events despite systemic anticoagulation with rivaroxaban.
Contributor: Correa Lara Maximiliano,García Chavez Jaime,Martinez Hernandez Erika. The evaluation and management of patients who sustain recurrent thromboembolic events while taking therapeutic anticoagulation have not been well characterized; moreover, there has been no systematic review or randomized trial focused on treating patients with recurrent deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE) during anticoagulant treatment. Therefore, we developed a pilot trial to compare rivaroxaban plus aspirin versus acenocoumarol in patients with recurrent venous thromboembolism despite ongoing anticoagulation with rivaroxaban.
Why lithium should be used in patients with bipolar disorder? A scoping review and an expert opinion paper.
Contributor: Gaia Sampogna,Delfina Janiri,Umberto Albert,Filippo Caraci,Giovanni Martinotti,Gianluca Serafini,Alfonso Tortorella,Alessandro Zuddas,Gabriele Sani,Andrea Fiorillo. Lithium treatment is considered the gold standard for the long-term management of bipolar disorder and recurrent unipolar depression. It is also extremely effective in other psychiatric conditions characterized by impulsivity and aggression, and for the prevention of suicidal...
High prevalence of coronary artery calcification and increased risk for coronary artery disease in patients with Sheehan syndrome- a case control study.
Contributor: Bashir Ahmad Laway,Abid Rasool,Mohammad Salem Baba,Raiz Ahmad Misgar,Mir Iftikhar Bashir,Arshad Iqbal Wani,Naseer Choh,Omair Shah,Ajaz Lone,Zaffar Shah. Patients with Sheehan Syndrome (SS) are predisposed to coronary artery disease (CAD) due to risk factors like abdominal obesity, dyslipidemia, and chronic inflammation. In addition to estimate CAD risk enhancers like high sensitive C reactive protein (hsCRP), apolipoprotein B (Apo B) and lipoprotein A [Lp(a)], this study applies Framingham Risk Score (FRS) and Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Score to compute a 10-year probability of cardiovascular (CV) events in SS patients.
Challenges and opportunities for omics-based precision medicine in chronic low back pain.
Contributor: Ayesha Firdous,Vanathi Gopalakrishnan,Nam Vo,Gwendolyn Sowa. Chronic low back pain (cLBP) is a common health condition worldwide and a leading cause of disability with an estimated lifetime prevalence of 80-90% in industrialized countries. However, we have had limited success in treating cLBP likely due to its non-specific heterogeneous nature that goes beyond detectable anatomical changes. We propose that omics technologies as precision medicine tools are well suited to provide insight into its pathophysiology and provide diagnostic markers and therapeutic targets. Therefore, in this review, we explore the current state of omics technologies in the diagnosis and classification of cLBP. We identify factors that may serve as markers to differentiate between acute and chronic cases of low back pain (LBP). Finally, we also discuss some challenges that must be overcome to successfully apply precision medicine to the diagnosis and treatment of cLBP.
Predicting the diagnosis of various mental disorders in a mixed cohort using blood-based multi-protein model: a machine learning approach.
Contributor: Suzhen Chen,Gang Chen,Yinghui Li,Yingying Yue,Zixin Zhu,Lei Li,Wenhao Jiang,Zhongxia Shen,Tianyu Wang,Zhenghua Hou,Zhi Xu,Xinhua Shen,Yonggui Yuan. The lack of objective diagnostic methods for mental disorders challenges the reliability of diagnosis. The study aimed to develop an easily accessible and useable objective method for diagnosing major depressive disorder (MDD), schizophrenia (SZ), bipolar disorder (BPD), and panic disorder (PD) using serum multi-protein. Serum levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), VGF (non-acronymic), bicaudal C homolog 1 (BICC1), C-reactive protein (CRP), and cortisol, which are generally recognized to be involved in different pathogenesis of various mental disorders, were measured in patients with MDD (n = 50), SZ (n = 50), BPD (n = 55), and PD along with 50 healthy controls (HC). Linear discriminant analysis (LDA) was employed to construct a multi-classification model to classify these mental disorders. Both leave-one-out cross-validation (LOOCV) and fivefold cross-validation were applied to validate the accuracy and stability of the LDA model. All five serum proteins were included in the LDA model, and it was found to display a high overall accuracy of 96.9% when classifying MDD, SZ, BPD, PD, and HC groups. Multi-classification accuracy of the LDA model for LOOCV and fivefold cross-validation (within-study replication) reached 96.9 and 96.5%, respectively, demonstrating the feasibility of the blood-based multi-protein LDA model for classifying common mental disorders in a mixed cohort. The results suggest that combining multiple proteins associated with different pathogeneses of mental disorders using LDA may be a novel and relatively objective method for classifying mental disorders. Clinicians should consider combining multiple serum proteins to diagnose mental disorders objectively.
Wearable and mobile technology to characterize daily patterns of sleep, stress, presleep worry, and mood in adolescent insomnia.
Contributor: Luca Menghini,Dilara Yuksel,Devin Prouty,Fiona C Baker,Christopher King,Massimiliano de Zambotti. Characterizing daily patterns of sleep, stress, presleep worry, and mood in adolescents with and without insomnia symptomatology. Two months of continuous wearable tracking and daily diary ratings. Free-living conditions. Ninety-three adolescents (59 girls; 16-19 years old) with (N = 47;...
Oesophageal Varices And Associated Factors In Cirrhotic Patients With Hepatitis C.
Contributor: Saira Muhammad Ali,Syed Zea Ul Islam Farrukh,Syed Afzal Ul Haq Haqqi,Arif Rasheed Siddiqui,Muhammad Zahid Qadri,Saad Khalid Niaz. Infection with hepatitis C virus is reported to have infected almost 71 million people worldwide. This study was done to assess the frequency and associated factors leading to oesophageal varices in patients presenting with hepatitis C related liver cirrhosis.
Resting-State Functional Networks Correlate with Motor Performance in a Complex Visuomotor Task: An EEG Microstate Pilot Study on Healthy Individuals.
Contributor: Joaquin A Penalver-Andres,Karin A Buetler,Thomas Koenig,René M Müri,Laura Marchal-Crespo. Developing motor and cognitive skills is needed to achieve expert (motor) performance or functional recovery from a neurological condition, e.g., after stroke. While extensive practice plays an essential role in the acquisition of good motor performance, it is still unknown whether certain person-specific traits may predetermine the rate of motor learning. In particular, learners’ functional brain organisation might play an important role in appropriately performing motor tasks. In this paper, we aimed to study how two critical cognitive brain networks-the Attention Network (AN) and the Default Mode Network (DMN)-affect the posterior motor performance in a complex visuomotor task: virtual surfing. We hypothesised that the preactivation of the AN would affect how participants divert their attention towards external stimuli, resulting in robust motor performance. Conversely, the excessive involvement of the DMN-linked to internally diverted attention and mind-wandering-would be detrimental for posterior motor performance. We extracted seven widely accepted microstates-representing participants mind states at rest-out of the Electroencephalography (EEG) resting-state recordings of 36 healthy volunteers, prior to execution of the virtual surfing task. By correlating neural biomarkers (microstates) and motor behavioural metrics, we confirmed that the preactivation of the posterior DMN was correlated with poor posterior performance in the motor task. However, we only found a non-significant association between AN preactivation and the posterior motor performance. In this EEG study, we propose the preactivation of the posterior DMN-imaged using EEG microstates-as a neural trait related to poor posterior motor performance. Our findings suggest that the role of the executive control system is to preserve an homeostasis between the AN and the DMN. Therefore, neurofeedback-based downregulation of DMN preactivation could help optimise motor training.
Clinical Worsening in an Adolescent With Pleural Tuberculosis.
A 17-year-old previously healthy female presented with unilateral chest pain and dyspnea. Chest radiographs demonstrated a unilateral pleural effusion and pneumonia. Pleural fluid bacterial cultures were negative; acid-fast cultures grew Mycobacterium tuberculosis. Two months after starting appropriate therapy, she had a recrudescence of symptoms and reaccumulation of the pleural fluid. Her tuberculosis antibiotic regimen was expanded, the effusion drained, and systemic corticosteroids initiated, resulting in rapid clinical improvement. Cultures of the second pleural fluid collection were negative. Her clinical deterioration was due to immune reconstitution inflammatory syndrome (IRIS). IRIS can be seen within the first several months of starting tuberculosis therapy and can result in paradoxical worsening of symptoms or radiographic findings in adolescents who are on the appropriate therapy. IRIS is a diagnosis of exclusion after drug resistance and medication malabsorption, intolerance, and nonadherence are excluded. Therapy includes nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory agents for milder reactions and systemic corticosteroids for more severe IRIS cases.
Social Determinants of Health Influence Early Outcomes Following Lumbar Spine Surgery.
Contributor: Samuel E Holbert,Kristina Andersen,Deborah Stone,Karen Pipkin,Justin Turcotte,Chad Patton. Disparities among social determinants of health (SDoH) can impact overall well-being and surgical outcomes. The purpose of this study was to identify SDoH for patients who underwent lumbar spine surgery and evaluate their relationship to the postoperative outcomes of length of stay (LOS), discharge disposition, and readmissions. We conducted a retrospective observational study of patients who underwent lumbar spine surgery from July 2017 to January 2021. We used a self-reported SDoH survey in conjunction with the electronic medical record to gather patient information. Multivariate analysis was used to evaluate the relationships between patient demographics, SDoH, and postoperative outcomes. A total of 951 patients underwent lumbar spine surgery: 484 (50.9%) had decompressive laminectomy alone without fusion, and 467 (49.1%) had decompressive laminectomy with instrumented posterolateral fusion. When controlling for age, American Society of Anesthesiologists physical status classification, and surgery type, the SDoH of being currently married or having a life partner was associated with shorter LOS and decreased likelihood of discharge to a skilled nursing facility. Financial strain was associated with longer LOS, while attending church was associated with a decreased likelihood of 30-day emergency department (ED) return. This study identified various SDoH that may influence postoperative lumbar spine surgery outcomes of LOS, discharge disposition, 30-day ED return, and 30-day readmission. Patients at risk for suboptimal outcomes appear to be those with lower financial resources, less in-home support, and lower social connectivity. Routine screening of SDoH may enable care teams to effectively allocate resources for at-risk patients.
