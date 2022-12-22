Read full article on original website
Related
physiciansweekly.com
The role of platelet-related parameters for the prediction of NAFLD in OSAHS patients.
Contributor: Menglan Chen,Biying Wang,Jiefeng Huang,Jianming Zhao,Jia Chen,Gongping Chen. As the detection of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is imperative for the prevention of its complications, we aimed to explore the predictive value of platelet to lymphocyte count ratio (PLR) and white blood cell count to mean platelet volume ratio (WBC/MPV) in relation to the occurrence of NAFLD among patients with obstructive sleep apnea-hypopnea syndrome (OSAHS).
physiciansweekly.com
Validity and reliability of the BODI for assessing damage in Behcet’s disease.
Contributor: Sevda Musavian,Rojin Farzaneh,Mehran Rahimi,Aida Malek Mahdavi,Morteza Gojazadeh,Alireza Khabbazi. In the present study, we aimed to validate the Behçet’s syndrome Overall Damage Index (BODI) and compare its performance with that of vasculitis damage index (VDI) in Iranian patients with BD. This study included 274 patients with a diagnosis...
physiciansweekly.com
Association between depressive mood and chronic periodontitis among senior residents using the National Health Insurance Service-Senior Cohort Database.
Bacteria involved in chronic periodontal disease induce inflammatory cytokines. These cytokines can enter the brain through systemic circulation and cause depression. In this study, we investigated the association between depressed mood and chronic periodontitis in older adults in Korea. This study used data from the Life-changing Period Health Checkup (2007-2008),...
Why we must curb natural gas exports to Europe
This opinion column was submitted by Albert Lin, executive director with Pearl Street Station Finance Lab. When it comes to making public policy decisions, there is almost always a debate over what is prudent in the long run versus what is expedient in the short run. This winter, the issue of who should receive...
physiciansweekly.com
Comparative genomics of trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole-resistant Achromobacter xylosoxidans clinical isolates from Serbia reveals shortened variant of class 1 integron integrase gene.
Contributor: Brankica Filipić,Milka Malešević,Zorica Vasiljević,Katarina Novović,Milan Kojić,Branko Jovčić. Trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole (SXT) is the preferable treatment option of the infections caused by Achromobacter spp. Our study aimed to analyze the SXT resistance of 98 Achromobacter spp. isolates from pediatric patients, among which 33 isolates were SXT-resistant. The presence of intI1 was screened by PCR and genome sequence analyses. The intI1 gene was detected in 10 of SXT-resistant isolates that had shorter intI1 PCR fragments named intI1S. Structural changes in intI1S were confirmed by genome sequencing and analyses which revealed 86 amino acids deletion in IntI1S protein compared to canonical IntI1 protein. All IntI1S isolates were of non-CF origin. Pan-genome analysis of intI1S bearing A. xylosoxidans isolates comprised 9052 genes, with the core genome consisting of 5455 protein-coding genes. Results in this study indicate that IntI1S isolates were derived from clinical settings and that cystic fibrosis (CF) patients were potential reservoirs for healthcare-associated infections that occurred in non-CF patients.
physiciansweekly.com
Subtractive sequence analysis aided druggable targets mining in Burkholderia cepacia complex and finding inhibitors through bioinformatics approach.
Contributor: Syed Shah Hassan,Rida Shams,Ihosvany Camps,Zarrin Basharat,Saman Sohail,Yasmin Khan,Asad Ullah,Muhammad Irfan,Javed Ali,Muhammad Bilal,Carlos M Morel. Burkholderia cepacia complex (BCC) is a group of gram-negative bacteria composed of at least 20 different species that cause diseases in plants, animals as well as humans (cystic fibrosis and airway infection). Here, we analyzed the proteomic data of 47 BCC strains by classifying them in three groups. Phylogenetic analyses were performed followed by individual core region identification for each group. Comparative analysis of the three individual core protein fractions resulted in 1766 ortholog/proteins. Non-human homologous proteins from the core region gave 1680 proteins. Essential protein analyses reduced the target list to 37 proteins, which were further compared to a closely related out-group, Burkholderia gladioli ATCC 10,248 strain, resulting in 21 proteins. 3D structure modeling, validation, and druggability step gave six targets that were subjected to further target prioritization parameters which ultimately resulted in two BCC targets. A library of 12,000 ZINC drug-like compounds was screened, where only the top hits were selected for docking orientations. These included ZINC01405842 (against Chorismate synthase aroC) and ZINC06055530 (against Bifunctional N-acetylglucosamine-1-phosphate uridyltransferase/Glucosamine-1-phosphate acetyltransferase glmU). Finally, dynamics simulation (200 ns) was performed for each ligand-receptor complex, followed by ADMET profiling. Of these targets, details of their applicability as drug targets have not yet been elucidated experimentally, hence making our predictions novel and it is suggested that further wet-lab experimentations should be conducted to test the identified BCC targets and ZINC scaffolds to inhibit them.
physiciansweekly.com
Habitual walking speed and fatigue explain self-reported functional capacity after stroke.
Contributor: Janaine Cunha Polese,Thaís Bueno Dias Albuquerque,Iza Faria-Fortini,Luci Fuscaldi Teixeira-Salmela. Individuals after stroke present several motor impairments, which reduced the functional capacity. The understanding of modifiable factors which are related to functional capacity in individuals with chronic stroke could better direct clinical practice. However, the mechanisms that could influence functional capacity in individuals with chronic stroke are not fully understood.
physiciansweekly.com
Monoisotopic silver nanoparticles-based mass spectrometry imaging of human bladder cancer tissue: Biomarker discovery.
Contributor: Krzysztof Ossoliński,Tomasz Ruman,Tadeusz Ossoliński,Anna Ossolińska,Adrian Arendowski,Artur Kołodziej,Aneta Płaza-Altamer,Joanna Nizioł. Bladder cancer (BC) is the 10th most common form of cancer worldwide and the 2nd most common cancer of the urinary tract after prostate cancer, taking into account both incidence and prevalence. Tissues from patients...
physiciansweekly.com
Floppy Eyelid Syndrome: an Overlooked Comorbidity Among Bariatric Patients.
Contributor: Theofano Zoumpou,Sandy Samuel,Nurhan Torun,Prashant Yadav,Daniel B Jones. Floppy eyelid syndrome (FES) is a clinical entity characterized by palpebral hyperlaxity and chronic conjunctivitis. Patients’ eyelids evert (“flip inside out”), leading to eye irritation, dryness, grittiness, and tearing. More severe cases can lead to significant ocular complications, such as keratoconus and impaired eyesight. Research has revealed an association between FES and obstructive sleep apnea syndrome (OSAS). OSAS is also one of the most common comorbidities among patients with obesity and an indication for bariatric surgery. This is one of the first studies to explore FES in a group of patients who have undergone bariatric surgery.
physiciansweekly.com
Critically Sick Patients’ Admission Serum Salt and Osmolarity Don’t Impact ADS
The following is a summary of “Admission serum sodium and osmolarity are not associated with the occurrence or outcomes of acute respiratory distress syndrome in critically ill” published in the October 2022 issue of Critical Care by Li, et al. Several studies have demonstrated that hypernatremia and hyperosmolarity...
physiciansweekly.com
High incidence of osteoarthritic changes in patients with osteochondral lesions of the talus without chronic lateral ankle instability.
Contributor: Shingo Kawabata,Tomoyuki Nakasa,Yasunari Ikuta,Junichi Sumii,Akinori Nekomoto,Nobuo Adachi. It is unclear whether osteochondral lesions of the talus (OLTs) without chronic lateral ankle instability (CLAI) progress to osteoarthritis, which affects the therapeutic strategy. Especially, the efficacy of conservative treatment for OLT remains controversial. Since various anatomical abnormalities have been reported, there may be abnormal movement of the talus in the mortise, causing ankle instability. We hypothesized that OLTs have frequent osteoarthritic changes even without CLAI. This study aimed to evaluate the incidence of osteoarthritic changes and stress distribution on the talus in OLT.
physiciansweekly.com
Chronic pain conditions and use of analgesics among nursing home patients with dementia.
Contributor: Martin Elstad Myrenget,Petter C Borchgrevink,Tone Rustøen,Stephen Butler,Dagfinn Thorsvik,Milada C Småstuen,Reidun Sandvik. Pain management for patients with dementia is challenging because many experience pain while being unable to communicate their pain. The aim of this study was to describe pain, pain management, and to perform a thorough clinical examination of chronic pain conditions among patients with dementia. Residents (n = 498) from 12 nursing homes were assessed for dementia (Clinical Dementia Rating scale [CDR]) and for pain with the Mobilization-Observation-Behavior-Intensity-Dementia-2 (MOBID-2) assessment form. Of all examined nursing home patients with dementia, 68% had moderate or severe chronic pain. The final study population (n = 262) with a CDR score of ≥1 and a MOBID-2 score of ≥3 were examined by pain expert physicians for chronic pain and categorized according to the International Classification of Disease (ICD-10/-11) classification systems. More than half (54.6%) had chronic pain conditions without underlying disease classified as chronic primary pain by ICD-11. Chronic widespread pain was the most prevalent (14.5%) followed by nonspecific pain from the back (13.4%), whereas the most prevalent chronic secondary pain conditions were chronic pain caused by osteoarthritis (15.4%) and stroke (8.0%). One-fourth received opioids, which was significantly associated with severe pain (P < 0.001) compared with moderate pain, although no significant association was found between opioid use and the type of pain condition. Although knowledge of the severity and specific types of pain conditions is recommended to direct the choice of treatment, these areas are not sufficiently explored in the nursing home populations with dementia and may hinder a better treatment of pain in this population.
physiciansweekly.com
Clinical Worsening in an Adolescent With Pleural Tuberculosis.
A 17-year-old previously healthy female presented with unilateral chest pain and dyspnea. Chest radiographs demonstrated a unilateral pleural effusion and pneumonia. Pleural fluid bacterial cultures were negative; acid-fast cultures grew Mycobacterium tuberculosis. Two months after starting appropriate therapy, she had a recrudescence of symptoms and reaccumulation of the pleural fluid. Her tuberculosis antibiotic regimen was expanded, the effusion drained, and systemic corticosteroids initiated, resulting in rapid clinical improvement. Cultures of the second pleural fluid collection were negative. Her clinical deterioration was due to immune reconstitution inflammatory syndrome (IRIS). IRIS can be seen within the first several months of starting tuberculosis therapy and can result in paradoxical worsening of symptoms or radiographic findings in adolescents who are on the appropriate therapy. IRIS is a diagnosis of exclusion after drug resistance and medication malabsorption, intolerance, and nonadherence are excluded. Therapy includes nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory agents for milder reactions and systemic corticosteroids for more severe IRIS cases.
physiciansweekly.com
High prevalence of coronary artery calcification and increased risk for coronary artery disease in patients with Sheehan syndrome- a case control study.
Contributor: Bashir Ahmad Laway,Abid Rasool,Mohammad Salem Baba,Raiz Ahmad Misgar,Mir Iftikhar Bashir,Arshad Iqbal Wani,Naseer Choh,Omair Shah,Ajaz Lone,Zaffar Shah. Patients with Sheehan Syndrome (SS) are predisposed to coronary artery disease (CAD) due to risk factors like abdominal obesity, dyslipidemia, and chronic inflammation. In addition to estimate CAD risk enhancers like high sensitive C reactive protein (hsCRP), apolipoprotein B (Apo B) and lipoprotein A [Lp(a)], this study applies Framingham Risk Score (FRS) and Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Score to compute a 10-year probability of cardiovascular (CV) events in SS patients.
physiciansweekly.com
COVID-19 Vaccination During Pregnancy Benefits Neonates and Pregnant Individuals
Contributor: Watanabe Atsuyuki, MD, and Toshiki Kuno, MD, PhD, FESC, FSCAI. Findings that show COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy improves neonatal outcomes can serve “a critical role” in counseling these patients about the vaccine. “While I was rotating in the OB/GYN department as an intern, I saw several cases...
physiciansweekly.com
The characteristics of discharge prescriptions including pro re nata psychotropic medications for patients with schizophrenia and major depressive disorder from the survey of the “Effectiveness of guidelines for dissemination and education in psychiatric treatment (EGUIDE)” project.
Contributor: Yoshitaka Kyou,Norio Yasui-Furukori,Naomi Hasegawa,Kenta Ide,Kayo Ichihashi,Naoki Hashimoto,Hikaru Hori,Yoshihito Shimizu,Yayoi Imamura,Hiroyuki Muraoka,Hitoshi Iida,Kazutaka Ohi,Yuka Yasuda,Kazuyoshi Ogasawara,Shusuke Numata,Jun-Ichi Iga,Takashi Tsuboi,Shinichiro Ochi,Fumitoshi Kodaka,Ryuji Furihata,Toshiaki Onitsuka,Manabu Makinodan,Hiroshi Komatsu,Masahiro Takeshima,Chika Kubota,Akitoyo Hishimoto,Kiyokazu Atake,Hirotaka Yamagata,Mikio Kido,Tatsuya Nagasawa,Masahide Usami,Taishiro Kishimoto,Saya Kikuchi,Junya Matsumoto,Kenichiro Miura,Hisashi Yamada,Koichiro Watanabe,Ken Inada,Ryota Hahimoto. Several guidelines recommend monotherapy in pharmacotherapy for schizophrenia and...
physiciansweekly.com
The Influence of US Drug Price Dynamics in Cost Effectiveness Analyses of Biologics.
To evaluate the influence of drug price dynamics in cost-effectiveness analyses (CEAs). We evaluated scenarios involving typical US drug price increases during the exclusivity period and price decreases after the loss of exclusivity (LOE). Worked examples are presented using the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review’s assessments of tezepelumab for the treatment of severe asthma and targeted immune modulators for rheumatoid arthritis.
physiciansweekly.com
Oesophageal Varices And Associated Factors In Cirrhotic Patients With Hepatitis C.
Contributor: Saira Muhammad Ali,Syed Zea Ul Islam Farrukh,Syed Afzal Ul Haq Haqqi,Arif Rasheed Siddiqui,Muhammad Zahid Qadri,Saad Khalid Niaz. Infection with hepatitis C virus is reported to have infected almost 71 million people worldwide. This study was done to assess the frequency and associated factors leading to oesophageal varices in patients presenting with hepatitis C related liver cirrhosis.
physiciansweekly.com
Neutrophil extracellular traps induce the bone erosion of gout.
Contributor: Ertao Jia,Zhiling Li,Hongling Geng,Haiqiong Zhu,Yadong Wang,Feng Lin,Yubao Jiang,Jianyong Zhang. To investigate the relationships between monosodium urate (MSU) crystals -induced neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) and bone erosion in gout. Animal models were used to study the relationship between NETs induced by MSU crystals and bone erosion. Neutrophils were treated with...
physiciansweekly.com
Late-onset rheumatoid arthritis registry study, LORIS study: study protocol and design.
Contributor: Masayo Kojima,Yutaka Kawahito,Takahiko Sugihara,Toshihisa Kojima,Ryozo Harada,Shintaro Hirata,Motomu Hashimoto,Toshihiko Hidaka,Hajime Ishikawa,Hiromu Ito,Mitsumasa Kishimoto,Yuko Kaneko,Kazuo Matsui,Toshihiro Matsui,Isao Matsushita,Akio Morinobu,Keiichiro Nishida,Eiichi Tanaka,Asami Abe,Michinori Ishitoku,Shuji Asai,Takashi Kida,Akira Onishi,Satoshi Takanashi,Masayoshi Harigai. Although drug treatment strategies for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) are relatively well established, there is a paucity of evidence on the treatment in older...
Comments / 0