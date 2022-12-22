Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party ResponsibleTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
Older adults are 40% more likely to get heart disease & cancer if they sleep less than 5 hours a night, says new study
Nearly one-third of human life is spent sleeping. A published article recently conducted a cohort study to determine whether sleep duration correlates with individual chronic diseases common in older adults. For this study expressly, the incidence of an individual's first chronic disease and subsequent mortality were analyzed over a 25-year period. [i]
Basics on Colon and Rectal Cancer
Colon and rectal cancer, collectively known as colorectal cancer, develop when cells grow out of control in the colon or rectum, sections of the large intestine. Cancer may also arise elsewhere and spread to the intestines. Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in the United States,...
MedicalXpress
Can colorectal cancer be prevented?
Regular screening is one of the most important ways to prevent colorectal cancer (colon and rectal). "Colorectal cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer death in the U.S. And we expect about 50,000 people will die this year from colorectal cancer," says Dr. Lisa Boardman, a Mayo Clinic gastroenterologist. Everyone...
2 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40
In an ideal world, we’d all get the perfect amount of nutrients straight from our diet every day. Of course, though, that isn’t the case for everyone, which is where daily supplements come in. Taking the right vitamins every day in order to make sure you’re nourishing your body with everything it needs to thrive and function properly can make all the difference in your overall health, from your heart to your brain to bones. And they can be especially helpful as we age and our body’s absorption and production of certain things begins to decline. In fact, there are two vitamins that health experts say every woman over 40 can take in order to keep their health in check: Vitamin D and B12.
Nurse Reveals What Hospital Does When a Baby Dies: 'Heartbroken'
The labor nurse who posted an emotional video on TikTok told Newsweek: "I make sure the parents know it matters to me, that I care."
tctmd.com
Both COVID-19 and Vaccination Raise the Risk of POTS
The likelihood of getting diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) increases after both COVID-19 and vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 infection, although COVID-19 itself poses a greater risk, observational data suggest. Comparing a 90-day period before exposure and a 90-day period after exposure, in fact, the probability of receiving a POTS-associated...
Hospital condemns girl to death over COVID jab: Mother of adopted 14-year-old pleads for help after Duke hospital refused to perform life-saving kidney transplant because she is not vaccinated
A North Carolina family is appealing for help after their adopted 14-year-old daughter was refused a kidney transplant by Duke University hospital because she was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Yulia Hicks was taken in by Lee and Chrissy Hicks in January 2021 from Ukraine. They knew she had a rare...
The cancer symptoms you can notice when you walk – and 7 other signs to watch for
MANY of us believe we know most of the obvious cancer symptoms. Unexplained lumps, bumps and general tiredness are widely understood to be early indicators of the disease. But struggling to walk can also be a sign of the illness. Bone cancer, often referred to as bone sarcoma, is relatively...
A man went to the ER with abdominal pain where doctors discovered he had a 'very rare,' 'giant' gallstone
Surgeons found the gallstone was so big that it took up most of the space in his gallbladder — the organ that stores bile, which helps digest fat.
What are the signs of Strep A infection?
At least nine children across the UK are known to have died from invasive Strep A infection.– What is Strep A?Strep A bacteria can cause many different infections, ranging from minor illnesses to serious and deadly diseases.The bacteria are commonly found in the throat and on the skin, and some people have no symptoms.Infections cause by Strep A include the skin infection impetigo, scarlet fever and strep throat. Scarlet fever in particular has seen a recent surge in cases.While the vast majority of infections are relatively mild, sometimes the bacteria cause life-threatening illness called invasive Group A Streptococcal disease.– What...
Celine Dion's Rare Condition Is a 'Horrible Disease' Says Woman with Stiff Person Syndrome
Maureen Materna, 74, opens up to PEOPLE about living the incurable neurological disease, which has been diagnosed in about one of every one million people Céline Dion revealed Thursday morning in a tearful Instagram video that she's been diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome, sharing that the condition would force her to postpone and cancel a series of upcoming concert dates as she learns about the rare condition and how it impacts her life. Stiff Person Syndrome is a rare and incurable neurological disease that affects the central nervous system, specifically the brain and...
2 Drinks Dermatologists Say Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs Because They Speed Up Aging
This post has been updated since its initial publish date to include more expert insight. In general, consuming too much of anything with high amounts of sugar and high fructose corn syrup is not ideal for your skin if aging gracefully is your goal....
Fears Grow For Ailing Al Roker Revealed After Weatherman's Health Issues Exposed
Health-challenged Al Roker's recent hospitalization with potentially deadly blood clots in his arms and legs has led medical experts to forecast a murky future for the popular weatherman, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Clots like these can be very serious," warned New York internist Dr. Stuart Fischer. "They can lead to sudden death or severe heart episodes."Roker, 68, raised concerns when he disappeared from his weather map for two weeks last month, before he finally announced he had been in a New York hospital receiving treatment for blood clots.Fans immediately flooded the Today website with good wishes for the ailing weatherman,...
MedicalXpress
Study shows vitamin D deficiency could increase older people's risk of losing muscle strength by as much as 78%
Vitamin D plays an important role in the regulation of calcium and phosphorus absorption by an organism. It also helps keep the brain and immune system working. Researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Brazil and University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom have now shown that vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of dynapenia in older people by 78%.
ScienceBlog.com
Smoking pot, tobacco among behaviors with protective Covid effect, study finds
A new paper in Biology Methods & Protocols, published by Oxford University Press, investigates risk factors and protections against contracting COVID-19, and also for suffering from severe COVID. Researchers identified several characteristics – including male sex, lower age, blood group B, and larger household size – that increased the risk...
Futurism
Doctors Fascinated by Man Who Took 40,000 Ecstasy Pills and Experienced Years of Terrible Symptoms
There's illicit drug use, and then there's the case of a patient known only as "Mr. A," who doctors say took more than 40,000 ecstasy tablets over the course of nine years. This cautionary tale has become something of an underground legend for culture vultures since his story came out in the Psychosomatics journal in 2006. Now, in a new interview with the iconic British style magazine The Face, Dr. Christos Kouimtsidis, a psychiatrist who coauthored the case study, explains why Mr. A's tale of epic drug use is still so compelling after all these years.
WebMD
COVID Infection, Vaccination Linked to Rare Heart Condition
Dec. 13, 2022 – A rare and debilitating heart condition known as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, was one of the first post-COVID health disorders that puzzled doctors early in the pandemic. One of the hallmark symptoms is feeling dizzy, tired, or faint while standing. Now, a new study confirms a link between POTS and COVID-19 infection.
Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now
Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...
myscience.org
The parasite that is the most frequent cause of a type of meningitis, found for the first time in rats from continental Europe
A research conducted by the Parasites and Health group of the University of Valencia has found for the first time in continental Europe the nematode worm) Angiostrongylus cantonensis, a zoonotic (capable of being transmitted to humans) parasite present in the pulmonary arteries of rats and that it is the most common causative agent in humans of eosinophilic meningitis (EM). This disease causes inflammation of the membrane that covers the brain and can cause seizures, brain damage and visual disturbances, among other symptoms.
People are getting sick with mystery illnesses and testing negative for COVID, RSV, and flu. Here's why.
There are plenty of viral illnesses floating around this holiday season. Experts stress testing is key because it can lead to swift treatment.
Comments / 1