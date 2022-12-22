Read full article on original website
Provider-supported self-management cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (Tele-Self CBTi): Protocol for a randomized controlled trial.
Contributor: Christi S Ulmer,Hayden B Bosworth,Jennifer Zervakis,Kaitlyn Goodwin,Pamela Gentry,Cynthia Rose,Amy S Jeffreys,Maren Olsen,Hollis J Weidenbacher,Jean C Beckham,Corrine Voils. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBTi) is recommended as first-line treatment for insomnia, yet patient access to CBTi is limited. Self-help CBTi could increase patient access. Self-help CBTI with provider sup]port is...
Predicting the diagnosis of various mental disorders in a mixed cohort using blood-based multi-protein model: a machine learning approach.
Contributor: Suzhen Chen,Gang Chen,Yinghui Li,Yingying Yue,Zixin Zhu,Lei Li,Wenhao Jiang,Zhongxia Shen,Tianyu Wang,Zhenghua Hou,Zhi Xu,Xinhua Shen,Yonggui Yuan. The lack of objective diagnostic methods for mental disorders challenges the reliability of diagnosis. The study aimed to develop an easily accessible and useable objective method for diagnosing major depressive disorder (MDD), schizophrenia (SZ), bipolar disorder (BPD), and panic disorder (PD) using serum multi-protein. Serum levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), VGF (non-acronymic), bicaudal C homolog 1 (BICC1), C-reactive protein (CRP), and cortisol, which are generally recognized to be involved in different pathogenesis of various mental disorders, were measured in patients with MDD (n = 50), SZ (n = 50), BPD (n = 55), and PD along with 50 healthy controls (HC). Linear discriminant analysis (LDA) was employed to construct a multi-classification model to classify these mental disorders. Both leave-one-out cross-validation (LOOCV) and fivefold cross-validation were applied to validate the accuracy and stability of the LDA model. All five serum proteins were included in the LDA model, and it was found to display a high overall accuracy of 96.9% when classifying MDD, SZ, BPD, PD, and HC groups. Multi-classification accuracy of the LDA model for LOOCV and fivefold cross-validation (within-study replication) reached 96.9 and 96.5%, respectively, demonstrating the feasibility of the blood-based multi-protein LDA model for classifying common mental disorders in a mixed cohort. The results suggest that combining multiple proteins associated with different pathogeneses of mental disorders using LDA may be a novel and relatively objective method for classifying mental disorders. Clinicians should consider combining multiple serum proteins to diagnose mental disorders objectively.
Wearable and mobile technology to characterize daily patterns of sleep, stress, presleep worry, and mood in adolescent insomnia.
Contributor: Luca Menghini,Dilara Yuksel,Devin Prouty,Fiona C Baker,Christopher King,Massimiliano de Zambotti. Characterizing daily patterns of sleep, stress, presleep worry, and mood in adolescents with and without insomnia symptomatology. Two months of continuous wearable tracking and daily diary ratings. Free-living conditions. Ninety-three adolescents (59 girls; 16-19 years old) with (N = 47;...
High prevalence of coronary artery calcification and increased risk for coronary artery disease in patients with Sheehan syndrome- a case control study.
Contributor: Bashir Ahmad Laway,Abid Rasool,Mohammad Salem Baba,Raiz Ahmad Misgar,Mir Iftikhar Bashir,Arshad Iqbal Wani,Naseer Choh,Omair Shah,Ajaz Lone,Zaffar Shah. Patients with Sheehan Syndrome (SS) are predisposed to coronary artery disease (CAD) due to risk factors like abdominal obesity, dyslipidemia, and chronic inflammation. In addition to estimate CAD risk enhancers like high sensitive C reactive protein (hsCRP), apolipoprotein B (Apo B) and lipoprotein A [Lp(a)], this study applies Framingham Risk Score (FRS) and Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Score to compute a 10-year probability of cardiovascular (CV) events in SS patients.
Floppy Eyelid Syndrome: an Overlooked Comorbidity Among Bariatric Patients.
Contributor: Theofano Zoumpou,Sandy Samuel,Nurhan Torun,Prashant Yadav,Daniel B Jones. Floppy eyelid syndrome (FES) is a clinical entity characterized by palpebral hyperlaxity and chronic conjunctivitis. Patients’ eyelids evert (“flip inside out”), leading to eye irritation, dryness, grittiness, and tearing. More severe cases can lead to significant ocular complications, such as keratoconus and impaired eyesight. Research has revealed an association between FES and obstructive sleep apnea syndrome (OSAS). OSAS is also one of the most common comorbidities among patients with obesity and an indication for bariatric surgery. This is one of the first studies to explore FES in a group of patients who have undergone bariatric surgery.
Clinical Worsening in an Adolescent With Pleural Tuberculosis.
A 17-year-old previously healthy female presented with unilateral chest pain and dyspnea. Chest radiographs demonstrated a unilateral pleural effusion and pneumonia. Pleural fluid bacterial cultures were negative; acid-fast cultures grew Mycobacterium tuberculosis. Two months after starting appropriate therapy, she had a recrudescence of symptoms and reaccumulation of the pleural fluid. Her tuberculosis antibiotic regimen was expanded, the effusion drained, and systemic corticosteroids initiated, resulting in rapid clinical improvement. Cultures of the second pleural fluid collection were negative. Her clinical deterioration was due to immune reconstitution inflammatory syndrome (IRIS). IRIS can be seen within the first several months of starting tuberculosis therapy and can result in paradoxical worsening of symptoms or radiographic findings in adolescents who are on the appropriate therapy. IRIS is a diagnosis of exclusion after drug resistance and medication malabsorption, intolerance, and nonadherence are excluded. Therapy includes nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory agents for milder reactions and systemic corticosteroids for more severe IRIS cases.
Association between depressive mood and chronic periodontitis among senior residents using the National Health Insurance Service-Senior Cohort Database.
Bacteria involved in chronic periodontal disease induce inflammatory cytokines. These cytokines can enter the brain through systemic circulation and cause depression. In this study, we investigated the association between depressed mood and chronic periodontitis in older adults in Korea. This study used data from the Life-changing Period Health Checkup (2007-2008),...
Oesophageal Varices And Associated Factors In Cirrhotic Patients With Hepatitis C.
Contributor: Saira Muhammad Ali,Syed Zea Ul Islam Farrukh,Syed Afzal Ul Haq Haqqi,Arif Rasheed Siddiqui,Muhammad Zahid Qadri,Saad Khalid Niaz. Infection with hepatitis C virus is reported to have infected almost 71 million people worldwide. This study was done to assess the frequency and associated factors leading to oesophageal varices in patients presenting with hepatitis C related liver cirrhosis.
Social Determinants of Health Influence Early Outcomes Following Lumbar Spine Surgery.
Contributor: Samuel E Holbert,Kristina Andersen,Deborah Stone,Karen Pipkin,Justin Turcotte,Chad Patton. Disparities among social determinants of health (SDoH) can impact overall well-being and surgical outcomes. The purpose of this study was to identify SDoH for patients who underwent lumbar spine surgery and evaluate their relationship to the postoperative outcomes of length of stay (LOS), discharge disposition, and readmissions. We conducted a retrospective observational study of patients who underwent lumbar spine surgery from July 2017 to January 2021. We used a self-reported SDoH survey in conjunction with the electronic medical record to gather patient information. Multivariate analysis was used to evaluate the relationships between patient demographics, SDoH, and postoperative outcomes. A total of 951 patients underwent lumbar spine surgery: 484 (50.9%) had decompressive laminectomy alone without fusion, and 467 (49.1%) had decompressive laminectomy with instrumented posterolateral fusion. When controlling for age, American Society of Anesthesiologists physical status classification, and surgery type, the SDoH of being currently married or having a life partner was associated with shorter LOS and decreased likelihood of discharge to a skilled nursing facility. Financial strain was associated with longer LOS, while attending church was associated with a decreased likelihood of 30-day emergency department (ED) return. This study identified various SDoH that may influence postoperative lumbar spine surgery outcomes of LOS, discharge disposition, 30-day ED return, and 30-day readmission. Patients at risk for suboptimal outcomes appear to be those with lower financial resources, less in-home support, and lower social connectivity. Routine screening of SDoH may enable care teams to effectively allocate resources for at-risk patients.
Rivaroxaban plus aspirin versus acenocoumarol to manage recurrent venous thromboembolic events despite systemic anticoagulation with rivaroxaban.
Contributor: Correa Lara Maximiliano,García Chavez Jaime,Martinez Hernandez Erika. The evaluation and management of patients who sustain recurrent thromboembolic events while taking therapeutic anticoagulation have not been well characterized; moreover, there has been no systematic review or randomized trial focused on treating patients with recurrent deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE) during anticoagulant treatment. Therefore, we developed a pilot trial to compare rivaroxaban plus aspirin versus acenocoumarol in patients with recurrent venous thromboembolism despite ongoing anticoagulation with rivaroxaban.
Challenges and opportunities for omics-based precision medicine in chronic low back pain.
Contributor: Ayesha Firdous,Vanathi Gopalakrishnan,Nam Vo,Gwendolyn Sowa. Chronic low back pain (cLBP) is a common health condition worldwide and a leading cause of disability with an estimated lifetime prevalence of 80-90% in industrialized countries. However, we have had limited success in treating cLBP likely due to its non-specific heterogeneous nature that goes beyond detectable anatomical changes. We propose that omics technologies as precision medicine tools are well suited to provide insight into its pathophysiology and provide diagnostic markers and therapeutic targets. Therefore, in this review, we explore the current state of omics technologies in the diagnosis and classification of cLBP. We identify factors that may serve as markers to differentiate between acute and chronic cases of low back pain (LBP). Finally, we also discuss some challenges that must be overcome to successfully apply precision medicine to the diagnosis and treatment of cLBP.
Patient-supporter training improved patient confidence in managing diabetes
1. In this randomized control trial, providing positive support technique training to patient-supporter dyads was associated with greater patient confidence in managing diabetes. 2. However, increased patient supporter engagement did not lead to significant changes in physiological outcomes. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Diabetes is a highly prevalent health condition;...
Marijuana, e-cigarette, and tobacco product use in young adults who underwent pediatric bariatric surgery.
Contributor: Meg H Zeller,Heather Strong,Jennifer Reiter-Purtill,Todd M Jenkins,James E Mitchell,Marc P Michalsky,Michael A Helmrath. The postoperative course after pediatric metabolic and bariatric surgery (MBS) cuts across a developmental phase when substance-use behaviors emerge as significant public health concerns. We examined use of marijuana, conventional cigarettes, and alternate tobacco products/devices (e.g.,...
Evolving standard of care guidelines have improved outcomes in hospitalized COVID-19 patients
1. Within the Adaptive COVID-19 Treatment Trial (ACCT) series, improvement in standard of care (SOC) alone contributed to better recovery and survival in patients hospitalized with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). 2. Changes in the patient cohort composition contributed to improved outcomes from ACTT-1 to ACTT-2. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good)
Safety of the Right and LV EMB in Patients with Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplantation
The following is a summary of “Safety of Right and Left Ventricular Endomyocardial Biopsy in Heart Transplantation and Cardiomyopathy Patients” published in the December 2022 issue of Heart Failure by Bermpeis et al. In both the patient’s own heart and the heart being donated, endomyocardial biopsy (EMB) allows...
Effects of Temporary MCS Techniques on Thrombocytopenia
The following is a summary of “Impact of temporary mechanical circulatory support strategies on thrombocytopenia” published in the November 2022 issue of Critical Care by Dwaah, et al. Thrombocytopenia is a common but poorly understood side effect of temporary mechanical circulatory support (MCS). Bleeding and the requirement for...
Critically Sick Patients’ Admission Serum Salt and Osmolarity Don’t Impact ADS
The following is a summary of “Admission serum sodium and osmolarity are not associated with the occurrence or outcomes of acute respiratory distress syndrome in critically ill” published in the October 2022 issue of Critical Care by Li, et al. Several studies have demonstrated that hypernatremia and hyperosmolarity...
Sleep Spindles in Patients with Schizoaffective, Schizophrenia, and Bipolar Disorder
The following is a summary of the “Sleep spindles in people with schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorders or bipolar disorders: a pilot study in a general population-based cohort” published in the December 2022 issue of Psychiatry by Petit et al. Loss of sleep spindles has been linked to schizophrenia and...
Prospective Investigation of Respiratory Rate Utilizing Expiratory Time Constant
The following is a summary of “Determining respiratory rate using measured expiratory time constant: A prospective observational study” published in the October 2022 issue of Critical Care by Depta, et al. Potential negative implications linked with the high respiratory rate (RR) are intrinsic positive end-expiratory pressure (PEEPi) production,...
Low ACE2 Levels in Human Lungs Limit SARS-CoV-2 Toleration
The following is a summary of “Human lungs show limited permissiveness for SARS-CoV-2 due to scarce ACE2 levels but virus-induced expansion of inflammatory macrophages” published in the December 2022 issue of Respiratory by Hönzke et al. The transmembrane peptidase angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) is used by the...
