The Old Saybrook Police Department (OSPD) has announced that it has arrested a suspect who stole almost $165,000 from an elderly Old Saybrook resident earlier this year. On Dec. 13, OSPD announced in a press release that New Jersey resident Ashlee Crawford had been arrested for fraudulently writing and cashing checks she had taken from an Old Saybrook resident’s account. Crawford has been charged with two counts of forgery in the second degree and larceny in the first degree. Crawford was due in court on Dec. 14. A plea has not been entered, and Crawford is scheduled to reappear on Jan. 24, 2023.

OLD SAYBROOK, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO