newcanaanite.com

Assault, Criminal Mischief Charges for New Canaan Man, 41

Police last week arrested a 41-year-old Crystal Street man and charged him with third-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. At about 4:41 p.m. on Dec. 17, officers were dispatched to a Crystal Street home regarding a dispute between the man and the victim, according to a police report.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Daily Voice

Christmas Crash Kills 3 In West Hartford

Three people died in an early-morning crash on Christmas morning in West Hartford, police said.Police and fire departments rushed to Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road, where they found two vehicles had collided around 6:50 a.m., township police said.Despite life-saving efforts, two occupants were …
WEST HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

CSP Trooper, another injured in car crash

---- Ashley RK Smith is an assignment desk editor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at asmith@fox61.com. Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com. HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS. Download...
CLINTON, CT
trumbulltimes.com

New Haven man who exchanged gunfire with police in 2019 pleads guilty

NEW HAVEN — A city man has pleaded guilty after prosecutors say he exchanged gunfire with a detective who was trying to arrest him in 2019. Marcus Rivera also pleaded guilty in the December 2018 shooting of a woman in the Fair Haven section of New Haven, the state Division of Criminal Justice said Friday.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Arrest made in New Haven 2021 double homicide: Police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man accused of shooting and killing two people in an apartment nearly a year ago has been arrested, according to New Haven police. These are one of the many investigation updates police provided in a press conference Friday. Octavius Kindred, 38, of New Haven,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

New Haven Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Connection to 2021 Death

A New Haven man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after hitting a person and throwing him to the curb in Sept. 2021. The State's Attorney's Office said Charles Artis pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and evading responsibility charges on Dec. 15 in connection to the death of 49-year-old Michael Santiago.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Local Man Killed After SUV Crashes On Route 7 In Norwalk

A local man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a busy roadway in Fairfield County. It happened around 3:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 in Norwalk. That's when the vehicle, a 2013 Toyota Highlander, was traveling southbound on Route 7 on the left of two lanes near Exit 3, when, for an unknown reason, it veered off the roadway into the right shoulder, then struck the metal beam guardrail and spun out on the grassy shoulder, Connecticut State Police said.
NORWALK, CT
zip06.com

Old Saybrook Police Make Arrest in Fraud Case

The Old Saybrook Police Department (OSPD) has announced that it has arrested a suspect who stole almost $165,000 from an elderly Old Saybrook resident earlier this year. On Dec. 13, OSPD announced in a press release that New Jersey resident Ashlee Crawford had been arrested for fraudulently writing and cashing checks she had taken from an Old Saybrook resident’s account. Crawford has been charged with two counts of forgery in the second degree and larceny in the first degree. Crawford was due in court on Dec. 14. A plea has not been entered, and Crawford is scheduled to reappear on Jan. 24, 2023.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
WTNH

Three dead following a two car accident in West Hartford Sunday morning

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)- Three are dead following a two car collision on Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road in West Hartford Sunday morning, according to police. West Hartford Police arrived at the scene at 6:49 a.m. Medical aid was provided to the occupants of the vehicles, but despite lifesaving efforts, two occupants were pronounced dead […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Missing Connecticut Man Found

Update:A man who police say went missing after a single-vehicle crash in Connecticut has been located.The crash happened in Middlesex County Saturday afternoon, Dec. 24 in Old Saybrook. The man, identified as Robert Lango, was last seen in the Essex Road area and didn't have a cell phone with …
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Eyewitness News

Two men were arrested for cocaine trafficking

WATERBURY, CT. (WFSB) - Waterbury police said they arrested two men in possession of six kilograms of cocaine. Christopher Jusino-Rodriguez, 30, and Chaddiel Ferrer, 28, also had nine firearms, including an AR-15 rifle and $132,365 in cash. Both men were arrested on state charges on October 20 and released on...
WATERBURY, CT
New Haven Independent

Shelton Man Charged With Carrying Weapon While Intoxicated

SHELTON – A 47-year-old city man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly firing a gun while drunk inside a residence last week. No injuries were reported. Police said they were sent to an apartment complex on Center Street on Dec. 16 after receiving a report of a man passed out in a hallway between a restaurant and the apartments.
SHELTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: I-95 Shutdown

2022-12-24@1:52pm–#Norwalk CT– A crash has shutdown I-95 northbound near exit 16. Use an alternative route if you can. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
