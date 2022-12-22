Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenSouthbury, CT
A man who mysteriously "disappeared" nine years ago is found dead under a fake identitySavannah AylinNewtown, CT
Explore the World's Largest Indoor Ropes Course Here in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
What This Top University Recommends For Managing StressJudyDNew Haven, CT
Related
West Hartford mayor calls for task force after 3 killed in Christmas Day crash
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford’s mayor is calling for a task force following a two-car collision Sunday morning that killed three people. Police arrived at about 6:50 a.m. at Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road, according to authorities. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. A third person was taken to a hospital […]
newcanaanite.com
Assault, Criminal Mischief Charges for New Canaan Man, 41
Police last week arrested a 41-year-old Crystal Street man and charged him with third-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. At about 4:41 p.m. on Dec. 17, officers were dispatched to a Crystal Street home regarding a dispute between the man and the victim, according to a police report.
Christmas Crash Kills 3 In West Hartford
Three people died in an early-morning crash on Christmas morning in West Hartford, police said.Police and fire departments rushed to Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road, where they found two vehicles had collided around 6:50 a.m., township police said.Despite life-saving efforts, two occupants were …
CSP Trooper, another injured in car crash
---- Ashley RK Smith is an assignment desk editor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at asmith@fox61.com. Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com. HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS. Download...
MassLive VP of content placed on leave following East Longmeadow charges
MassLive’s Vice President of Content Ed Kubosiak Jr. was suspended by the company this week following an arrest and charges of domestic assault and battery. According to court records, Kubosiak got into an argument with an adult household member at a home in East Longmeadow on Dec. 17 following a party earlier in the night.
Three die in West Hartford car crash
It happened at 6:49 on Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. A third occupant died at the hospital. No other information has been released.
trumbulltimes.com
New Haven man who exchanged gunfire with police in 2019 pleads guilty
NEW HAVEN — A city man has pleaded guilty after prosecutors say he exchanged gunfire with a detective who was trying to arrest him in 2019. Marcus Rivera also pleaded guilty in the December 2018 shooting of a woman in the Fair Haven section of New Haven, the state Division of Criminal Justice said Friday.
Arrest made in New Haven 2021 double homicide: Police
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man accused of shooting and killing two people in an apartment nearly a year ago has been arrested, according to New Haven police. These are one of the many investigation updates police provided in a press conference Friday. Octavius Kindred, 38, of New Haven,...
Police deny reports of shooting at MGM Springfield Saturday night
There was a spread of confusion online throughout western Massachusetts on Saturday concerning Springfield's MGM.
NBC Connecticut
New Haven Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Connection to 2021 Death
A New Haven man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after hitting a person and throwing him to the curb in Sept. 2021. The State's Attorney's Office said Charles Artis pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and evading responsibility charges on Dec. 15 in connection to the death of 49-year-old Michael Santiago.
Local Man Killed After SUV Crashes On Route 7 In Norwalk
A local man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a busy roadway in Fairfield County. It happened around 3:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 in Norwalk. That's when the vehicle, a 2013 Toyota Highlander, was traveling southbound on Route 7 on the left of two lanes near Exit 3, when, for an unknown reason, it veered off the roadway into the right shoulder, then struck the metal beam guardrail and spun out on the grassy shoulder, Connecticut State Police said.
zip06.com
Old Saybrook Police Make Arrest in Fraud Case
The Old Saybrook Police Department (OSPD) has announced that it has arrested a suspect who stole almost $165,000 from an elderly Old Saybrook resident earlier this year. On Dec. 13, OSPD announced in a press release that New Jersey resident Ashlee Crawford had been arrested for fraudulently writing and cashing checks she had taken from an Old Saybrook resident’s account. Crawford has been charged with two counts of forgery in the second degree and larceny in the first degree. Crawford was due in court on Dec. 14. A plea has not been entered, and Crawford is scheduled to reappear on Jan. 24, 2023.
Three dead following a two car accident in West Hartford Sunday morning
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)- Three are dead following a two car collision on Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road in West Hartford Sunday morning, according to police. West Hartford Police arrived at the scene at 6:49 a.m. Medical aid was provided to the occupants of the vehicles, but despite lifesaving efforts, two occupants were pronounced dead […]
Missing Connecticut Man Found
Update:A man who police say went missing after a single-vehicle crash in Connecticut has been located.The crash happened in Middlesex County Saturday afternoon, Dec. 24 in Old Saybrook. The man, identified as Robert Lango, was last seen in the Essex Road area and didn't have a cell phone with …
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in collision on Route 7 in Norwalk
Police say Monehm Pierre's car veered off the road and onto the shoulder of the right lane.
Eyewitness News
Two men were arrested for cocaine trafficking
WATERBURY, CT. (WFSB) - Waterbury police said they arrested two men in possession of six kilograms of cocaine. Christopher Jusino-Rodriguez, 30, and Chaddiel Ferrer, 28, also had nine firearms, including an AR-15 rifle and $132,365 in cash. Both men were arrested on state charges on October 20 and released on...
New Haven Independent
Shelton Man Charged With Carrying Weapon While Intoxicated
SHELTON – A 47-year-old city man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly firing a gun while drunk inside a residence last week. No injuries were reported. Police said they were sent to an apartment complex on Center Street on Dec. 16 after receiving a report of a man passed out in a hallway between a restaurant and the apartments.
Woman assaults man, smashes car windows with baseball bat at North Haven gas station
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was arrested on Thursday after assaulting a man and smashing his car windows with a baseball bat at a North Haven gas station, police said. North Haven police responded to the Sunoco Gas Station at 641 Washington St. around 5:20 p.m. and learned that a woman was involved […]
Eyewitness News
Police: 1 dead after vehicle goes airborne, crashes into embankment in Danbury
DANBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A 22-year-old Danbury man died in a single vehicle accident early Saturday morning on I-84 Westbound. Police say they were dispatched to calls for a motor vehicle accident shortly after 3 A.M. A 2016 Honda CR-V driven by Jorge Martinez, 22-years-old of Danbury, had veered off...
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: I-95 Shutdown
2022-12-24@1:52pm–#Norwalk CT– A crash has shutdown I-95 northbound near exit 16. Use an alternative route if you can. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Comments / 0